The PEACEMAKER Season 2 Finale Did Include One Surprise Cameo... From James Gunn Himself

Last week's season 2 finale of Peacemaker has proven to be highly divisive, even among those who had been enjoying the show up to that point. Though it did set up some intriguing plot points for the DCU going forward, the mostly character-focused "Full Nelson" was light on any major reveals or set pieces.

James Gunn probably didn't help matters by hyping up the season's "insane" final few episodes, although he can't be blamed too much for fans being disappointed about the finale's lack of cameos. The DC Studios' co-CEO did tease one "really, really big" surprise appearance, and sure enough, Superman star Nicholas Hoult showed up in episode 6.

Even so, many expected another cameo (David Corenswet's Man of Steel was the prevailing theory) in the last episode. Now, it's come to light that "Full Nelson" actually did feature one surprise appearance that seems to have slipped by the majority of viewers.

Gunn himself can be seen in the background of one of the final scenes, enjoying the Nelson gig along with Chris Smith, Emilia Harcourt and the rest of the 11th Street Kids.

Though this is sure to infuriate those who feel that Gunn tends to claim too much of the spotlight when promoting his projects (not that this brief background cameo counts), we're sure others will at least see the funny side.

James Gunn is officially canon to the DCU.



He can be seen dancing at the back of the boat scene in Peacemaker S2E8. pic.twitter.com/3yYgCj3kc4 — DCU Brief (@DCUBrief) October 13, 2025

Peacemaker season 2 follows Chris Smith, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

