DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - Mike Colter Seemingly Teases His Return As Luke Cage As DD's Army Takes Shape

Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again is still filming in New York, and both Mike Colter (Luke Cage) and Finn Jones (Danny Rand/Iron Fist) recently confirmed that they are currently in the Big Apple via respective social media posts.

Now, Colter has shared a more direct hint that he may be set to return as Luke Cage for the second season of the Disney+ revival series by posting an image of his character to his Instagram Stories.

We know that Krysten Ritter will be back as Jessica Jones, so it only makes sense that the Man Without Fear (Charlie Cox) would enlist more of his fellow Defenders for back-up.

After Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) declared martial law with the help of his anti-vigilante task force in the season 1 finale, Matt Murdock decided to fight back by assembling a team of his own. The line-up was lacking a bit of muscle, but the trio of Jones, Cage and Rand would serve as quite the equalizer.

There are rumors about Murdock's "army" doing the rounds online (we've got the feelers out and will hopefully be able to share some names soon), and based on what we've heard, there are going to be more super-powered characters joining the fray in season 2 than you might expect.

Here's what Colter had to say about his potential return as Power Man during an interview with Collider earlier this year.

"I still have hopes for it. I don't think about it anymore. I think there's always time. I don't think it's impossible. Anything can happen."

Check it!!! Mike Colter and Charlie Cox pictured together yesterday at @DesMoinesCon from Via: @MikeColte Ig#DaredevilBornAgain Season 2 hits Disney+ March 2026! pic.twitter.com/UYIdHcgbX9 — Mullti-Fandom Hype (@MulltiFanHype) June 3, 2025

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.