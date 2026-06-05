Spider-Man: Brand New Day - Spidey Strikes A Classic Pose & Faces The Hand On New Banners

Spider-Man: Brand New Day - Spidey Strikes A Classic Pose & Faces The Hand On New Banners

Four new promo banners for Spider-Man: Brand New Day have been released, featuring the web-slinger leaping into action against The Hand, and striking a classic pose...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jun 05, 2026 10:06 AM EST

Four international banners for Spider-Man: Brand New Day have been released, and although two of them feature familiar imagery, the others reveal a new look at Tom Holland's wall-crawler and The Hand.

One banner shows Spidey leaping into action against the mystical ninja clan, while the other sees the iconic Marvel Comics hero striking one of his signature poses.

A recent leak revealed that The Hand will have a mysterious female leader in the movie, but her identity has not been disclosed.

The Hand has had several notable female members in the comics over the years, including Lady Bullseye, Elektra, Betsy Braddock, and Scarlet Samurai (Mariko Yashida). There's a theory that this character will turn out to be Mariko, but it seems more like speculation than a solid rumour.

We're not sure how significant a role these formidable warriors will play in the movie, but they are rumoured to factor into the third season of Daredevil: Born Again.

The Hand previously appeared in the Marvel Netflix shows, but instead of worshipping and gaining power from "The Beast" (the demon known as Krahllak), they sought immortality via the fossilised bones of a dragon.

We're still waiting on a new trailer for Brand New Day. We're hearing June 17, but this has yet to be confirmed.

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Following the record-breaking success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man: Brand New Day begins a brand new chapter for Peter Parker and Spider-Man. Four years have passed since the events of No Way Home, and Peter is now an adult and living alone after erasing himself and the memories of him from those he loves. In a New York that no longer knows his name, he has devoted himself wholeheartedly to protecting his city as Spider-Man full-time.

But as the demands on him grow, he is put under increasing pressure. This triggers an unexpected physical change that threatens his existence, while a strange wave of crime emerges - and gives rise to one of the most dangerous threats he has ever faced.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers. The film is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. The cast includes Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theaters on July 31, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/5/2026, 10:25 AM
Spider-Man: Brand New Day - Spidey Strikes A Classic Pose & Faces the Hand on New Banners

User Comment Image
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 6/5/2026, 10:29 AM
This looks like hit for Sony.Marvel should take notes
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 6/5/2026, 10:30 AM
@ModernAudience - it's opposite world
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/5/2026, 10:34 AM
They sure are advertising the Hand a lot even though I don’t think they’ll be in the movie much but we’ll see.

Anyway , cool promo banners though!!.
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 6/5/2026, 10:50 AM
User Comment Image
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 6/5/2026, 10:59 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - lol, stealing this one
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/5/2026, 11:35 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO -

User Comment Image
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 6/5/2026, 11:36 AM
@WEAPONXOXOXO - LMFAOOOOOOO
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/5/2026, 11:31 AM
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