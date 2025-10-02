CONFIRMED: Marvel And DC Planning A SUPERMAN/SPIDER-MAN Comic Book Crossover - With Jim Lee On Art!

According to an exciting new rumour, Marvel Comics and DC Comics have another crossover planned for 2026, with Superman/Spider-Man set to follow the upcoming Batman/Deadpool event. Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 02, 2025 07:10 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Comics
Source: Bleeding Cool

UPDATE: DC Comics has sent out a press release confirming that DC and Marvel's publishing crossover will continue in 2026 when DC publishes two facsimile editions in January and February: a Treasury Edition 50th Anniversary of Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man #1 and DC and Marvel Present: Superman and Spider-Man Treasury Edition #1.

In March and April, the two companies will publish two new crossover comic books — Superman/Spider-Man #1 (DC) and Spider-Man/Superman #1 (Marvel). It's said that further details on creative teams, storylines, and variant covers for both comics will be revealed by DC and Marvel Comics in the coming months.

While superhero movies often break box office records, that hasn't necessarily translated to comic book sales. While the industry is doing well, both Marvel Comics and DC Comics sometimes have to rely on "stunts" to boost interest.

That's usually with the launch of a new #1 issue—writer Matt Fraction and artist Jorge Jiménez's Batman #1 recently sold over 500,000 copies—but this year has seen the two rival companies unite for Deadpool/Batman and Batman/Deadpool

It's been fun seeing the Merc with the Mouth and Caped Crusader cross paths, and backup tales have featured Captain America fighting alongside Wonder Woman, and Daredevil finding a new ally in Green Arrow. 

Two of Marvel and DC's biggest superheroes have been M.I.A. from the entire thing, and that could be because we're getting a Superman/Spider-Man crossover in 2026.

According to Bleeding Cool's Rich Johnston, "I have been informed to expect another double issue crossover, one from each publisher, with Superman/Spider-Man drawn by Jim Lee (possibly why he has been tied up so long) [and] a rather unexpected artist on the Marvel side, Dan Mora, who has been sticking to DC Comics and the occasional Massive-Verse foray in recent years."

The report also points out that everyone from the X-Men to the Justice League, Fantastic Four, and the Suicide Squad have been absent from this year's two crossover comics, suggesting more Marvel/DC mashups are heading our way in the coming years. 

Next year is the 50th anniversary of Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man: The Battle of the Century by Gerry Conway, Ross Andru, Neal Adams, John Romita Sr, Dick Giordano, Terry Austin and Bob Wiacek from 1976. 

November will see the release of Batman/Deadpool #1, a metaphysical car crash between two storytelling philosophies. One character broods in the shadows of trauma and justice. The other cartwheels through chaos, breaking the fourth wall and occasionally the laws of physics. Together, they're forced to confront a threat that doesn’t just endanger their worlds—it questions their very existence as fictional constructs.

With a main story by Grant Morrison and Dan Mora, Batman/Deadpool #1 launches a reality-bending saga that’s equal parts cosmic horror, slapstick noir, and metafictional therapy session. It’s the kind of comic book that knows it’s a comic book, revels in being a comic book, weaponises its comic bookiness—and dares you to keep reading anyway.

Backup tales will include Constantine/Doctor Strange, Nightwing/Wolverine (Laura Kinney), Harley Quinn/Hulk, and Static/Ms. Marvel.

Are you excited to see Spider-Man and Superman cross paths again?

Related:

Recommended For You:

CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 10/2/2025, 12:51 PM
His Spider-Man is going to be swole...you already know
Playstationdemo
Playstationdemo - 10/2/2025, 12:52 PM
@CyberNigerian -jim Lee has that as priority one
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 10/2/2025, 12:51 PM
Sounds awesome. Definitely hyped about the Constantine and Doctor Strange crossover.
Playstationdemo
Playstationdemo - 10/2/2025, 12:52 PM
Where's the she hulk destroys the dc universe issue?
Songoty
Songoty - 10/2/2025, 1:06 PM
Dan Mora joining the big leagues and doing more than cover arts is well deserved. His Power Rangers run was awesome.
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 10/2/2025, 2:49 PM
@Songoty - I watched Power Rangers as a kid, but I wouldn't say I've ever been a massive fan. Having said that, the Boom Studios Power Rangers comics are fantastic.
MonkeyBot
MonkeyBot - 10/2/2025, 1:35 PM
I was sold on Jim Lee.
RolandD
RolandD - 10/2/2025, 1:50 PM
@MonkeyBot - Right
RolandD
RolandD - 10/2/2025, 1:50 PM
I still have that aforementioned first team up and I would buy the hell out of this even though I don’t buy comics anymore.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 10/2/2025, 3:36 PM
@RolandD - i picked up a copy of this 9 months ago at a comic shop in Las Vegas. Beautiful book in every way. (I do have an original owner copy of Superman v Muhammad Ali, and a few other 'Treasuries', that a bought when they were at pharmacies/7-Elevens.
Huskers
Huskers - 10/2/2025, 2:06 PM
Hell yea!!! I’m there! I didn’t start reading comics until 1977, so I just missed their first crossover, although I’ve read it in other collections. But I’m really hoping this will result in a deluxe hardback edition of the original giant sized comic being reproduced!!! Seems like a no brainer to me!
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 10/2/2025, 2:44 PM
If only it was 1990 Jim Lee.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 10/2/2025, 3:33 PM
@PartyKiller - This. As the body ages (that's all of us), fine motor skills begin to diminish; this particularly affects pencil-based artists. But Jim Lee 35 years ago was a beast.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 10/2/2025, 3:00 PM
Why they won't do a Batman/Wolverine Crossover is beyond me with Jim Lee as artist.

It would be like printing Money.

dragon316
dragon316 - 10/2/2025, 7:24 PM
@Nomis929 - Batman Ironman , Batman black panther
DarthRant
DarthRant - 10/2/2025, 4:18 PM
I still have my original 'Batman vs. The Incredible Hulk', as well as my 'Uncanny X-Men and The New Teen Titans' comics.
FlixMentallo21
FlixMentallo21 - 10/2/2025, 4:26 PM
YES! Bring it on!

If only they could bring that same enthusiasm to an animated project!
supermanrex
supermanrex - 10/2/2025, 5:50 PM
better start drawing it now for a 2028 release so we dont have any delays.
Reeds2Much
Reeds2Much - 10/2/2025, 6:06 PM
dragon316
dragon316 - 10/2/2025, 7:26 PM
@Reeds2Much - James Gunn Superman situation right there with Superman
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 10/2/2025, 6:06 PM
Get Joe Madureira
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 10/2/2025, 6:31 PM
Awesome. On the 50th anniversary and in a year where there is both a Supergirl and Spider-man movie too. Hope Jim does a movie variant.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/2/2025, 7:11 PM
Unity
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/2/2025, 7:13 PM
tobey and henry or it didnt happen
CrimsonComet40
CrimsonComet40 - 10/2/2025, 7:30 PM
Hope it's better than the Batman/Deadpool one, the writing there was just plain childish.

I did like the backup features with Cap/Wonder Woman and GL/Guardians though

