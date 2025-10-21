RUMOR: Marvel Television's JESSICA JONES Revival Has Just Taken A Big Step Forward

There have been rumblings about Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter making her official MCU debut for at least the last three or four years. In May, the actress was finally confirmed to reprise her most iconic role in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

Rumours about a Jessica Jones revival started in the summer. The odds of it being a full-blown series or a Special Presentation like the one that Jon Bernthal's Punisher is getting aren't clear.

According to scooper @MyTimeToShineH, Marvel Studios has now started looking for writers for this mystery Jessica Jones project. This comes after Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum strongly hinted that Ritter's hard-edged P.I. would soon get her due in the MCU after reuniting with Charlie Cox's Man Without Fear next March.

There's no word on who these writers could be. Marvel Television could look to bring back some of those who worked on the original Jessica Jones TV series, of course, but we'll have to wait and see.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Echo once seemed likely possibilities for a Jessica Jones cameo, and it was widely reported that Ritter came close to shooting a cameo for the latter. Unfortunately, that was scrapped when it became a standalone "Marvel Spotlight" series, branding that Marvel Studios has since seemingly moved on from.

Regardless, despite the largely disappointing second and third seasons of Jessica Jones, fans are excited to see Ritter get another chance courtesy of Marvel Studios.

It's hard to say what story a new Jessica Jones series or standalone special could tell, especially as the character doesn't have the longest history on the page. Still, whether it's a reunion with Mike Colter's Luke Cage or just a case that further fleshes out this corner of the MCU, Jessica's return will be welcomed.

In July, Ritter said she's "thrilled to be back in Jessica's boots. There's more story for her, and it's really exciting." The Breaking Bad alum added, "Oh, it's gritty. It feels big too. The crew's amazing. I've had an amazing experience. I can't say anything, but I love being with Charlie [Cox]. It was as if no time had passed. Like, my first day, I was looking around like we're back."

"But juxtaposing it with Mia [her Dexter Resurrection character] and Jessica has been really creatively fulfilling for me as an artist and just what a big, big banner year I'm having," the actress continued. "I think the fans are going to be very, very thrilled. We're doing some cool stuff."

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on March 4, 2026.