SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Trailer Clip Reveals First Look At Punisher vs. Spider-Man

Jon Bernthal made his official MCU return as The Punisher in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1. While Frank Castle isn't expected to feature in the show's second batch of episodes, he is getting a Special Presentation and a starring role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day this summer.

In the ninth trailer clip released today, we finally get to see The Punisher in action as he mows the web-slinger down with his Battle Van.

While some will argue that Peter Parker's Spider-Sense should have warned him, chances are Frank didn't mean the hero any real harm. Plus, this particular superpower has long been quite vaguely defined in the MCU.

Frank isn't rocking a beard in this sneak peek, and we can see that the anti-hero still has his classic logo on his chest armour. You'll likely recall that, in set photos, Spidey was spotted perched on the front of the Battle Van as The Punisher aimed a gun at him.

They clearly aren't going to have the closest relationship in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, though that was to be expected given their comic book dynamic.

Last December, Bernthal shared new insights into the connection and revealed that he worked with Tom Holland and filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton to ensure continuity between Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Punisher Special Presentation.

"Around that same time, there will also be this Punisher special that's coming out, that I think will be as high-octane Punisher as you've ever seen," the actor teased. "I think what was really important to me and to Destin and to Tom is that we believed that The Punisher could walk off of the Spider-Man set and could walk onto the special set, and I do believe that we achieved that."

Check out this latest Spider-Man: Brand New Day clip below, and check back here tomorrow for the full trailer.

In Spider-Man: Brand New Day, four years have gone by since we last caught up with our friendly neighborhood hero. Peter Parker is no more, but Spider-Man is at the top of his game, keeping New York City safe. Things are going well for our anonymous hero until an unusual trail of crimes pulls him into a web of mystery larger than he’s ever faced before.

In order to take on what’s ahead, Spider-Man not only needs to be at the top of his physical and mental game, but he must also be prepared to face the repercussions of his past!

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by returning Spider-Man franchise writers Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Mark Ruffalo (The Hulk), Zendaya (MJ), Sadie Sink, Michael Mando (The Scorpion), Tramell Tillman, Marvin Jones III (Tombstone), Jacob Batalon (Ned Leeds), and Liza Colón-Zayas. Avengers: Doomsday star Florence Pugh is expected to reprise her Thunderbolts* role as Yelena Belova.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.