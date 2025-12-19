RUMOR: Deadpool's Role In AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Has Been Revealed - Possible SPOILERS

Deadpool and Deadpool 2 were two rare fan-pleasing critical and commercial hits for 20th Century Fox. So, when Marvel Studios regained the rights to the X-Men franchise, it seemed inevitable that Ryan Reynolds' Merc with a Mouth would eventually enter the MCU.

That finally happened with last summer's Deadpool & Wolverine, a $1.4 billion mega-hit that finally opened the door to R-rated storytelling from the Disney-owned Marvel Studios. Since then, all eyes have been on when and where Wade Wilson and Logan will return.

After that run-in with the TVA, they've both made a permanent home on Earth 10005, a reality we anticipate visiting in Avengers: Doomsday when Earth 616's Mightiest Heroes clash with the X-Men. Deadpool & Wolverine also teased a team-up between Wade and Thor, and Reynolds reportedly remains hard at work on an X-Force-inspired project for the post-Avengers: Secret Wars MCU.

The Hollywood trades have already reported that Reynolds will be back for Avengers: Doomsday, and Jackman surely won't be far behind him. Now, we have some additional details on what to expect from the anti-hero's return.

According to @MyTimeToShineH​​​​​​, "Deadpool is in Doomsday and [helps] the X-Men fight the Avengers and Fantastic Four." It makes sense for Wade to fight alongside the X-Men, even if he isn't technically a mutant. After all, he'll be fighting for his reality and now has quite the bromance with Logan thanks to their team-up.

While Thor shedding tears over a fallen Deadpool in the TVA headquarters was only meant to be a gag (footage from Thor: The Dark World was repurposed for the scene), it's a moment in Deadpool & Wolverine that fans have really embraced.

Now, the Russo Brothers will have to find a way to address that in either this Avengers movie or the next one. If Deadpool and Wolverine do line up alongside the X-Men, it should go some way in making up for the apparent absence of characters like Jean Grey and Storm.

"I don’t think he should ever be an Avenger or an X-Man," Reynolds has previously said. "If he becomes either, we’re at the end."

Asked if that means he'd turn down Avengers: Doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars, or even the eventual X-Men reboot, the actor responded, "Just the opposite! I think Deadpool works so well appearing with the X-Men and Avengers, but he always needs to stay an outsider. His ultimate dream is to be accepted and appreciated. But he can’t be accepted."

"His coping mechanism of deflecting shame through humor works only when used to pave over his many inadequacies. If and when he does become an Avenger or X-Man, we’re at the end of his journey," Reynolds noted.

Avengers: Doomsday officially stars Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Winston Duke, Tom Hiddleston, Sebastian Stan, Letitia Wright, Paul Rudd, and Robert Downey Jr. Wyatt Russell, Simu Liu, Tenoch Huerta Mejia, Florence Pugh, Danny Ramirez, David Harbour, Hannah John-Kamen, and Lewis Pullman all make their Avengers franchise debuts in the movie.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps leads Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn join them, as do X-Men franchise stars Kelsey Grammer, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Alan Cumming, Rebecca Romijn, James Marsden, with Deadpool & Wolverine star Channing Tatum.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to be released on December 18, 2026, with Avengers: Secret Wars scheduled to arrive on December 17, 2027.