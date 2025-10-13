DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Trailer LEAKS Online In Full (And It's Unbelievably Awesome)

Marvel Television brought a new trailer for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 to this weekend's New York Comic Con, and while lead star Krysten Ritter accidentally leaked 20 seconds or so of it, the full teaser has now found its way online.

As is often the case with leaks like these, the video appears to have been shot on a phone that's at least a decade old; otherwise, we would expect the quality to be significantly better.

Still, we do get to see all the biggest moments, including Matt Murdock's budding romance with Karen Page, some intriguing shots of Bullseye, Foggy Nelson's return (in what seem to be flashbacks) and a maniacal Mayor Wilson Fisk.

Jessica Jones' return is also a huge part of this sneak peek, and it seems she'll waste no time teaming up with the Man Without Fear again. This Defenders reunion has been a long time coming, and Ritter is clearly having a lot of fun here.

Will Marvel Studios now release the Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 trailer? Don't bank on it. The Season 1 trailer was shown at a least a couple of events, and leaked on both occasions. Despite that, we still had to wait months for an official release.

Asked if Luke Cage and Iron Fist could follow Jessica in this or future seasons of Daredevil: Born Again, Marvel Television boss Brad Winderbaum recently told Entertainment Weekly, "The less I say the better. Dario [Scardapane, showrunner] is trying to tell a story to great effect that is, like Stan Lee said, a reflection of the world outside your window. The politics of New York are a big part of that story."

"It's clearly about a guy who runs around in a devil suit, but what is amazing about Dario's work is the intricacy of the interplay of all these characters and how he really treats New York and the world of City Hall and the groundswell of the growing resistance against Fisk. It feels at times like a fantasy epic or Game of Thrones or something. There's a palace intrigue-type storytelling that is really fun to read."

"I'm starting to watch the cuts. It's amazing," he added. "So, I don't know if it's exactly about who's gonna show up. It's a little deeper than that. There are rewards to be had for fans, but it's really about the stakes of this world that this Kingpin is building in New York City."

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 premieres on Disney+ in March 2026.