A QUIET PLACE PART III's Release Has Been Pushed Back To Avoid James Gunn's MAN OF TOMORROW

Updates on A Quiet Place Part III have been sparse since prequel movie, A Quiet Place: Day One, hit theaters last year, but Paramount Pictures and director John Krasinski's threequel is still on track for a big screen release... it'll just be arriving a little later than previously advertised.

Deadline reports that the third film in the main A Quiet Place series has been pushed back a few weeks from July 9, 2027 to July 30, 2027 - and the studio had good reason for making the change. If A Quiet Place Part III had stuck with its original date, it would have gone up against James Gunn's Man of Tomorrow.

Plot details are still under wraps, but Part II concluded with the surviving members of the Abbott family divided, as Evelyn (Emily Blunt) and her son Marcus (Noah Jupe) struggle to protect Baby Abbott (they still haven't named the poor kid) from a Death Angel attack, while Emmett (Cillian Murphy) and Regan (Millicent Simmonds) make contact with a community of survivors on a nearby island.

“I genuinely hadn’t thought about a second one when I was doing the first one," Krasinski said about his plans for Part III in a 2024 interview. "However, I really had these questions while I was doing it. I put the fires out in the distance in the first one, and I always thought to myself, ‘Wouldn’t it be cool if we got to explore where those fires lead to? Who’s on the other end of those fires?’ But I never thought that there would be a sequel. So then when I actually came around to writing the sequel, I started with the fires. And so this time, I think when my brain started wandering of questions of what would this mean later on, I started to write down notes in case I could prepare myself for a third one.“

Following the events at home, the Abbott family now face the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realize the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats lurking beyond the sand path. Armed with bitter knowledge of the invading creatures' fatal weakness, a grief-stricken Evelyn Abbott suddenly finds herself with two teens, a newborn son, and no place to hide.

And now, 474 days after the all-out alien attack in A Quiet Place (2018), the Abbotts must do the impossible. As the resilient survivors embark on a life-threatening quest to find civilisation, Evelyn must expand beyond the boundaries and venture into her backyard's eerily quiet, hostile territory. But hoping for a miracle won't cut it. This time, the enemy is everywhere