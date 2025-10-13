QUEENS OF THE DEAD: Tina Romero's "Big Gay Zombie Movie" Gets A New Poster & Trailer

The late, great George A. Romero is widely credited as the originator of the zombie horror genre with his Night of the Living Dead trilogy, and his daughter, Tina Romero, is set to continue her father's legacy by putting her own unique spin on the undead apocalypse in Queens of the Dead, which is set to hit theaters just in time for Halloween on October 24, 2025.

The first trailer was released last month (see below), and Out Magazine has now debuted the first official poster art.

"I am his kid. There's no denying it. And he has influenced me greatly," Romero told Entertainment Weekly in a recent interview. "And this is his monster, this is his genre. I had fun doing my little Romero nods throughout the film, and we have some good ones."

"The zombie apocalypse is such a rich sandbox to play in when it comes to social commentary. I can't be my dad's daughter without making an attempt at saying something with zombies," she continued. "I did want this to be a film in which I am paying homage to the world and the monster he created, but I'm also introducing my own voice. It's very much not a film he would make, but it is using his vocabulary and is playing by his rules. As far as the queer element, on one hand, I just feel like the gays need a zombie film. It's time that we get to have a big gay zombie movie."

Check out the new poster and previously-released trailer at the links below.

They're dead...and they're eating.



Watch the official trailer for Tina Romero's #QueensOfTheDead. In Theaters October 24. pic.twitter.com/UCngsrhGRy — Independent Film Company (IFC) (@IndieFilmCom) September 18, 2025

Drag queens. Zombies. Brooklyn. Drama. 🧟‍♀️💄



Out is proud to debut the exclusive poster for #QueensoftheDead — from Tina Romero, daughter of horror legend George A. Romero, carrying on the 'Dead' legacy with a queer twist.https://t.co/UPyDvREN3E pic.twitter.com/kO8mLQOpVv — Out Magazine (@outmagazine) October 8, 2025

According to the synopsis, “a zombie apocalypse breaks out in Brooklyn on the night of a giant warehouse party, where an eclectic group of drag queens, club kids, and frenemies must put aside their drama and use their unique skills to fight against the brain-thirsty undead.”

Queens of the Dead stars Katy O’Brian (Love Lies Bleeding), Margaret Cho (Fire Island), Brigette Lundy-Paine (I Saw The TV Glow) and Cheyenne Jackson (American Horror Story). The cast also includes Nina West (Drag Race), Jaquel Spivey (Mean Girls), Tomas Matos (Fire Island), Quincy Dunn-Baker (No Hard Feelings), Becca Blackwell (Bros), Shaunette Renée Wilson (Black Panther), Dominique Jackson (Pose), Riki Lindhome (Knives Out), and Eve Lindley (Bros).