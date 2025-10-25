Netflix's JESSICA JONES Created A Weird Plot Hole For DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN... 10 Years In Advance

After much speculation and rumors, it was finally confirmed by Marvel Television that Krysten Ritter will be making her triumphant return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again, slated for release on March 2026. The announcement drew excitement from fans, particularly because bringing Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist into the official MCU fold has been a long-enticing prospect for those invested in the characters since before their MCU canonization.

Ironically enough, considering Jessica's upcoming role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, her standalone series, Jessica Jones—which initially premiered on Netflix—inadvertently introduced a character that nearly 10 years later became an odd plot hole for 2025's Born Again.

The Case of Two Angelas

In Episode 6 of Season 1 of Jessica Jones, "A.K.A. You're a Winner!," Luke Cage tries to hire Jones to find a missing person, to which she replies: "I'm giving you the name of a top-notch private investigator. Angela del Toro . Reasonable rates."

At the time, it was a fun reference to Angela del Toro, a popular Marvel character who in the comics took up the mantle of the White Tiger from her uncle, Hector Ayala, after his death. The nod was an exciting tease at a wider Marvel Universe that, at that point, was just starting to expand in a big way. It was so significant, that Angela's mention even made it into a few Easter eggs lists around the interwebs.

However, little did we know that years down the line, it would become an inconsistency for Born Again—though not in a bad way. One of the biggest story beats in the Disney+ revival was the trial of Hector Ayala, a.k.a. the White Tiger. The character had a teenage niece, Angela del Toro. Upon Hector's death, Angela took it upon herself to find her uncle's killer. Her pursuit got her kidnapped (more like, damn near killed) by Muse, which ultimately forced Matt out of Daredevil retirement (thanks, Angela!).

That's how the plot hole takes shape. In Jessica Jones, Angela is established as a grown woman working as a PI. In Daredevil: Born Again, on the other hand, she's a teenager trying her best to find justice for her uncle. There's a stark contrast between the two versions, which means there's no reasonable way to connect them as the same person.

Look, let's be reasonable here—this isn't a make-or-break situation for MCU canon. It's a weird plot hole, yes, but nothing that shatters your understanding of Marvel Studios' cinematic timeline. I mean, ultimately, canon purists can wave away the first version of Angela as simply a person who happens to be named the same as the Angela we met in the Daredevil series.

Nonetheless, it's a fun discrepancy in the Marvel canon to ponder, particularly if we consider the superhero landscape of the early-to-mid 2010s. Back then, it was difficult to imagine a character as obscure as White Tiger ever making it into live-action. Thus, at the time, she was just a fun reference for hardcore comic readers to catch, and there was no way to imagine she would eventually take such a central role in a major production.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is slated to release on Disney+ on March 4, 2026.