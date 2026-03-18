DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Creative Team Talk Defenders Reunion As New Rumor Points To [SPOILER]'s Return

Heading into Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, many fans are hoping for a full-blown Defenders reunion. The show's creative team has been pretty transparent about that not happening (yet), but Krysten Ritter is back as Jessica Jones.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, executive producer Sana Amanat talked about bringing the private eye back into the MCU fold and making the best of the character within the confines of Matt Murdock's story.

"We want to just at least be thoughtful with the limited time that we have," she explained, "but be thoughtful with why they're here and why they're returning and where they've been and establish them in the context of this world."

Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane elaborated by explaining, "When you've got eight episodes per season, you run out of real estate really fast. Really fast in terms of all the different people we would love to do stories with. And both Sana and I are diehard JJ fans from way back."

Pushed on when fans can expect to see the Man Without Fear standing side-by-side with heroes like Luke Cage and Iron Fist, he replied, "That's not really up to me. Jessica's with us because Jessica's awesome and you'll see in this story what that means. Did I dodge that good enough?"

He did, but Mike Colter has strongly hinted that he's discussed returning as Power Man with Marvel Studios. Today, The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez has shared a huge hint about Daredevil: Born Again Season 2.

In a cryptic X post, he wrote "#ChristmasCameHomeEarly" after issuing followers a spoiler warning. The implication seems to be that Luke Cage will return or at least be referenced in the Disney+ series when it returns to our screens next week.

That's been expected for a while, of course, and we'll have to wait and see the extent of the role he plays in Daredevil: Born Again, if any.

In Daredevil: Born Again, survival, resistance and redemption collide as the battle for the soul of New York begins. In Season 2, Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City underfoot as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil.

But beneath the horned mask, Matt Murdock will try to fight back from the shadows to tear down the Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his home. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

Created by Dario Scardapane, Chris Ord and Matt Corman, Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 stars Charlie Cox as the titular masked vigilante (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk.

Daredevil: Born Again returns to Disney+ on March 24.