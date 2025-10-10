James Gunn Explains How PEACEMAKER Finale Lays The Groundwork For MAN OF TOMORROW - SPOILERS

James Gunn Explains How PEACEMAKER Finale Lays The Groundwork For MAN OF TOMORROW - SPOILERS

The season 2 finale of Peacemaker is now streaming on HBO Max, and James Gunn has taken to social media to explain how the episode ties into his plans for Man of Tomorrow...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 10, 2025 12:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker

The season 2 finale of Peacemaker is now streaming on HBO Max, and even though it was far from the cameo-fest some were expecting, the mostly character-focused episode did leave us with quite a bit to discuss.

James Gunn has previously revealed that the events of the finale will directly tie-in to Man of Tomorrow, and while "Full Nelson" didn't feature any overt connections to the upcoming Superman follow-up, it did give us some idea of where things might be heading in the DCU.

Major spoilers follow.

Peacemaker season 2 concludes with Chris Smith and the rest of the 11th Street Kids, along with Judomaster and A.R.G.U.S. Agents Sasha Bordeaux and Langston Fleury, founding Checkmate, and a pretty definitive "heel turn" from Rick Flag Sr. Still fuelled by rage and vengeance after the death of his son, Flag kidnaps Chris and strands his in Salvation, the Earth-like dimension he intends to use as a prison for the planet's Metahumans.

Gunn was asked how these events will ultimately connect to Man of Tomorrow on Threads.

“Where Chris is at the end, what’s happening between the government and the metahumans, Rick and Lex’s new partnership, and all their decisions… it’s all part of the future, MOT, and more.”

It certainly seems like Gunn is building towards his own take on DC Comics' Salvation Run, a six-issue miniseries that sees the government exile some of Earth's most dangerous metahuman criminals to the planet Cygnus 4019 (Salvation). Separate factions are formed as the villains struggle to survive and attempt to discover a means of escape.

This could ultimately lead to the DCU debut of Darkseid and the New Gods, as Salvation turns out to be a "training planet" for Apokolips in the comics.

We know that MOT will feature some sort of alliance between Lex Luthor and Superman, so it's possible that things get so out of control on Salvation that these bitter enemies are forced to work together to prevent a catastrophe. This is pure speculation, but could Brainiac - assuming he is Man of Tomorrow's big bad - end up being stranded on this prison planet?

“It's a very, very, very delicate balance when writing these things," Gunn said during an interview with Variety. "You’ve got to be able to tell the story in a way where people that already know the information are not going to be bored, and where people who don't know the information will get the information in an easy and simple way, but also not to be burdened down by too much sh*t. There needs to be an elegance to the storytelling. Too many mumbo jumbo things, to me, is always a thing that I [avoid]."

Be sure to share your own theories in the comments.

Peacemaker season 2 follows Chris Smith, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

"The new season follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost.

In season 2, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.”

PEACEMAKER: What [SPOILER] And [SPOILER]'s Introduction Mean For The DCU (And Which Comic You Need To Read)
Related:

PEACEMAKER: What [SPOILER] And [SPOILER]'s Introduction Mean For The DCU (And Which Comic You Need To Read)
PEACEMAKER: James Gunn Spoke To Ryan Reynolds About DEADPOOL Making A Cameo In The Season 2 Finale
Recommended For You:

PEACEMAKER: James Gunn Spoke To Ryan Reynolds About DEADPOOL Making A Cameo In The Season 2 Finale

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 10/10/2025, 12:13 PM
LETS AIM FOR 95% THIS TIME!


User Comment Image

#IN🔫WETRUST
epc1122
epc1122 - 10/10/2025, 12:16 PM
Found the finale to peacemaker to be a bit of a letdown but I think I built it up too much and my expectations were too high. I think that was due to gunns build up but i get he wanted to promote the show and it could have been his favorite thing to create. I don’t know too much about salvation run the comic series but it seems like a logical reason for Lex and Superman to team up. There was actually a Superboy episode that was similar where Superboy and Lex had to team up. One of my favorite episodes. I do plan on doing a marathons with Superman and peacemaker season 2 to see if I enjoy it more. Originally I wasn’t a fan of guardians 2 but after repeat viewings I appreciated it more. Same with Superman.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 10/10/2025, 12:21 PM
Gunn laying groundwork

User Comment Image
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/10/2025, 12:22 PM
The only groundwork it sets up for is a total and complete DCU reboot. Warner Bros and HBO clearly sees that Gunn is doing nothing but failing. Peacemaker Season 2 finale has a 7.2/10 on imdb, lower than GOT S8 Ep 1-3 and horrible for a TV show episode and especially a finale. Supershit has a 7.1 after just 3 months. Both flopped big time. No one cares about the Shit Commandos, and not one show from James Gunn has charted. Less than 700k people watch this garbage. Man of Steel made more money. James Gunn is a Disney plant.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
epc1122
epc1122 - 10/10/2025, 12:24 PM
@WalletsClosed - how would you reboot?
epc1122
epc1122 - 10/10/2025, 12:25 PM
@WalletsClosed - what does 3 months have anything to do with it?
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 10/10/2025, 12:24 PM
I enjoyed the finale but it wasn’t as strong as the rest of the season imo, I give it a 7/10. The emotional beats were perfect but it lacked and actual climax. I think we needed one more showdown between Chris and Rick maybe right as he was about to be put in the portal. It would have hit a little harder if he made it back through portal, tried to fight his way out, actually tries to fight Rick unlike the interrogation scene, and then Rick gets the upper hand and kicks him through the door and closes it for him to be left bloody and alone. Just needed a little bit more oomf at the end but otherwise it was a decent ending to a great season imo
Android
Android - 10/10/2025, 12:25 PM
Lex : got a 2k lick and I ain't even go pro

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder