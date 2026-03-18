THE BATMAN PART II Star Robert Pattinson Reveals That Matt Reeves' Sequel Takes Some "Big Swings"

The Batman Part II has been a long time coming, but it remains one of the most highly anticipated comic book movies heading our way in the next few years.

HBO's The Penguin helped fill the five-year gap between The Batman and its sequel. While DC Studios has its own plans for the Caped Crusader in The Brave and the Bold, it's believed that filmmaker Matt Reeves will eventually get to conclude his trilogy with Robert Pattinson.

Deadline spoke with the actor at the premiere for his new A24 movie, The Drama, and asked the Dune: Part Three star what fans can expect from the next chapter in Reeves' "Batman Epic Crime Saga."

"The script is extraordinary," Pattinson teased. "I think it’s going to be a really, really special movie and very, very different. It’s going to be interesting seeing it come out. It’s taking some big swings."

Despite the presence of a familiar villain in Two-Face, it's been widely theorised that Gilda Dent will be The Batman Part II's main antagonist (possibly as a mashup of the Halloween Killer and Phantasm).

The Penguin is confirmed to appear, while The Joker and The Riddler may also show up after the first movie's ending. However, neither the Clown Prince of Crime nor Edward Nashton is expected to play a major role in this follow-up.

The Batman Part II begins shooting later this year, and if we get as many set photos as we did with the first instalment, a better idea of what to expect may be heading our way soon.

"[In] a lot of the other films, which I love, once you get past the origin tale, which we didn’t quite do, but we did something that referred to his origins, then you start telling the Rogues Gallery story and that character’s sort of arch," Reeves said last year. "But I never wanted to lose [Robert Pattinson] at the center of these stories, and so that is really what we set our aim on."

Explaining that his decision to focus more on Bruce Wayne (and Batman) inspired his choice of villain(s), the filmmaker later confirmed the sequel's antagonist has "never really been done in a movie before."

Directed by Matt Reeves from a script by him and Mattson Tomlin, The Batman Part II stars Robert Pattinson, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stand, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, and Jeffrey Wright. It's previously been reported that Christopher Dent is the final major role that needs to be cast.

The Batman Part II is set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.