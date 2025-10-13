PEACEMAKER Season 2 Poll & Spoiler Discussion: What Did You Make Of James Gunn's Latest DCU Project?

The season 2 finale of Peacemaker, "Full Nelson," aired last Thursday, and we want to know what you made of all 8 episodes of James Gunn's latest DCU project, which builds upon the events of the Creature Commandos animated series and the recent Superman reboot.

Peacemaker season 2 was a big hit with critics (it's actually rated higher than season 1, Creature Commandos and Superman on Rotten Tomatoes), but fans didn't seem to be quite as won over by the continuing adventure of Chris Smith and the 11th Street Kids.

The finale, in particular, was viewed as anticlimactic and underwhelming by those expecting more cameos, surprises, and maybe a big action set piece or two (to be fair, Gunn did deliver on that "really, really big cameo" with an appearance from Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor in episode 6).

"Full Nelson" also laid at least some groundwork for the future of the DCU with the foundation of Checkmate, and a vengeance-fuelled Rick Flag Sr. establishing his villainous turn by kidnapping Chris and stranding him in Salvation, the Earth-like dimension Flag intends to use as a prison for the planet's metahumans.

At the end of the day, Gunn's style is always going to be divisive - and we can't imagine Peacemaker season 2 making any converts!

Vote in the poll below, and be sure to elaborate in the comments section.

Peacemaker season 2 follows Chris Smith, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

