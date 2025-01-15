DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Trailer Features The MCU's First Nod To LUKE CAGE

The first trailer for Daredevil: Born Again was released online earlier today, and it featured the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first ever reference to Netflix's Luke Cage...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 15, 2025 06:01 PM EST
Marvel Studios released the first official trailer for Daredevil: Born Again earlier today, and in addition to bringing us up to speed on the Man Without Fear and his various allies and enemies, the teaser included the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first direct nod to Luke Cage.

Along with fellow Netflix Marvel series' Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Punisher, Defenders and the original Daredevil, Luke Cage was technically set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the time of its release, but we'd later learn that Kevin Feige was never fully on board with integrating these projects into the MCU proper, and the advent of Marvel Television and the Disney+ streaming service suggested that the shows were not officially part of the main 616 Universe - or so we thought.

Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) eventually appeared in MCU film and TV projects, with Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) set to debut in Born Again. There's been talk of Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) being (re)introduced down the line, but we haven't heard a thing about Danny Rand (Finn Jones) or Luke Cage (Mike Colter).

Now, eagle-eyed fans have noticed that a billboard for Harlem's Paradise can be seen about 28 seconds into the trailer during a New Year’s Eve gathering in Times Square, where Mayor Fisk is addressing the crowd.

"Harlem’s Paradise is the place where hip-hop, funk, jazz & rock and roll all come back to the mothership. It’s a party, y’all."

This club was a key location in the two seasons of Luke Cage as the base of operations for the Stokes crime family. In the series finale, ownership of Harlem's Paradise had been passed on to Cage following the death of Mariah Dillard.

This billboard may simply have been included as an Easter egg and doesn't necessarily mean that Colter will reprise the role, but it would seem to confirm that the Power Man is out there - somewhere!

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Trailer Breakdown: 10 Biggest Reveals, Easter Eggs, Spoilers, And Comic References
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/15/2025, 7:18 PM
I likes The Defenders casting mostly, except for that dweeb Iron Fist.. everything about that show is just dreadful
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 1/15/2025, 7:26 PM
@bobevanz - he can be recasted
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 1/15/2025, 7:55 PM
@bobevanz - Iron Fist is good.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/15/2025, 8:02 PM
@bobevanz - iron fist is the best of the defenders
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 1/15/2025, 8:03 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - as long as he is Danny Rand
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/15/2025, 8:11 PM
@SonOfAGif - I don't even know that he needs recasting. Finn Jones is a good actor with action chops. He could do the role justice if he weren't written as a petulant, mean-spirited hippie know-it-all.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/15/2025, 7:30 PM
Marvel Studios needs to bring back Luke Cage. Bulletproof Skin Damage Immunity Superdense Body Mass Healing Factor Superhuman Strength Hand-to-Hand Combat Superhuman Durability Healing Factor.

Luke has a base power level that allows him to lift approximately 25 tons with ease, but that level can be significantly increased to a still-unknown level at times of need and incredible distress, upwards of Cage being able to lift 50+ tons.

User Comment Image
CharlesLeeRay
CharlesLeeRay - 1/15/2025, 7:34 PM
@AllsGood - Sorry! Now the strenght feats belongs to Bucky, before that, to Captain America. (I hate it).
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/15/2025, 7:57 PM
@CharlesLeeRay - Luke Cage compares with his own superhuman strength, he seems to rank right between the two Avengers, being Stronger (and more unbreakable) than Captain America.

Captain American can lift 800 pounds give or take.

While still behind the Hulk, whose power threshold is incredibly high and unlimited.
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - 1/15/2025, 7:51 PM
@MarkCassidy How has Disney+ made it clear that the Netflix shows are not part of the 616 universe? The shows are literally on the timeline watch order of the MCU.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 1/15/2025, 7:59 PM
@JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - best to just ignore that comment and focus on the facts.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 1/15/2025, 8:01 PM
@JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - I meant the introduction of Disney plus indicated that the Netflix shows were no longer canon, but this was later reconned. Maybe I need to make it clearer...
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN
JstaKIDfrmBKLYN - 1/15/2025, 8:17 PM
@MarkCassidy - Ahhh, I see what you mean. Now when I re-read it I can see it. Thanks for clarifying!
DocSpock
DocSpock - 1/15/2025, 7:52 PM

Colter was just right for the role of Cage. Like Ritter as Jessica Jones. I'd love to see them both in the MCU.

Fisk is a massive threat to NYC and the country. All the NYC street level heroes need to be in on this.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/15/2025, 7:54 PM
Sweet since I don’t think Harlems Paradise is from the comics or any other piece of media so it was exclusive to the Netflix show so no doubt it makes it a reference to that…

Granted , it could just exist in the MCU aswell but I hope it’s the one from Luke Cage and that we can see Mike Colter in the role again since I liked his version of the character personally.

His “ending” especially had me intrigued with him taking over Harlems Paradise and having to manage the crime in his neighborhood through that which was the hub thus leaving us with the question of whether he himself could get corrupted or not…

If we do see him again then I hope we pick up there and show him still doing that , maybe even question for a bit if he’s been corrupted or not but reveal ultimately he’s still the good guy we know him to be.

User Comment Image
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 1/15/2025, 8:00 PM
That's pretty cool! I'd be game to see a Luke Cage revival down the road with Colter returning, and perhaps with Bushmaster returning too.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/15/2025, 8:00 PM
Also if this is the Netflix Luke Cage , then I hope we see him again…

?si=5kK2M5-QqABHl0V4

An underrated villain.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/15/2025, 8:02 PM
Sweet Christmas
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/15/2025, 8:18 PM
I think it’s even up in the air if we get Danny Rand in the MCU but if so then I hope it’s Finn…

Dude imo proved he could do well with better writing & such (aswell as being given time to train) with Luke Cage S2 being his peak imo so if we get him more like that then I’m game!!.

Plus , he’s in great shape too now.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

