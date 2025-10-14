Mattel Executive Shares Reaction To MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Director's Cut Screening: "[I Was] Blown Away"

Mattel has set out to bring many of its most famous franchises to theaters, a move that's not overly surprising after Barbie became an immediate critical and commercial success in 2023, grossing over $1.4 billion at the worldwide box office.

Next up for the company is Amazon MGM's live-action Masters of the Universe movie. The Hollywood Reporter (via Toonado.com) recently spoke with Robbie Brenner, President of Mattel Studios and Chief Content Officer, who reflected on her experience visiting the reboot's set.

"I went and visited the set last year, and out of all the movies that I’ve worked on in my entire life — even Barbie — it was [the biggest]. It was massive," she teased. "I think we took over two or three sound stages. This was on eight back lots. [Characters] walking around that are eight feet tall. There are these crazy characters in this movie."

Brenner has even seen an early Director's Cut of Masters of the Universe, and says she was "blown away" by the experience. Calling it a "perfect compliment to Barbie," the executive hailed it as "so much fun" and said it "feels so different."

Hasbro is proof that turning toys into blockbuster franchises can bring mixed fortunes. The mixed fortunes of the Transformers and G.I. Joe franchises are proof of that, with the former going from a $1 billion property to one that Paramount Pictures has repeatedly gone back to the drawing board with.

Brenner, however, says Mattel is well aware of the challenges it faces moving forward. "I think people realise, 'Okay, Mattel is here.' We’re a force. Everything is not going to be Barbie, but at the same time, we mean business. We want to tell great stories," she explained. "I don’t feel any sort of impediments. I feel like we just have [an] incredible opportunity with all of this IP."

"Now, with Mattel Studios having television and film sit under one umbrella and one ecosystem, there [are] endless possibilities."

If Masters of the Universe is a hit, then the possibilities could be endless with the world of Eternia (both in terms of sequels and spin-offs).

However, if TRON: Ares is any indication, Jared Leto's status as box office poison following Morbius means Mattel might be wise not to market too much of this movie around the Suicide Squad star.

Directed by Bumblebee helmer Travis Knight, Masters of the Universe cast will be led by Nicholas Galitzine (The Idea of You) as He-Man and Jared Leto (Morbius) as the evil Skeletor.

Also part of the ensemble are Alison Brie (Promising Young Woman) as Skeletor's lieutenant, Evil-Lyn; Camila Mendes (Riverdale) as He-Man’s trusted companion, Teela; and Idris Elba (Thor: Ragnarok) as Teela's father, Man-at-Arms.

Other notable additions to the cast include Sam C. Wilson (House of the Dragon) as Trap Jaw; Kojo Attah (The Beekeeper) as Tri-Klops; Hafthor Bjornsson (Game of Thrones) as Goat Man; Morena Baccarin (Deadpool & Wolverine) as The Sorceress; Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson (Vikings) as Fisto; and Jon Xue Zhang (Eternals) as Ram-Man.

Masters of the Universe arrives in theaters on June 5, 2026.