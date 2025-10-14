RUMOR: New Details On The Punisher's Mysterious Female Partner In SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Revealed

A recent rumor claimed that Frank Castle will be working with a female partner in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and we may now have some new details on the character...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 14, 2025 11:10 AM EST

According to a recent rumor, Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) will be working alongside a mysterious female partner in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, who will serve as back-up for The Punisher as he attempts to bring Mac Gargan, aka The Scorpion (Michael Mando), down during what is believed to be the movie's opening action set piece.

A number of female characters have joined forces with Castle in the comics, and even wore the vigilante's signature skull logo as "Lady Punisher," including Jenny Cesare, Lynn Michaels and Rachel Cole-Alves.

A lot of fans seem to think that Cole-Alves is the most likely possibility given her strong alliance with Castle in the comics, but John Rocha shared a key detail about The Punisher's partner during last night's episode of The Hot Mic that is sure to open speculation up to a wider range of characters.

Rocha has heard that Castle's "sidekick" is actually a Black woman. Now, it's always possible that one of the characters above could be reimagined, but is there a chance it could be Detective Mercedes Kelly "Misty" Knight?

This character was previously played by Simone Missick in the Netflix Marvel shows, and emerged as a strong fan-favorite. Knight has also teamed-up with Castle in the comics, and introducing (or reintroducing) her in Brand New Day could lay the groundwork for a future Heroes for Hire project.

There are obviously plenty of other possibilities, so be sure to let us know what you think in the comments section down below.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also star Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, and Tramell Tillman in an undisclosed role. Sadie Sink's role is still a mystery, but we have heard that there will be some kind of twist relating to her character.

Returning alongside Tom Holland as Peter Parker will be Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds.

“I’m spending my time exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of the most incredible artists in the world," said director Destin Daniel Cretton during CinemaCon. "We’re all, just daily, nerding out over the suit, how to swing, how to create an event, an emotional story, and a ride that we haven’t really seen before"

"It's day one — my fourth-ever day one on Spider-Man," Holland said in the recently-released BTS video. "You know, it's funny. Putting the suit on, it feels different this time, somehow. It's also the first time we've ever had fans on set for day one, so it's really exciting to share this with them. We've got some familiar faces on set. You know, Im just going to do my best, hopefully get it right. No pressure."

Spider-Man 4 was pushed back a week from July 24, 2026 to July 31, 2026.

Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 10/14/2025, 11:52 AM
I'd be very disappointed if they did Misty Knight without Simone Missick
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 10/14/2025, 11:56 AM
@Wahhvacado - Same here, man but she’s such a cool character!
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 10/14/2025, 11:58 AM
@Wahhvacado - Agreed, that would have been much better.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 10/14/2025, 12:34 PM
@Wahhvacado - She was one of my favorite parts of the Netflix Marvel shows. She's also very easy on the eyes.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 10/14/2025, 11:58 AM
Of course she is. And she’ll be just as deadly and effective as Frank. I guess I could dig a little Frank and Foxy Brown team up if they built the character up in a believable way (maybe another SSS) but this is definitely a modern Marvel/Disney Blackrock check box and those usually don’t help the box office when they’re that obvious. You want a strong black female character that fans love, Storm has been around for a while.

It would be dumb if Frank suddenly needed help from a white marine buddy, but at least it would be somewhat plausible. Hopefully this is much better than it sounds and we don’t get a Mary Sue DEI check box again
NGFB
NGFB - 10/14/2025, 12:05 PM
DEI check box move.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/14/2025, 12:11 PM
Interesting if true…

If it’s Misty then I hope Simone Missick is back since I liked her version of the character & performance.

User Comment Image

However , I think it’s more likely that we get one of the various women Frank has allied himself in the comics “reimagined” as a black woman in the MCU or have it be an original character…

Either way , I can see them being introduced in DD:BA S2 or The Punisher special rather then Frank just having an ally inexplicably in BND!!.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/14/2025, 12:15 PM
More nonsense no one could care for. Why do these studios always love to check boxes?

Reboot the MCU and DCU
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 10/14/2025, 12:17 PM
I miss Ike Perlmutter.

View Recorder