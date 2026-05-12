The Batman Part II Star Sebastian Stan Breaks His Silence On DC Debut: "It's Going To Surprise [You]"

The Batman Part II Star Sebastian Stan Breaks His Silence On DC Debut: &quot;It's Going To Surprise [You]&quot;

The Batman Part II star Sebastian Stan has finally commented on his DC role, teasing the challenge of taking on Two-Face and explaining the lasting appeal of a character like the Dark Knight.

News
By JoshWilding - May 12, 2026 05:05 AM EST
Filed Under: The Batman 2
Source: Deadline

Sebastian Stan is best known for playing the MCU's Bucky Barnes, but he'll make the leap to the DC Universe next year when he joins the cast of The Batman Part II

The actor is expected to play Harvey Dent, a.k.a. Two-Face, a villain we last saw on the big screen in 2008's The Dark Knight. How filmmaker Matt Reeves will reimagine the villain promises to be very interesting, especially as he's another of Batman's rogues we're all extremely familiar with.

Deadline recently caught up with Stan, who will soon start shooting The Batman follow-up in London. Talking to the trade, the actor expressed his excitement about working with the director and taking on a very different comic book movie role. 

Stan started by telling the site that the movie will be "a challenge, like everything else. I feel like it’s a really ambitious movie and I think if we do it all right — and obviously I’m so excited about Matt Reeves [directing] because he’s been one of my favorites for a long, long time."

"I really think it’s going to blow people away. It’s going to surprise a lot of people, I think, too," he continued, "Obviously there’s a reason why Batman’s been re-occurring for so many years, and why so many kids love Spider-Man."

"When you’re thinking of, honestly, just anything positive for young men. If you’re a teenager and you’re growing up and you’re watching that, it’s about a kid being odd and figuring his way into things. And it works in very subtle ways," Stan added.

Handled the right way, Two-Face is a villain that can give Stan a meaty role to really sink his teeth into. For Reeves, avoiding the familiar trappings that come with the character will be crucial, but as we saw most recently in the pages of Absolute Batman, there are still new ways to approach Dent's story. 

Plot details for The Batman Part II are being kept under wraps. As you can see below, Reeves recently confirmed that the movie takes place in winter, prompting speculation about Mr Freeze's appearance. 

However, based on reporting from the trades, the spotlight will be put on the Dent family: Harvey, his wife, Gilda, and the District Attorney's father, Christopher. Two-Face, Hush, the Halloween Killer, and Phantasm are all in the mix for the sequel's potential costumed villains.

Directed by Matt Reeves from a script by him and Mattson Tomlin, The Batman Part II stars Robert Pattinson, Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Colin Farrell, Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, and Charles Dance.

The Batman Part II is set to be released in theaters on October 1, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
The Batman Part II Star Sebastian Stan Has Started Training For The Sequel And He Looks Ripped
Related:

The Batman Part II Star Sebastian Stan Has Started Training For The Sequel And He Looks Ripped
The Batman Part II: Have Matt Reeves' BTS Photos Revealed The Sequel's Villain?
Recommended For You:

The Batman Part II: Have Matt Reeves' BTS Photos Revealed The Sequel's Villain?

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Canon108
Canon108 - 5/12/2026, 5:55 AM
My bet is the turn to Two-Face won't happen till Part III.
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 5/12/2026, 6:05 AM
@Canon108 - my bet is he turns to Two-Face quite early on. And the rest of the film tackles his conflicting thoughts of morality and deformity. Like Batman, becoming hellbent on revenge for those that have scarred his face forever, the trauma from it all causes a dual personality change where like Batman, the only way to beat these guys is to walk the very fine line of the law himself. Even eventually realising after Penguins rise, the only way to beat them, is by joining them. The film should explore that duality between Gotham’s White Knight, and Gotham’s Dark Knight, and make us the audience wrestle with who we think is right.
Repian
Repian - 5/12/2026, 6:17 AM
Who will be who in the new Batman?
User Comment Image
User Comment Image
Ghoul
Ghoul - 5/12/2026, 6:26 AM
Could be a bait and switch and he’s cast as Mr. Freeze and Scarlett Johansson still could be his wife. I think the story would have to be good but he could pull that off. He fits better as Two-Face but still

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder