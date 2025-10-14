STAR WARS: Disney Reportedly Spent Almost $600 Million Producing This Rotten Instalment of The Skywalker Saga

STAR WARS: Disney Reportedly Spent Almost $600 Million Producing This Rotten Instalment of The Skywalker Saga

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker divided fans and critics alike in 2019, and a new report reveals that Disney spent as much as $600 million producing J.J. Abrams' Episode IX. Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 14, 2025 04:10 PM EST
Filed Under: Star Wars
Source: Forbes (via SFFGazette.com)

We're approaching six years since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was released in theaters, and Forbes (via SFFGazette.com) has managed to get its hands on financial data that confirms the movie cost an almost record-breaking figure to produce.

While it's previously been reported that the movie cost an already-massive $415 million, this report states that the budget ballooned to a whopping $593 million. That makes the Skywalker Saga finale the third most expensive movie ever made behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Jurassic World Dominion

These revised numbers include marketing costs, reshoots, and various other expenses, but helping matters was a $100 million reimbursement for filming The Rise of Skywalker in the UK. 

As the site explains, "The filings for the production company behind The Rise of Skywalker state that by March 2019, one month after filming wrapped, the movie was 'in line with the budget.' However, post-production cost less than expected, and by the end of the year, less than two weeks after the movie debuted, it was 'below the production budget.'"

One possible explanation is The Rise of Skywalker's rushed post-production schedule, which we've previously heard was three months shorter than The Force Awakens. That created a multitude of issues for the team working on the movie, but Disney was determined to meet Episode IX's planned December 2019 release date.

Still, when all was said and done, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker did turn a $48.6 million profit at the box office after grossing $1.077 billion worldwide.

Something these figures don't take into account is the problems this movie faced behind the scenes. Before J.J. Abrams returned to direct the movie—which has a "Rotten" 51% score on Rotten Tomatoes—Colin Trevorrow spent a considerable amount of time developing Duel of the Fates. That would have served as a vastly different conclusion to the trilogy.

Creative differences led to his departure from Episode IX, with the result being a fast-paced adventure that played it far too safe. Lucasfilm now intends to make up for those missteps with at least a few movies set in the post-Rise of Skywalker era, including a Rey-led project featuring Daisy Ridley's Star Wars return.

"It’s still upsetting," Ridley previously said of the reaction to The Rise of Skywalker"You don’t want people to feel like you’ve not served the thing they’re a fan of. But [The Last Jedi] was so divisive, it felt like the first one everyone was responsive in the same way. The second, super divisive. The last one, super divisive. It didn’t change how I felt about it."

However, she's since said that filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's "idea for [Rey's] story is cool as shit" and admitted, "If it weren’t amazing, I would have been like, 'OK, call me in five years.' But it’s worthwhile."

Next up for this Galaxy Far, Far Away is The Mandalorian and Grogu from filmmaker Jon Favreau. Then, we have Shawn Levy's Star Wars: Starfighter, which will be led by Ryan Gosling. 

James Mangold Signs New Deal With Paramount - What Does This Mean For His SWAMP THING And STAR WARS Movies?
Related:

James Mangold Signs New Deal With Paramount - What Does This Mean For His SWAMP THING And STAR WARS Movies?
THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Trailer Isn’t The Flop You Think It Is
Recommended For You:

THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU Trailer Isn’t The Flop You Think It Is

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
JediKnight91
JediKnight91 - 10/14/2025, 4:17 PM
It was a garbage movie, like the rest of the Sequem Trilogy.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 10/14/2025, 4:22 PM
Didn't watch it, heard so much bad about it I figured it wasn't worth it
supermanrex
supermanrex - 10/14/2025, 4:31 PM
movie was not bad. just a bunch of bandwagon toxic dogpiling until they are considered golden in 20 years , the same way the prequels are now to people. its the cycle of star wars fandom. so stupid.
Huskers
Huskers - 10/14/2025, 4:33 PM
Should’ve spent more of that money on writers!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/14/2025, 4:47 PM
So ITS now a consensus about how Bad this trilogy Is ..why Disney plans to keep using these characters if Is guaranteed they Will lose money ?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/14/2025, 4:54 PM
User Comment Image

Anyway , it was still a mediocre movie and conclusion to a trilogy that I was actually enjoying up until that point but oh well.

I just hope the Mandalorian & Grogu aswell as Starfighter can raise the quality of SW back on the big screen!!.
Luke8
Luke8 - 10/14/2025, 4:57 PM
Should’ve made Duel of the Fates.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/14/2025, 4:59 PM
The movie was just Bland to me overall. It just wasn't as interesting as The Force Awakens, which, despite its falults, was at least a fun watch.
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 10/14/2025, 5:03 PM
Somehow, Kathleen survived
clogan
clogan - 10/14/2025, 5:08 PM
While The Last Jedi will still be discussed for years, The Rise of Skylwalker is eternally doomed. 😂

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder