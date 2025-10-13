X-MEN: James McAvoy & Elliot Page Respond To Colman Domingo & Bella Ramsey MCU Reboot Casting Rumors

Two former X-Men actors, James McAvoy and Elliot Page, have responded to the recent rumors that Colman Domingo and Bella Ramsey might be set to play their respective characters in the MCU reboot...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 13, 2025 01:10 PM EST
James McAvoy and Elliot Page were part of an X-Men: Days of Future Past reunion panel at New York Comic-Con on Sunday, and both actors shared their thoughts on recent casting rumors relating to Marvel Studios' long-awaited X-Men reboot.

McAvoy played a younger take on Professor Charles Xavier from X-Men: First Class on, while Page debuted as Kitty Pryde in X-Men 3: The Last Stand before returning to (briefly) share the screen with McAvoy in Days of Future Past.

Though we don't know if there's any truth to these reports, Colman Domingo and Bella Ramsey are said to be on Marvel's radar to potentially take over as Professor X and Shadowcat in the MCU reboot.

“We're gonna see another Charles, another Kitty, probably before too long, perhaps,” moderator Josh Horowitz told the actors. “Depending on what you read on the internet, I've heard Colman Domingo. I've heard Bella Ramsey. I've heard a lot of different names. I don't know if you follow that or you hear that. What do you make of those names or, just generally, the idea of someone inheriting the mantle of these characters from you?”

Page hadn't heard those specific names, but seemed to be on board.

“I mean, yes, absolutely. I don't really follow [the casting rumors], but they sound fantastic. I mean, it’d be just so exciting to see people do a take on a new iteration [of X-Men].”

McAvoy also showed his support for Domingo (potentially) taking over as Xavier.

“Look, I’m excited to see what happens next. I was a fan before I was an employee and I'll be a fan again! You want it to be…I just can't wait for it to be…Oh no, that was going to sound bad. It's going to put a lot of pressure on people. Colman Domingo sounds amazing, though!”

Again, we have no idea if there's actually anything to these casting rumors. It's entirely possible that the studio has shown interest in Domingo and Ramsey, but that doesn't mean that they're actually attached to the movie.

We do know that things are finally moving forward on X-Men. Michael Lesslie is working on the script (we expect another writer to join him at some point), and Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier recently confirmed that he will helm the project.

"I can’t say anything about it, but we’ve started work on X-Men, and that’s obviously very, very exciting," Schreier revealed during a recent interview with Empire. "There are so many things that I didn’t know about before I started [Thunderbolts*]. The biggest learning curve for me was the proportion of the action to the more emotional, character-driven scenes, and how, even though it’s more shooting days than I’ve ever had, they get eaten up quite quickly by the action stuff. By the time we got to the end of it, it felt like, 'Oh, now I feel like we get how to do this a little bit better.'"

Casting is believed to be underway, and a recent rumor claimed that the movie is scheduled to hit theaters on May 5, 2028.

ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/13/2025, 1:04 PM
McAvoy was great as young Xavier; they did a good job casting him and Fassbender.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 10/13/2025, 1:06 PM
They're going to ruin this reboot, aren't they?
Gambito
Gambito - 10/13/2025, 1:09 PM
@CorndogBurglar - after first steps my hopes for the X-men are dead and buried
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 10/13/2025, 1:10 PM
@CorndogBurglar - Too soon to say, we've basicaly only had three films that started production AFTER the switch away from the quantity over quality mandate (all three well recieved even if only one of them did well at the BO, ie Cap4 wasn't one of them) and in regard to casting never trust internet rumors.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 10/13/2025, 1:19 PM
@Apophis71 - Yeah, I know. I'm trying to be positive, but its hard. And the casting is tough. The X-Men are the team with the least amount of reason to race or gender swap. They are one, if not the most diverse teams in all of comics. There's just no need for it.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 10/13/2025, 1:30 PM
@Gambito - User Comment Image
gambgel
gambgel - 10/13/2025, 1:07 PM
Juliar Butters was the actual rumored name for Kitty.

Cant believe reporters are asking actors about "rumors" from MytimetoshineHello, yiiiiikes
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 10/13/2025, 1:14 PM
@gambgel - Feel like for every character that could be in the Xmen movie we've had at least three names rumored, more when it comes to ones like Storm and the Prof, it isn't even certain Kitty will be in the film yet STILL had a few names thrown out as 'supposedly in talks'.
Gambito
Gambito - 10/13/2025, 1:11 PM
Would it really be that confusing to keep mcavoy and fassbender?? They keep digging up Patrick Stewart and no one cares, plus they are actually on a good age and they both look more the part than before
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 10/13/2025, 1:17 PM
@Gambito - Shouldn't be confusing at all when it comes to the two that SHOULD look older than all the main team members, it has already been established Variants CAN look identical after all, and most wouldn't be against those two back in those roles either but we'll see.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/13/2025, 1:17 PM
Colman Domingo should reprise his Norman Osborn role in the MCU from YFNS imo…

Also I like Bella Ramsey but I can’t really see her as Kitty tbh.

My pick for Kitty Pryde and Charles Xavier respectively would be Julia Butters and Ewan McGregor!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
LibraMatter
LibraMatter - 10/13/2025, 1:34 PM
@TheVisionary25 - definitely like Julia Butters for Kitty Pryde, but if it’s a fairy decent role. Shes a good actor. I am not a fan of Ewan McGregor at Charles Xavier though. He kind of played a mentor and leader as Obi Wan. As much as Obi Wan and Xavier are very different, it just feels too meh. I would hope they come up with someone more left field but somehow makes sense. More inspired.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/13/2025, 1:37 PM
@LibraMatter - that’s fair though I think it depends on the characterization

If they delve into Xavier being a bit more darker and manipulative then some writers have done then I think McGregor could be somewhat inspired
LibraMatter
LibraMatter - 10/13/2025, 1:40 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I think someone like Freddie Highmore might work. He has a good range and starting to look his age. He’s 33. If the other X-Men are going to be young it’s not a bad fit. IMO
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/13/2025, 1:20 PM
I mean, I think they could bring back both MacAvoy and Fassbender to play these roles again and just recast everyone else.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 10/13/2025, 1:21 PM
Even though it's probably not true, I don't get how a casting could bother someone that much.
User Comment Image
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 10/13/2025, 1:21 PM
Maybe they can gender swap kitty pride.....oh wait
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/13/2025, 1:29 PM
@HelloBoysImBack - I was gonna say, "who's Elliot?"
LeBronStan
LeBronStan - 10/13/2025, 1:26 PM
Anyone else wish that they would just keep MacAvoy and Fassbender, or is it just me? By the time the mcu x-men films are released, they both would be damn near 50, which is perfect for starting out with a young x-men team.
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 10/13/2025, 1:41 PM
No way in hell is anyone serious about Mr. Potato Head as Kitty Pryde

