SUPERMAN: New Report May Clear Up Whether The First DC Studios Movie Turned A Box Office Profit

Much has been said about Superman's budget, and whether the movie was able to turn a profit, despite it being the year's biggest superhero hit. A new breakdown may set the record straight once and for all.

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 08, 2025 12:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman
Source: Forbes

Superman's box office run ended after 84 days. However, we got a surprisingly early Digital debut on August 15, barely a month after the Man of Steel had swooped into theaters on July 11. 

The first DC Studios movie has since premiered on HBO Max, and recently landed on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD. Combining $354,184,465 million from the North American box office and $261,100,000 from international ticket sales, Superman's theatrical run ended with a total of $615,784,465. That makes it the highest-grossing superhero movie of 2025, leaving The Fantastic Four: First Steps in second place. 

It's previously been reported that Superman had a $225 million production budget, with an additional $125 million spent on marketing. So, was the reboot a hit? 

"Given that films generally split their ticket sales 50-50 with theater owners, this means that Superman’s theatrical net equates to nearly $308 million," Forbes explained in a recent financial breakdown. "The amount, of course, does not reflect any residuals that are being paid out or other miscellaneous expenses associated with the film."

"Even going with the $308 million before taking the other expenses into account," the site continued, "Superman’s net falls below the $350 million Warner Bros. spent on the production of the film and marketing."

So, chances are Superman didn't make a profit from theatrical revenue alone. However, when various ancillary sales, merchandise, Digital, and physical media sales are taken into account—not to mention HBO Max subscriptions—Superman has almost certainly made money for Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios. 

Crucially, the movie was well-received by fans and critics, and has been widely hailed as a much-needed return to form for the DC brand in theaters, following disasters like Black Adam, The Flash, and Joker: Folie à Deux.

Next up for the character is Man of Tomorrow, a Superman sequel which will see the hero team up with Lex Luthor to take on a greater threat believed ot be Brainiac.

When Superman gets drawn into conflicts at home and abroad, his actions are questioned, giving tech billionaire Lex Luthor the opportunity to get the Man of Steel out of the way for good. Will intrepid reporter Lois Lane and Superman's four-legged companion, Krypto, be able to help him before it's too late?

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now available on HBO Max, Digital, and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.

epc1122
epc1122 - 10/8/2025, 12:15 PM
So pretty much what’s already been said or discussed about. Made money but not necessarily through the box office and enough of a profit to warrant a continuation of the story.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 10/8/2025, 12:17 PM
@epc1122 - Don’t worry, we’ll get a handful of new articles and more online fighting about the box office and DCU’s future.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/8/2025, 12:41 PM
I'd argue the article because if you know the production budget and you add the marketing budget times 1.5 (2.5 is if you only know the production budget), the profit area is after 525 million. Also the studio makes closer to 90% for the first two weeks and over time the theater eventually gets to that 55% share. It's amazing how Forbes leaves out that significant part considering the most money is made in the first two weeks. So either way this did make a profit in the theatrical run. Regardless, it's the first time in 17 years DC beat Marvel. That's a big deal lol
spr0cks
spr0cks - 10/8/2025, 12:54 PM
@bobevanz -
Yes, we should go with your "expertise" on how studios and theaters calculate their revenues and splits rather than with the opinion of Forbes (**checks notes**)...."financial magazine",....whose only claim to notoriety is doing financial analysis and calculating finances, wealth and monetary matters affecting companies and individuals.

That makes sense.

User Comment Image

The movie flopped at the theaters just like most of us (with any lick of common sense and not glazing Gunn) said it did and now it's being confirmed by an essentially independant authority on the matter with no ax to grind with either WB or Gunn.

It's made its money back and a tidy profit for WB in streaming and ancillaries, and now you're getting a sequel.
....just like the DCEU after Man of Steel (....which didn't in fact, flop at the box office)..

Take the "W" (if you can call it that) and quit embarrassing yourself like this.
Will44482
Will44482 - 10/8/2025, 12:18 PM
They wouldn’t have greenlit a sequel if the movie was the huge failure Snyder cultists pretend it is
spr0cks
spr0cks - 10/8/2025, 12:56 PM
@Will44482 -
Man of Steel got a sequel too.

It just happens that it wasn't called Man of Steel 2..........just like Superman 2025's sequel.

But unlike Superman 2025, it didn't need to wait until streaming release and ancilliary sales to make a profit for WB.

It did that shit at the theaters while it was still playing.
MuadDib
MuadDib - 10/8/2025, 12:20 PM
As long as it was successful enough that they can continue work on the greater DCU and eventually push out a DCU Batman which is all I care about. Reeves and Pattinsons Batman just isn’t my cup of tea. Looking forward to a more fantastical Batman, preferably in a grey and blue suit or black and grey.
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 10/8/2025, 1:02 PM
@MuadDib - as long as he’s not anything like Afleck’s Batman in the Flash movie. Double woof. But there are so many Batman vibes that haven’t been explored. It’s like the movies go dark and gritty or campy and corny. The animated series did a good job of making the entire bat universe feel cohesive from cat burglars and mobsters to mud monsters and giant bat creatures to ventriloquist themed killers.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/8/2025, 12:24 PM
Oh yes that movie where a winged evil woman kills a chief of state for no reason other than defend His country AND the leads to a HBO series of orgies AND name falling portraying a good América as nazi
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 10/8/2025, 12:48 PM
@Malatrova15 - well at least it's consistent since current (bad) America is also nazi now.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 10/8/2025, 12:27 PM
it's getting a sequel so.
spr0cks
spr0cks - 10/8/2025, 12:57 PM
@McMurdo -

Like Man of Steel did.

(which actually made a profit in theaters and didn't need to rely on toys and action figure sales.)
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/8/2025, 1:00 PM
@McMurdo -
User Comment Image
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 10/8/2025, 12:29 PM
User Comment Image

Sure this MIGHT be true if you use simple maths, but when you factor in things such as denial, shilling, goalposts moving, RT scores, fanboy tears, Gunn's ability to greenlight a sequel and the overall desire for the trades to shit on what came before...then this is a gazillion dollar success

#inGunnWeTrust
Forthas
Forthas - 10/8/2025, 12:35 PM
I think it lost more than that, but at least they are starting to end what has to be the most blatant - and as a result - most embarrassing example of out-of-control shilling I have ever seen for a film. Man of Steel beat this film in

Adjusted domestic box office
Adjusted foreign box office
Adjusted worldwide box office
Unadjusted foreign box office
Unadjusted worldwide box office
Ticket sales
...and soon will beat it in the overall box office ranking for its respective year

YET...the spin doctors tried to make it seem as though it was more successful than MOS based on the Unadjusted Domestic box office.

I hope this experience will demonstrate that all the fake marketing and spin in the world will ultimately give way to truth!
epc1122
epc1122 - 10/8/2025, 12:58 PM
@Forthas - nobody but you bring up man of steel.
spr0cks
spr0cks - 10/8/2025, 1:00 PM
@epc1122 -
It's implied.

The whole reason this discussion exists at all is because of Man of Steel and the supposed failure, the Gunn glazing fanboys told us that movie was.

Now we know what a REAL (Box office) Superman movie failure looks like.
centaur
centaur - 10/8/2025, 12:35 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/8/2025, 12:42 PM
Looks at comments…

God , this site is so beyond annoying now.

It’s just alot of people being negative about most if not everything and trying not to enjoy things which I find odd…

Ya’ll take this shit too seriously and make me embarrassed for us fans.

The movie made money and them moving forward with another installment is proof of that…

Also for people who say that Gunn can do whatever he wants and thus greenlit his movie even though Superman was a flop are idiots because do you really think a cheapskate like Zaslav would allow that?.

Overall , it was a solid film and has me excited for DC on the big screen which I hadn’t been for a long while!!.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/8/2025, 12:47 PM
Couldn't have been that much of a failure if we're getting a sequel🤷🏾‍♂️
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/8/2025, 12:49 PM
Getting some heavy Dwayne "Black Adam didn't bomb" Johnson vibes.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 10/8/2025, 12:50 PM
Truthfully, since this was the big kickoff to the new DCU, this could have lost them $100 million and they would continue. They might alter focusing on Superman as the main figure but there is no way they would pass up potential millions after just one movie.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/8/2025, 12:54 PM
I like how people are turning themselves into pretzels to find a way to claim this movie was profitable. It's been common knowledge for the longest time that whether or not a movie broke even, made a profit, or lost money depended entirely on its box office numbers. Now it doesn't ? Since when ? No one was bringing up Captain America's non-box office numbers, or Thunderbolt's numbers.
xfactor
xfactor - 10/8/2025, 12:54 PM
With the sequel already greenlit, why's this even an article?
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 10/8/2025, 12:56 PM
I’m confused about the claims that figuring out marketing costs is a simple equation with a single multiplier. If a studio made, let’s say a nightwing movie on a 90mil budget and wanted everyone in the world to see it, they’d spend maybe 200mil on marketing. If they made a game of thrones feature that cost 300mil to make and they wanted everyone in the world to see it, they could probably achieve that for 125mil thanks to brand recognition, but even if it didn’t have that built in popularity they could do the same marketing as the nightwing movie and spend 200mil (if the goal is the same marketing reach, then the cost should be the same. A superbowl spot costs the same for nightwing as it does for GoT), if the studio wants to adapt a crime thriller that they can make for 45mil, again, same marketing goal? Same marketing budget. Don’t argue exact numbers, please. These are simply estimates to make my point.
Colton
Colton - 10/8/2025, 12:58 PM
Completely unwatchable
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 10/8/2025, 1:00 PM
Don't forget to tune in next week when Gunn will include a $20 bill that he forgot in his pockets as profit.

