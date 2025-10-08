SUPERMAN: New Report May Clear Up Whether The First DC Studios Movie Turned A Box Office Profit

Superman's box office run ended after 84 days. However, we got a surprisingly early Digital debut on August 15, barely a month after the Man of Steel had swooped into theaters on July 11.

The first DC Studios movie has since premiered on HBO Max, and recently landed on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD. Combining $354,184,465 million from the North American box office and $261,100,000 from international ticket sales, Superman's theatrical run ended with a total of $615,784,465. That makes it the highest-grossing superhero movie of 2025, leaving The Fantastic Four: First Steps in second place.

It's previously been reported that Superman had a $225 million production budget, with an additional $125 million spent on marketing. So, was the reboot a hit?

"Given that films generally split their ticket sales 50-50 with theater owners, this means that Superman’s theatrical net equates to nearly $308 million," Forbes explained in a recent financial breakdown. "The amount, of course, does not reflect any residuals that are being paid out or other miscellaneous expenses associated with the film."

"Even going with the $308 million before taking the other expenses into account," the site continued, "Superman’s net falls below the $350 million Warner Bros. spent on the production of the film and marketing."

So, chances are Superman didn't make a profit from theatrical revenue alone. However, when various ancillary sales, merchandise, Digital, and physical media sales are taken into account—not to mention HBO Max subscriptions—Superman has almost certainly made money for Warner Bros. Discovery and DC Studios.

Crucially, the movie was well-received by fans and critics, and has been widely hailed as a much-needed return to form for the DC brand in theaters, following disasters like Black Adam, The Flash, and Joker: Folie à Deux.

Next up for the character is Man of Tomorrow, a Superman sequel which will see the hero team up with Lex Luthor to take on a greater threat believed ot be Brainiac.

When Superman gets drawn into conflicts at home and abroad, his actions are questioned, giving tech billionaire Lex Luthor the opportunity to get the Man of Steel out of the way for good. Will intrepid reporter Lois Lane and Superman's four-legged companion, Krypto, be able to help him before it's too late?

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Also appearing are Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Neva Howell, and Milly Alcock.

Superman is now available on HBO Max, Digital, and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD.