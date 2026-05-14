The Batman Part II Director Matt Reeves Announces Six Returning Cast Members For Upcoming Sequel

The Batman Part II director Matt Reeves has taken to X to announce the return of six cast members from the first film. Some were obvious, though fans of 2022's The Batman will surely be happy to learn that a couple more familiar faces are returning in the sequel.

While not surprising, the filmmaker started by confirming this long-awaited follow-up will feature Robert Pattinson (Bruce Wayne/Batman), Jeffrey Wright (Lieutenant Jim Gordon), Andy Serkis (Alfred Pennyworth), and Colin Farrell (Oz Cobblepot/The Penguin).

The "surprise" additions are Jayme Lawson as Bella Réal and Gil Perez-Abraham as Officer Martinez, two relatively minor characters in The Batman. The former is a grassroots politician and the mayor-elect of Gotham City, while the latter is a beat cop in the Gotham City Police Department.

Reeves signed off by promising we'll get more reveals today, which hopefully means we'll get official confirmation for Scarlett Johansson (Gilda Dent), Sebastian Stan (Harvey Dent), Charles Dance (Christopher Dent), and more.

As The Batman Part II starts taking shape, there's still no sign that DC Studios' The Brave and the Bold is anywhere close to becoming a reality. However, short of a huge surprise, Reeves has repeatedly said that his Dark Knight won't be joining the DCU.

"We haven't talked about anything like that," the filmmaker said last year. "We have had conversations about how things could work and all that kind of stuff, just in general. So, of course, it would be a lot of fun. What I really want to do is play out these stories that we began and arrive at the conclusion I've hoped we would arrive at from the beginning. It's very exciting."

"First of all, I'm flattered. That's very kind of James to say. It would be really exciting to work with them, of course. We're working with them on [The Batman Part II]," Reeves continued. "I mean, it's a DC, so, like, it's Elseworld, but it is DC, so it's theirs as well. What the future brings and what I am doing will become clear when it comes."

Plot details for The Batman Part II are being kept under wraps. As you can see below, Reeves recently confirmed that the movie takes place in winter, prompting speculation about Mr Freeze's appearance.

However, based on reporting from the trades, the spotlight will be put on the Dent family: Harvey, his wife, Gilda, and the District Attorney's father, Christopher. Two-Face, Hush, the Halloween Killer, and Phantasm are all in the mix for the sequel's potential costumed villains.

Directed by Matt Reeves from a script by him and Mattson Tomlin, The Batman Part II stars Robert Pattinson, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Charles Dance, Jayme Lawson, and Gil Perez-Abraham.

The Batman Part II is set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.