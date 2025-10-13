The PEACEMAKER Season 2 Finale Did Include One Surprise Cameo... From James Gunn Himself

The PEACEMAKER Season 2 Finale Did Include One Surprise Cameo... From James Gunn Himself

Though the majority of viewers seemed to miss it, James Gunn actually makes a brief appearance towards the end of the recent season 2 finale of Peacemaker...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 13, 2025 01:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker

Last week's season 2 finale of Peacemaker has proven to be highly divisive, even among those who had been enjoying the show up to that point. Though it did set up some intriguing plot points for the DCU going forward, the mostly character-focused "Full Nelson" was light on any major reveals or set pieces.

James Gunn probably didn't help matters by hyping up the season's "insane" final few episodes, although he can't be blamed too much for fans being disappointed about the finale's lack of cameos. The DC Studios' co-CEO did tease one "really, really big" surprise appearance, and sure enough, Superman star Nicholas Hoult showed up in episode 6.

Even so, many expected another cameo (David Corenswet's Man of Steel was the prevailing theory) in the last episode. Now, it's come to light that "Full Nelson" actually did feature one surprise appearance that seems to have slipped by the majority of viewers.

Gunn himself can be seen in the background of one of the final scenes, enjoying the Nelson gig along with Chris Smith, Emilia Harcourt and the rest of the 11th Street Kids.

Though this is sure to infuriate those who feel that Gunn tends to claim too much of the spotlight when promoting his projects (not that this brief background cameo counts), we're sure others will at least see the funny side.

Peacemaker season 2 follows Chris Smith, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

"The new season follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost.

In season 2, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.”

PEACEMAKER Season 2 Poll & Spoiler Discussion: What Did You Make Of James Gunn's Latest DCU Project?
Related:

PEACEMAKER Season 2 Poll & Spoiler Discussion: What Did You Make Of James Gunn's Latest DCU Project?
PEACEMAKER Season 2 Finale Full Nelson Is Now The Show's Lowest-Rated Episode Ever
Recommended For You:

PEACEMAKER Season 2 Finale "Full Nelson" Is Now The Show's Lowest-Rated Episode Ever

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/13/2025, 1:19 PM
He said it was his 'favorite thing he's ever done' and people were like, 'MUST BE A HUGE CAMEO !!!!' lol
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 10/13/2025, 1:20 PM
It’s NEVER a surprise when he puts himself on camera.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 10/13/2025, 1:22 PM
Not gonna lie, I thought the finale was pretty underwhelming. It felt like Gunn just wanted a reason to put a bunch of crappy fake(?) butt rock into an episode. Peacemaker and Harcourte romance feels so forced. I dont know that I would bother watching another season.
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 10/13/2025, 1:37 PM
@Shivermetimbers - Yeah, I was a little let down, too. I wish they made Harcourt more sympathetic. All she did this season was fight random people with her anger issues.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/13/2025, 1:23 PM
I'm so glad he kept Superman out of the show. I overall liked it but all that filth should never even come close to being associated with the symbol of light Superman is.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 10/13/2025, 1:25 PM
User Comment Image
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 10/13/2025, 1:34 PM
He wants to be loved like stan Lee so bad 😅😭
amesjazz
amesjazz - 10/13/2025, 1:34 PM
Trash.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/13/2025, 1:39 PM
Please fire this dork. He's gone full retard. He doesn't even have shame at this point. He's "not sorry" for making that abomination of a finale. His own words by the way. This guy has more ego than braincells.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/13/2025, 1:41 PM
Gunn's ego is bigger than Ego
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder