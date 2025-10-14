Are James Gunn's Days "Numbered" As DC Studios Co-CEO? Here's The Latest On Online Rumors

James Gunn was appointed DC Studios co-CEO alongside veteran film producer Peter Safran at the end of 2022. The newly launched studio announced a DCU slate—"Chapter 1: Gods and Monsters"—at the start of 2023, and while a few of those movies and TV shows have failed to materialise, things have gotten off to a solid start for the brand.

Creature Commandos and Peacemaker are said to have done solid viewership numbers on HBO Max, with critics responding positively to both shows (even if fans were divided on the latter's Season 2 finale). As for Superman, it will end 2025 as the year's highest-grossing superhero movie.

Over the weekend, a report from the notoriously unreliable Cosmic Book News made some wild, downright unbelievable claims about Gunn's future as DC Studios co-CEO.

Among the wildest claims were plans to oust Gunn if Paramount, a Skydance Corporation, successfully acquires Warner Bros. Discovery.

According to the site, "If David Ellison buys Warner Bros. Discovery...James Gunn will be out. David Ellison’s father, billionaire David Ellison, is close to President Donald Trump. Back to David Ellison, I’m told Mike De Luca will take over DC."

Pretty much everyone ignored the report because, well, the site is known for making up bogus stories. However, the "news" started gaining traction on social media, with many fans and fan accounts claiming that the clock was ticking on Gunn's time in charge of the DCU.

On the latest edition of The Hot Mic, Jeff Sneider debunked Cosmic Book News' claims, describing them as "BS" and sharing his belief that the site has no legitimate sources. He also pointed out how unrealistic it would be for Mike De Luca to take charge of the DC Universe.

Paramount acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery is off the table, so this is all a moot point, regardless. There's no reason for anyone to fire Gunn from his position, especially as he's well on the way to restoring a brand that was on its last legs before DC Studios came along. Now, the tide is clearly turning.

If Supergirl and Clayface bomb in 2025, then perhaps questions will be raised, but there's plenty of excitement for both movies. Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, is also shaping up to be a hit, especially as all signs point to Supes and Lex Luthor teaming up to battle Brainiac.

"It’s challenging because my experience is being writer and director," Gunn recently said about focusing on being an executive rather than a creative in 2026. "I’ve produced some things, but it doesn’t feel like it comes as naturally to me. So that is just about trying to be the best producer I can."

"I’m focused on supporting those creators the best I can to help them tell good stories," he continued. "I’m beholden to the story in those things as much as I am to the stories in my own stuff. So, my central concern is the same whether it’s a movie I’m directing or someone else is directing."

