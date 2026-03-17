SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Trailer Clip Shows The Wall-Crawler Reuniting With MJ; [SPOILER] Confirmed?

As we write this, it's been roughly 9 hours since Tom Holland announced that Sony Pictures had enlisted fans to share snippets of footage from tomorrow's Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer.

We've so far compiled around 13 seconds of footage, and while we'll continue updating that original article, the latest video features a particularly noteworthy moment.

As you can see below, the clip—which is barely a second long—finds Spider-Man reuniting with MJ. While brief, this looks like an emotional exchange, and we can't help but wonder what the context behind this meeting is.

In the comics, after the events of "One More Day," "One Moment In Time" explained how Doctor Strange helped the world forget Spider-Man's secret identity. It was like a blank spot in their minds, but as soon as the wall-crawler unmasked in front of them, they'd remember everything.

Will the same apply in the MCU? That remains to be seen, but this feels like something that won't be explained until Spider-Man: Brand New Day is released this summer.

Another of the clips that's worth taking a closer look at appears to confirm that Spider-Man uses organic webbing. Unlike in another of the clips shared today, he's clearly not wearing those bulky new web-shooters here.

Some have questioned why he's being flung through the sky, and it may be because he's struggling to get used to the elasticity of his newly discovered superpower. As a reminder, rumours have swirled that we're getting Man-Spider in Spider-Man: Brand New Day or perhaps further down the line in this new trilogy.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, four years have gone by since we last caught up with our friendly neighborhood hero. Peter Parker is no more, but Spider-Man is at the top of his game, keeping New York City safe. Things are going well for our anonymous hero until an unusual trail of crimes pulls him into a web of mystery larger than he’s ever faced before.

In order to take on what’s ahead, Spider-Man not only needs to be at the top of his physical and mental game, but he must also be prepared to face the repercussions of his past!

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.