IT: WELCOME TO DERRY Star Stephen Rider Talks Possible MCU Return As DAREDEVIL's Blake Tower (Exclusive)

In Daredevil, Blake Tower was introduced as the man who wanted to bring Frank Castle to justice in the courtroom for his crimes as The Punisher. He later became an ally to the Man Without Fear and even helped resolve a hostage situation involving Luke Cage in Harlem.

His decision to release Wilson Fisk from Rikers Island so he could serve as an FBI informant later put Tower at loggerheads with Foggy Nelson. However, after helping put The Kingpin back behind bars, the lawyer won Foggy's backing in his bid to remain New York's District Attorney.

We recently got to sit down with actor Stephen Rider to discuss his role as Hank Grogan in HBO's It: Welcome to Derry. Later in our conversation, we asked if he'd be down to return as Blake in Daredevil: Born Again (Season 2 premieres next year, with Season 3 confirmed for 2027).

"Hey, you never know, I think they're coming back for another season," he says in the video below. "So, you know...at first, I was like, 'Would I go back?' but I would go back. You never know. Yeah. Listen, working with Deborah Ann [Woll] and Charlie [Cox]. As a matter of fact, I just texted Deborah Ann and Elden Henson is watching [It: Welcome to Derry]. He just texted me. We keep in touch."

"I see them from time to time, and that changed everything for me. I'll always be grateful. The fact that I was able to go to Luke Cage. The only reason we didn't continue on Netflix is that Disney created their own streaming platform. Remember, I think the third season, we got a 92%. Our third season was crazy."

"Everybody was sad, but I'm so happy it's doing extremely well on Disney+," Rider continued. "If they were like, 'Come back,' or Berthal is doing something...I love Jon. We used to be on set doing rap songs to see who could remember the lyrics. They're a lovely bunch of people. If they call, I'll definitely go."

Despite being a supporting character in Daredevil, Blake was someone who resonated with fans. He's among those whom the majority would like to see return to Hell's Kitchen in Daredevil: Born Again, and we wondered how Rider feels to have made his mark on the Marvel Universe.

"It makes me feel like I'm doing something right! All of those Marvel shows were great, but that was the staple. That was the first one," the actor enthused. "I was a fan of the first season. That was literally my favourite show that year when it came out. I remember auditioning for it, and the alias was called 'Ringside.'"

"I read it, and at that time, my manager, Chris, I said, 'It says 'Ringside,' but I know it's Daredevil.' I loved it, man. I was a fan. It clearly had a big effect on everyone. It was a great show," he concluded.

A new episode of It: Welcome to Derry airs on HBO tonight, and Rider also shares some hints about what's to come in that and next weekend's finale. We also hear from him on what it was like to join the It franchise and his approach to playing a character accused of Pennywise's horrifying crimes.