PEACEMAKER: James Gunn Confirms The Quantum Unfolding Chamber Is "Non-Human" - Is He Teasing Brainiac?

PEACEMAKER: James Gunn Confirms The Quantum Unfolding Chamber Is &quot;Non-Human&quot; - Is He Teasing Brainiac?

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has confirmed that Peacemaker's Quantum Unfolding Chamber is alien in nature, lending weight to theories that Brainiac created the device. You can hear more from him here...

By JoshWilding - Oct 06, 2025 06:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker

Peacemaker season 2 has seen Chris Smith explore the Quantum Unfolding Chamber that houses 99 alternate universes. We know at least one of them leads to Earth-X, a reality that Peacemaker has since discovered was not all it was cracked up to be. 

The series briefly touched on the QUC's origin story with a flashback that showed the DCU's Auggie Smith and his young sons, Chris and Keith, finding and killing an alien in the woods who was in possession of the mysterious, immensely powerful device.

Many fans are convinced that Brainiac is the, well, brains, behind that doorway to other dimensions. We know A.R.G.U.S., with the help of Lex Luthor and one of his henchmen, will start exploring it next week, and that could factor into 2027's Man of Tomorrow.

Breaking down the latest episode of Peacemaker on Threads, James Gunn confirmed that the device is "definitely advanced, non-human."

That was to be expected, of course, but it certainly lends some weight to theories that Brainiac is responsible for its creation. After all, a device full of doorways leading to alternate realities wouldn't be too dissimilar to the villain's penchant for collecting and storing shrunken cities. 

Gunn was recently asked about the intriguing piece of imagery on Man of Tomorrow's script. "Listen, of course I wasn't unaware that when I posted the cover of the script that there was going to be discussion around that particular topic. But I think we'll hold off from what exactly is happening."

The filmmaker has repeatedly said that Peacemaker season 2 sets the stage for his Superman follow-up, but has also recently attempted to rein in expectations after overhyping the final few episodes a little.

For starters, it's looking increasingly likely that the "really, really, really big cameo" was Lex Luthor, not a new addition to the DCU or Superman. Gunn is a little prone to hyperbole, having described The Flash as "one of the best superhero movies I’ve ever seen" and "f***ing amazing."

Do you think the QUC could be connected to Man of Tomorrow and Brainiac?

Peacemaker season 2 follows Chris Smith, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Season 2 stars John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows. 

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones also direct.

In our review of Peacemaker season 2's first five episodes, we wrote, "Peacemaker season 2 feels like a wholly superfluous addition to the new DCU, and lacks the stakes and emotion that made season 1 so special. Fortunately, it’s buoyed by some fun surprises for fans and another exceptional turn from John Cena."

Seven episodes of Peacemaker season 2 are now streaming on HBO Max.

Gunn cast a good candiate to play brainiac in The Suicide squad (peter capaldi) 😅😮‍💨
I mean , this seemed obvious given the alien we saw Auggie kill that had it but anyway…

I could see Brainiac being involved but not as the creator of that machine but as someone who found out an alien species had tech that could access alternate dimensions , collected their world while one escaped with the tech & landed on earth only to be killed by Auggie who then took that technology.

I mean I could see Brainiac being interested in that technology since it’s just more worlds to collect and knowledge to assimilate in his eyes hence he’s been looking for it and now finds out it’s on Earth thus forcing Lex and Superman to reluctantly team up against this big threat.

