PEACEMAKER Season 2 Poll & Spoiler Discussion: What Did You Make Of James Gunn's Latest DCU Project?

The second season of Peacemaker wrapped up last week with a divisive finale, and we want to know what ComicBookMovie.com's readers made of James Gunn's latest DCU project overall...

By MarkCassidy - Oct 13, 2025 11:10 AM EST
The season 2 finale of Peacemaker, "Full Nelson," aired last Thursday, and we want to know what you made of all 8 episodes of James Gunn's latest DCU project, which builds upon the events of the Creature Commandos animated series and the recent Superman reboot.

Peacemaker season 2 was a big hit with critics (it's actually rated higher than season 1, Creature Commandos and Superman on Rotten Tomatoes), but fans didn't seem to be quite as won over by the continuing adventure of Chris Smith and the 11th Street Kids.

The finale, in particular, was viewed as anticlimactic and underwhelming by those expecting more cameos, surprises, and maybe a big action set piece or two (to be fair, Gunn did deliver on that "really, really big cameo" with an appearance from Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor in episode 6).

"Full Nelson" also laid at least some groundwork for the future of the DCU with the foundation of Checkmate, and a vengeance-fuelled Rick Flag Sr. establishing his villainous turn by kidnapping Chris and stranding him in Salvation, the Earth-like dimension Flag intends to use as a prison for the planet's metahumans.

At the end of the day, Gunn's style is always going to be divisive - and we can't imagine Peacemaker season 2 making any converts!

Vote in the poll below, and be sure to elaborate in the comments section.

Peacemaker season 2 follows Chris Smith, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

In season 2, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

In season 2, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.”

WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/13/2025, 11:12 AM
I only needed to watch the first episode of the second season to see that it was a big piece of garbage. He's 100% in terrible DC projects. Finally people are starting to wake up after Orgymaker. This guy is beyond washed since Guardians 1.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 10/13/2025, 11:14 AM
Gunn and cena are 2 of the corniest and second hand embarrassment inducing [frick]ers working in Hollywood today
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 10/13/2025, 11:18 AM
James Gunn: Showrunner, Writer, Director, Co-Head of DC Studios

That right there is the problem
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 10/13/2025, 11:18 AM
I enjoyed it for what it was but man that finale sucked.

Season 1 was way better
epc1122
epc1122 - 10/13/2025, 11:20 AM
@Wahhvacado - I definitely enjoyed the first season more. It was kind of like marvel secret invasion but I found peacemaker season 1 more entertaining.
epc1122
epc1122 - 10/13/2025, 11:19 AM
I’d probably rate it a 7out of 10. It had me entertained a bit and I was excited for each episode to see where the story was going but my expectations were too high and was let down. I felt bad for peacemaker because he just wanted a good life and was intrigued by the alternate world. Of course it ended up being a nightmare but it is what it is. Still curious where the story goes and generally like the characters.
TheNewYorkerr
TheNewYorkerr - 10/13/2025, 11:20 AM
I had to Tom Brady pass on this season. Gunn is just too shitty of a writer for my liking. Plus man-child Cena is just kinda hard to watch.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 10/13/2025, 11:23 AM
Dude fumbled so bad with that finale. Kind of ruined the season for me.
Forthas
Forthas - 10/13/2025, 11:25 AM
I did not watch one episode of this trash, but based on what I have read and reviews I have watched, it is typical James Gunn drivel. If the rumors are true and he will be fired as the head of DC Studios, he cannot leave fast enough. He is a fraud and a liar who has been milking his former association with Marvel for years and duping everyone, including Warner Bros. Studio, into thinking that he was some sort of genius writer and director. He is a hack director who has no range, only regurgitating the same stories over and over. Add to that his blatant nepotism and Cronyism, and it is not hard to see why DC is worse off than when Gunn arrived.
AlexdoxA
AlexdoxA - 10/13/2025, 11:25 AM
It was an amazing finale overall... however, you can´t show the full climax one episode before and let the season finale be nothing but a prologue.
ReverseFlasher
ReverseFlasher - 10/13/2025, 11:32 AM
@AlexdoxA - yeah there were some emotional character arcs that came to an end but I agree this was my main problem with the final two eps.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/13/2025, 11:28 AM
Man , seeing James tear up about how his dad and his version of Peacemaker were similar got me a bit in the feels too…

Regardless of how people feel about his or any artistic person’s style or sensibilities , the best art comes from a personal place and that’s always the case with James imo no matter what people think of his work and I appreciate that.

Anyway in regards the somewhat divisive S2 finale , here are my thoughts…

I thought it was decent-good tbh…

Yes while I do wish things were more conclusive & standalone such as the stuff with Keith & A.R.G.U.S , I did find the arcs (especially Chris’s) to be satisfying tbh.

So from a character standpoint , it worked for me but not entirely from a story standpoint since some threads are still loose.

Overall though , it was a solid season imo so it gets a B+ from me aswell as the show itself!!.

User Comment Image
kider2
kider2 - 10/13/2025, 11:30 AM
It was good overall. Vigilante did a lot less which hurt the comedy season 1's comedy landed better. A lot of weird creative decisions with the universe changes etc. But overall some nice surprises such as Rick Flag Jr, Lex Luthor, good setup for the future of these characters but overall the season was too long. They could have cut out 2 episodes to fix some of the issues and it would have been likely better than season 1. But this season unfortunately is below season 1.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 10/13/2025, 11:38 AM
Coulda been a seven out of ten, but the anticlimax of the final ep brings it down to a six for me. I enjoyed spending more time with the characters but was a lot slower to get going then the final reveal he was on Nazi World and resulting action then them all escaping was good, not great, and rushed.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 10/13/2025, 11:38 AM
Horrible first episode, horrible last episode.

Everything in between was cool.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 10/13/2025, 12:00 PM
Disappointing insinuates we had some excitement for it

