DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2's Premiere Date Has Been Officially Revealed

At this past weekend's New York Comic Con, Marvel Television announced that Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ next March. Now, an official Disney press site has given us a specific date.

The Man Without Fear will return to the streaming platform on March 4, 2026 . Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 released its first two episodes on the same day earlier this year, meaning Marvel Studios is making good on its promise to start dropping yearly shows.

This may be a placeholder date and could be subject to change. Still, this comes directly from Disney, and the 4th is a Wednesday, the day that new episodes of shows like this typically hit the streamer.

Work is already underway on Season 3 ahead of a planned 2027 debut, suggesting Disney was satisfied with viewership figures for that first batch of episodes. The streamer committed to at least 18 episodes (which were ultimately split into two seasons from the start), but in the current climate, greenlighting another season is a sign of confidence.

Season 2 will feature Krysten Ritter's return as Jessica Jones, while we recently learned that Matthew Lillard is playing a character called "Mr. Charles."

Teasing the Scream icon's MCU role, Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum recently explained, "The story is about power. When Wilson Fisk takes over New York, not just as a mayor but as a king in a way, it puts him in a new class of power players on the international stage.Matthew Lillard’s character represents that."

"So he’s a bit of a new antagonist on the field, but he’s as influential in many ways as Fisk is. That power negotiation at a very high level of politics and international diplomacy is also fun to watch," the executive continued. "He is dealing with Mr. Charles up here and Daredevil down here for different reasons. So he’s getting squeezed a little bit."

Given who is playing him and what sounds like a pretty important role, we'd be shocked if "Mr. Charles" isn't a codename for a character who hails from the comics. Who that might be remains to be seen.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review this year. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

All episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+.