James Gunn On Negative PEACEMAKER Reactions, Blue Beetle Expectations, Martian Manhunter Theories & More

Peacemaker writer-director and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn held a season 2 finale watch party on Threads last night, and addressed a number of topics relating to the episode - including the expectations many fans had heading into "Full Nelson."

Though many have come out in defence of the finale, it's fair to say that it has proven to be highly divisive, even among those who had been enjoying the show up to that point. Though it did set up some intriguing plot points for the DCU going forward, the mostly character-focused episode was light on any major reveals or set pieces.

Gunn was asked if he has taken note of the criticism of the show and the finale, and responded: "Not everyone can love everything. I love the episode, but I understand that not everyone does which is completely fair."

Another fan asked Gunn about the perception that the finale lacked big surprises, and the popular theory that former A.R.G.U.S. (Now Checkmate) agent Langston Fleury is really Martian Manhunter in disguise (he isn't).

"I don't get that people don't think there aren't big reveals here, including Checkmate and Salvation," Gunn added.

In a recent interview, Gunn all-but confirmed that we will see Xolo Maridueña as Blue Beetle in the DCU at some point, with many assuming that he was referring to the Peacemaker finale specifically.

"I never said Blue Beetle was going to be there," Gunn clarified. "I said people might be in luck who want to see Blue Beetle again."

Finally, Gunn discussed Rick Flag Sr.'s apparent villainous turn, and the notion that he hates all metahumans.

"Rick doesn't hate metahumans. He's afraid of the power some metahumans have dictating world politics (as started by Superman and the Justice Gang - especially Hawkgirl) and mostly afraid of how difficult it is to contain metahuman criminals. Happersen hates all metahumans and maybe Otis and Lex. But Flag just wants a way to protect Americans and goes about it in a callous fashion. Oh and obviously he hates Peacemaker for killing his son"

What do you make of Gunn's responses? Did you enjoy season 2 of Peacemaker? You can let us know what you thought by voting in our poll.

Peacemaker season 2 follows Chris Smith, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

