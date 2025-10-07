Tom Holland's SPIDER-MAN Meets David Corenswet's SUPERMAN In Awesome Crossover Fan Art

Tom Holland's SPIDER-MAN Meets David Corenswet's SUPERMAN In Awesome Crossover Fan Art

Following the news that 2026 will see the release of a Superman/Spider-Man crossover comic, a talented fan artist has revealed what it would look like if Tom Holland's Spidey met David Corenswet's Supes...

By JoshWilding - Oct 07, 2025 10:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Superman

Marvel Comics and DC Comics recently announced that 2026 will see the release of a new Superman/Spider-Man crossover comic book. The characters have shared the page before, but that was decades ago, and this reunion has been a long time coming.

Thanks to artist @jobhutz, we get to see what it would look like if David Corenswet's Man of Tomorrow were to stand side-by-side with Tom Holland's web-slinger.

We're sure you'll recognise this as a nod to 1976's Superman vs The Amazing Spider-Man #1, which was written by Gerry Conway and featured art from Ross Andru. It's always exciting to think about what could be, but just how likely is it that the stars of Superman and Spider-Man: Brand New Day cross paths on screen as these characters?

While we wouldn't bank on it happening as soon as that upcoming comic book meeting, the notion has been considered by those calling the shots.

"I mean, I think about it occasionally, like any fan would think about it," Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige previously said of a possible MCU/DCU crossover. "I don't know when in the heck that would ever happen, or how that would happen. But we've been talking too long for me to go, 'Never! We'd never be able to do that.' We'll never say never, but no, no plans."

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn, meanwhile, has revealed, "We’ve talked about it a billion times. That could easily happen, but simultaneous to that, I think it would be interesting. But I also think people are a little over it. I think people wanna see good stories with their superheroes and that’s what matters. And they wanna see different types of stories with their superheroes. And people love superheroes."

"That’s obvious, but they need more variety, and they need just more quality storytelling. And just having Spider-Man and Superman team up isn’t gonna do it if it’s shit. So it’s gotta come from a real place, and it’s really hard to make that work."

"I did Superman because I loved the character. And I was excited about writing that movie. If I were to write a Superman-versus-Spider-Man movie, is it a concept I’m gonna be like, 'Oh, yeah, this could be a great film?' Or am I doing it because 'Oh, yeah, people want to see Superman and Spider-Man team up?'" the filmmaker continued. "For me, it would have to be — if we ever did that, it would have to be under someone who thought it was gonna be awesome and wasn’t just a cash grab, because I’m just not into that."

The superhero genre isn't quite the guaranteed box office draw it once was, and it seems inevitable that we'll one day get a crossover that unites the characters from the Marvel and DC Universes. For now, though, it's not being seriously planned...at least not as far as we know. 

You can check out this awesome Superman/Spider-Man fan art in the social posts below.

A QUIET PLACE PART III's Release Has Been Pushed Back To Avoid James Gunn's MAN OF TOMORROW
McMurdo
McMurdo - 10/7/2025, 10:20 AM
User Comment Image
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 10/7/2025, 10:22 AM
Journalism everyone
Ikusa
Ikusa - 10/7/2025, 10:24 AM
Superman and Spider-Boy
kider2
kider2 - 10/7/2025, 10:24 AM
It doesn't even look like David Corenswet. Was this made with AI?
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 10/7/2025, 10:48 AM
@kider2 - This was

User Comment Image
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 10/7/2025, 10:54 AM
@kider2 - most likely
FallenThomas
FallenThomas - 10/7/2025, 10:29 AM
If only Corenswet's costume looked this good, instead of that saggy neoprene looking sh*t he stumbles around in.
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 10/7/2025, 10:30 AM
MCU Spidey hasn’t even met Wolverine yet and only fought with Cap once while Cornsweat’s Superman hasn’t (as far as we know) met Batman or WW. Excellent art but let’s get the company crossovers we haven’t seen before we even thing about going there in films
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/7/2025, 10:34 AM
Cool artwork (besides the wonky Corenswet face) though I highly doubt a crossover like this happens anytime soon…

I do like both actors and their versions of Peter & Clark so a crossover between the 2 should be fun!!.
Orangeblack
Orangeblack - 10/7/2025, 10:37 AM
Slow news day huh?
SuperCat
SuperCat - 10/7/2025, 10:37 AM
User Comment Image
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 10/7/2025, 10:43 AM
A blind person could photoshop better than that.
Huskers
Huskers - 10/7/2025, 10:50 AM
That looks awesome! Wish Corenswet’s costume looked this good! Classic looks rock!
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 10/7/2025, 10:53 AM
High school level fan art makes main page news!
This site never disappoints 😂

