The Batman Part II Star Sebastian Stan Breaks His Silence On DC Debut: "It's Going To Surprise [You]"

Sebastian Stan is best known for playing the MCU's Bucky Barnes, but he'll make the leap to the DC Universe next year when he joins the cast of The Batman Part II.

The actor is expected to play Harvey Dent, a.k.a. Two-Face, a villain we last saw on the big screen in 2008's The Dark Knight. How filmmaker Matt Reeves will reimagine the villain promises to be very interesting, especially as he's another of Batman's rogues we're all extremely familiar with.

Deadline recently caught up with Stan, who will soon start shooting The Batman follow-up in London. Talking to the trade, the actor expressed his excitement about working with the director and taking on a very different comic book movie role.

Stan started by telling the site that the movie will be "a challenge, like everything else. I feel like it’s a really ambitious movie and I think if we do it all right — and obviously I’m so excited about Matt Reeves [directing] because he’s been one of my favorites for a long, long time."

"I really think it’s going to blow people away. It’s going to surprise a lot of people, I think, too," he continued, "Obviously there’s a reason why Batman’s been re-occurring for so many years, and why so many kids love Spider-Man."

"When you’re thinking of, honestly, just anything positive for young men. If you’re a teenager and you’re growing up and you’re watching that, it’s about a kid being odd and figuring his way into things. And it works in very subtle ways," Stan added.

Handled the right way, Two-Face is a villain that can give Stan a meaty role to really sink his teeth into. For Reeves, avoiding the familiar trappings that come with the character will be crucial, but as we saw most recently in the pages of Absolute Batman, there are still new ways to approach Dent's story.

Plot details for The Batman Part II are being kept under wraps. As you can see below, Reeves recently confirmed that the movie takes place in winter, prompting speculation about Mr Freeze's appearance.

However, based on reporting from the trades, the spotlight will be put on the Dent family: Harvey, his wife, Gilda, and the District Attorney's father, Christopher. Two-Face, Hush, the Halloween Killer, and Phantasm are all in the mix for the sequel's potential costumed villains.

Directed by Matt Reeves from a script by him and Mattson Tomlin, The Batman Part II stars Robert Pattinson, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, and Charles Dance.

The Batman Part II is set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.