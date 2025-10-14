VISIONQUEST Rumor May Reveal Finale Revelation Previously Described As "Marvel Dream" - SPOILERS

Marvel Television brought VisionQuest to this past weekend's New York Comic Con, and showrunner Terry Matalas caught the attention of MCU fans when he said, "There’s one scene in that finale that is like, kind of a Marvel dream, that I got to do."

A new rumour may shed some light on what that is, as multiple fan accounts on social media are sharing a potentially huge spoiler for the upcoming Disney+ series.

It's said that VisionQuest will end with Vision, his sons, Billy and Tommy Maximoff, and Agatha Harkness, learning that the Scarlet Witch is alive. As you'll recall, Wanda Maximoff seemingly died in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This series will be released before Avengers: Doomsday, meaning the revelation will likely set the stage for that movie.

We've done some digging, and there does appear to be some truth to these claims. This also lines up with what we previously heard about VisionQuest shooting at least a couple of endings, both of which are said to feature these characters.

Combining this latest update with other rumours, we may be able to figure out where all of this is going. If previous reports are true, then the Scarlet Witch is alive and under the control of Doctor Doom. Vision, meanwhile, will seemingly team up with Star-Lord and Wong to watch over the MCU's Young Avengers.

The next Avengers movies are in a constant state of flux, of course, so how accurate that leaked concept art is remains to be seen. Still, we've been hearing chatter for a while now about Doomsday loosely adapting The Children's Crusade, and this trilogy—WandaVision, Agatha All Along, and VisionQuest—has nicely set the stage for it and many future stories.

"I think that Terry Matalas, our fearless leader, showrunner, and visionary, has come up with a great story - and that's what keeps me coming back," Paul Bettany told Screen Rant over the weekend. "The stories are compelling to me, at least. I feel like there's a chance they'll be compelling to somebody else."

He added, "I think it's so it's, it's, for sure, reminiscent and part of that [WandaVision] trilogy, but it's also very much...it's got its own DNA."

The cast of VisionQuest features Paul Bettany as Vision, Ruaridh Mollica as Thomas Maximoff, James Spader as Ultron, T'Nia Miller as Jocasta, James D'Arcy as J.A.R.V.I.S., Orla Brady as F.R.I.D.A.Y., Emily Hampshire as E.D.I.T.H., Henry Lewis as D.U.M.-E (or Dum-E), Jonathan Sayer as U, Todd Stashwick as Paladin, and Faran Tahir as Raza.

VisionQuest is set to premiere on Disney+ in 2026.