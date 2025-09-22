James Gunn Shares First Look At MAN OF TOMORROW Script - And He May Have Confirmed Brainiac!

James Gunn Shares First Look At MAN OF TOMORROW Script - And He May Have Confirmed Brainiac!

James Gunn has taken to social media to reveal a first look at his script for Man of Tomorrow, and it seemingly confirms that Brainiac will serve as the Superman sequel's big bad. Check it out here...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 22, 2025 12:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has just shared a first look at Man of Tomorrow's script, and he appears to be teasing—or even confirming—the long-awaited DCU debut of Brainiac. 

It's hard to say what other conclusion we should draw from the vintage medical illustration of a human head's anatomy. It might be a reference to Lex Luthor's intelligence or a way of comparing his human physiology to the alien Superman.

However, Brainiac would be a worthy choice of foe to bring Superman and Lex together as reluctant allies. 

The Superman sequel will see the latter don his green and purple War Suit from the comics, with Lois Lane, Hawkgirl, Supergirl, and Peacemaker among those expected to appear in the next chapter of Gunn's "Superman Saga." 

Fans have spent years waiting to see Brainiac on the big screen. The villain has appeared in TV shows like Smallville and Krypton, but we've yet to see a worthy interpretation of one of Superman's greatest foes in theaters. If he is in Man of Tomorrow, Brainiac should pose a physical threat to the Man of Steel, and an intellectual one to Lex. 

In the comics, Brainiac is an alien android from the planet Colu with a 12th-level intellect. Obsessed with collecting all knowledge in the universe, he shrinks and steals cities, including Krypton's Kandor, storing them in bottles.

His abilities include super-intelligence, technopathy, and shape-shifting. Frequently clashing with the Justice League, he seeks to assimilate all data, often at the cost of entire civilisations, and Brainiac's relentless pursuit of knowledge and lack of empathy have cemented his status as one of the DC Universe's most dangerous threats.

During a recent interview with Howard Stern, Gunn said, "It’s a story about Lex Luthor and Superman having to work together to a certain degree against a much, much bigger threat. It’s more complicated than that but that’s a big part of it."

"It’s as much a Lex movie as it is a Superman movie. I loved working with Nicholas Hoult. I relate to the character of Lex, sadly," the filmmaker continued. "I really wanted to create something extraordinary with the two of them. I just love the script so much.”

On social media, Gunn shared, "As I've said countless times, you can watch every project by itself, of course (just like you can watch Peacemaker by itself or watch Superman without seeing Creature Commandos). But Man of Tomorrow and [Peacemaker season 2] are very, very connected."

Check out Gunn's Man of Tomorrow tease in the Instagram post below. 

SUPERMAN Deleted Scene Finally Reveals Mister Terrific's Chaotic Team-up With Krypto The Superdog
Related:

SUPERMAN Deleted Scene Finally Reveals Mister Terrific's Chaotic Team-up With Krypto The Superdog
SUPERMAN Home Release: Director's Commentary Previewed By James Gunn Ahead Of Next Week's Launch
Recommended For You:

SUPERMAN Home Release: Director's Commentary Previewed By James Gunn Ahead Of Next Week's Launch

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 9/22/2025, 12:35 PM
Do you think Gunn will actually let Superman WIN a fight in this one, or will it only be possible if he teams up with his good buddy Lex, who is a murderer?
🙃
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/22/2025, 12:47 PM
@Feralwookiee - Superman did win fight with his clone , and other minions , in comics lex has killed people and team up with Superman how is movie any different from comics ?

Spider-Man has lost fight , avengers lost fight ,
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 9/22/2025, 12:52 PM
@dragon316 - Am probleme să te înțeleg, prietene.
Vigor
Vigor - 9/22/2025, 12:37 PM
If it doesn't match the highs of goku/Freiza vs Jiren. Then I dont want it
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 9/22/2025, 12:46 PM
@Vigor - I don't think it'll be remotely possible for them to meet that hype
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/22/2025, 12:48 PM
@Wahhvacado - anime different from comics
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 9/22/2025, 12:55 PM
@Vigor - obviously you havent seen Ne Zha 2 😃
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 9/22/2025, 1:01 PM
@dragon316 - Yep and I found the manga handled the ToP much worse than the series
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/22/2025, 12:44 PM
Interesting image on there…

Either we are getting Brainiac or Ultra Humanite (the latter of which could be kinda cool since he was originally Superman’s arch nemesis until he was usurped by Lex who Supes has to reluctantly team up with in this)

Anyway , I could see us getting either but if we do get the former then you can bet Gunn will have him do the bottled city stuff since he’s a silver age fan!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 9/22/2025, 12:47 PM
@TheVisionary25 - They need to recruit The Top Trio to take out Ultra-Humanite.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/22/2025, 12:48 PM
@EskimoJ - lol, I get that reference.

User Comment Image
JackDeth
JackDeth - 9/22/2025, 1:49 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Maybe it's Grodd (see here in Creature Commandos)

User Comment Image
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 9/22/2025, 12:46 PM
Why aren't they calling it a direct sequel is the question
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 9/22/2025, 12:49 PM
@0bstreperous - The same way BvS was (or wasn't) a direct sequel to MoS?
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 9/22/2025, 12:51 PM
@UnderBelly - yeah but this is ridiculous if they aren't trying to repeat the Bvs mistake
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 9/22/2025, 1:32 PM
@0bstreperous - I agree...

I also hoped Gunn would've passed the reigns onto someone else.

I liked Superman and all, but it actually feels kind of forgettable now that there's some distance since I seen it.

Not trying to be a Snyder fanboy, but MoS had more of a lasting appeal..maybe it was down to the controversial 3rd act, or the state of the landscape at the time, but I still look bad fondly on that movie. BvS...hell no.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 9/22/2025, 1:45 PM
@UnderBelly - I like BvS although I also like X-Men the last stand and Batman and Robin
JackDeth
JackDeth - 9/22/2025, 1:47 PM
@0bstreperous - Because that's not how a cinematic universe works. Other movies and shows come before it. He's weaving a tapestry and he has a 10 year plan.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 9/22/2025, 12:47 PM
Getting Brainiac on the big screen for the first time ever and it's a James Gunn's version. What a letdown.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/22/2025, 12:58 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - It'll just be a copy paste of the High Evolutionary, an exact copy paste.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 9/22/2025, 1:08 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - Imagine being disappointed in a movie the day the first draft of the script is completed.
centaur
centaur - 9/22/2025, 12:50 PM
have superman saving at least one brown person in the film.
ClungeOfSteel
ClungeOfSteel - 9/22/2025, 12:56 PM
THIS IS GONNA BE EPIC!

GUNN KNOWS WHAT US FANS WANT, LITERALLY ANYTHING WE SAY OUT ALOUD OUR LORD AND SAVIOUR GUNN WILL ADAPT 👀 I CAN WAIT FOR ALAN RICHARDSONS BATMAN TOO

THINK IT!
SPEAK IT (ON X OR THREADS)
AND GUNN WILL MAKE IT HAPPEN

User Comment Image
kseven
kseven - 9/22/2025, 1:08 PM
Phenomenal. Loved the first Gunn Superman, great to see someone finally getting Lex and Superman right in the movies. Best Superman in live action of the last 30 years, easily. Best live action Luthor ever.
SodaBurps
SodaBurps - 9/22/2025, 1:17 PM
Pass. I wasn't crazy about the first one.
Forthas
Forthas - 9/22/2025, 1:22 PM
Demon Slayer is creeping up on Superman on the worldwide box office charts. If it surpasses it, then Superman is UNLIKELY to end up in the top ten box office films of 2025 with Zootopia, Wicked, and Avatar coming up to bat. What a sad state of affairs for Superman. This would be yet another blow to the shill narrative that this movie was a success. Man of Steel ended in the top ten at the end of its 2013 run.


User Comment Image


It is just laughable....
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 9/22/2025, 1:24 PM
I wonder who's gonna play Superman and Lex Luthor.

I don't think it should be Corenswet and Hoult. I love their versions of Superman and Lex and I love that movie and that universe but this should be another universe with new versions of the characters for no reason at all.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 9/22/2025, 1:45 PM
@ObserverIO - It's definitely going to be Corenswet and Hoult. lol
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/22/2025, 1:29 PM
Brainiac is a no-brainer; he's easily one of Superman's best Rogues.
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 9/22/2025, 1:39 PM
Can't wait to see brainiac employ some puerile wise cracking humour
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 9/22/2025, 1:44 PM
Really quick turn around which I can appreciate after waiting for the Batman Part 2. But still, not overly eager to jump back into another Gunn-written Superman movie. Much more looking forward to seeing other writers/directors take a crack at DC characters new to the screen.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder