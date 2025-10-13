QUEENS OF THE DEAD: Tina Romero's "Big Gay Zombie Movie" Gets A New Poster & Trailer

Tina Romero will continue her late father's legacy with Queens of the Dead, and a new poster and teaser for the "big gay zombie movie" have been released online...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 13, 2025 09:10 PM EST
Source: Via FearHQ.com

The late, great George A. Romero is widely credited as the originator of the zombie horror genre with his Night of the Living Dead trilogy, and his daughter, Tina Romero, is set to continue her father's legacy by putting her own unique spin on the undead apocalypse in Queens of the Dead, which is set to hit theaters just in time for Halloween on October 24, 2025.

The first trailer was released last month (see below), and Out Magazine has now debuted the first official poster art.

"I am his kid. There's no denying it. And he has influenced me greatly," Romero told Entertainment Weekly in a recent interview. "And this is his monster, this is his genre. I had fun doing my little Romero nods throughout the film, and we have some good ones."

"The zombie apocalypse is such a rich sandbox to play in when it comes to social commentary. I can't be my dad's daughter without making an attempt at saying something with zombies," she continued. "I did want this to be a film in which I am paying homage to the world and the monster he created, but I'm also introducing my own voice. It's very much not a film he would make, but it is using his vocabulary and is playing by his rules. As far as the queer element, on one hand, I just feel like the gays need a zombie film. It's time that we get to have a big gay zombie movie."

Check out the new poster and previously-released trailer at the links below.

According to the synopsis, “a zombie apocalypse breaks out in Brooklyn on the night of a giant warehouse party, where an eclectic group of drag queens, club kids, and frenemies must put aside their drama and use their unique skills to fight against the brain-thirsty undead.”

Queens of the Dead stars Katy O’Brian (Love Lies Bleeding), Margaret Cho (Fire Island), Brigette Lundy-Paine (I Saw The TV Glow) and Cheyenne Jackson (American Horror Story). The cast also includes Nina West (Drag Race), Jaquel Spivey (Mean Girls), Tomas Matos (Fire Island), Quincy Dunn-Baker (No Hard Feelings), Becca Blackwell (Bros), Shaunette Renée Wilson (Black Panther), Dominique Jackson (Pose), Riki Lindhome (Knives Out), and Eve Lindley (Bros).

JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/13/2025, 9:25 PM
This looks like it's gonna be FUN !!! Not a theater movie For me, but I'll watch it on streaming.
TheVandalore
TheVandalore - 10/13/2025, 9:37 PM
User Comment Image
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 10/13/2025, 9:39 PM
So, zombies...but with gays.
How groundbreaking.

User Comment Image
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/13/2025, 10:00 PM
More nonsense that no one wants and no one will watch.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 10/13/2025, 10:21 PM
"I just feel like the gays need a zombie film."
No they don't because Zombies have a universal appeal, you'd think the daughter of the dude primarily responsible for crafting the genre would already understand how far his films reached people.
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 10/13/2025, 10:28 PM
"continuing her father's legacy" lol. K...
Lucasberg
Lucasberg - 10/13/2025, 10:45 PM
I’m genuinely curious in getting a deep dive into what has happened to Hollywood. I have my beliefs, but would love to see a deep analysis about the current state of filmmaking in the mainstream.

It’s like a factory of ideas that are really detached from stories that would interest the broader audience, with just the occasional kind of story idea that interests normies.

I saw One Battle After Another. I was astonished at how well the movie was made while at the same time being astonished at how irrelevant and detached the story was from what your average moviegoer would be interested in, in my opinion.

There’s always been low budget silly movies but their concepts just seems to have almost entirely replaced the typical storytelling that used to be Hollywood’s bread and butter. Very odd time
thedrudo
thedrudo - 10/13/2025, 10:49 PM
@Lucasberg - I agree on One Battle.

Well made but there's not really a story within it that I could connect to. I give PTA some credit because he really doesn't make anyone out to look very good.

