THE FANTASTIC FOUR Director And Cast Reveal Some HUGE Changes To The Human Torch And Invisible Woman

The Fantastic Four: First Steps director Matt Shakman and stars Joseph Quinn and Vanessa Kirby have revealed new details about the reboot's 1960s setting and the chances made to Johnny and Sue Storm...

By JoshWilding - Apr 10, 2025
Source: Entertainment Weekly

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will finally bring Marvel's First Family into the MCU. However, this version of the team won't call Earth-616 home; instead, Marvel Studios is taking full advantage of the Multiverse Saga's premise to tell their story in an alternate reality 1960s New York. 

The key difference between the two worlds? Well, this 1960s had genius inventor Reed Richards to make all those bold ideas people had during that period a reality. 

"We knew that we'd be on another Earth, so we had a chance to reinvent what the '60s looked like," director Matt Shakman tells Entertainment Weekly. "I was really interested in imagining the Fantastic Four being astronauts. Instead of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin going to the moon, what if it was Reed, Sue, Johnny, and Ben who were really the first to go into outer space, the first to push those boundaries?"

Beyond the unique setting, it sounds like we're getting a much different take on each member of the Fantastic Four, including Johnny Storm. The world is a very different place now, and it seems there's no longer room for a reckless, womanizing Johnny. 

"He's a man that leads with a lot of bravado, which can be an affront sometimes. But also he's funny," Joseph Quinn says of the Human Torch. "Myself and [Marvel Studios boss] Kevin [Feige] were speaking about previous iterations of him and where we are culturally. He was branded as this womanizing, devil-may-care guy, but is that sexy these days? I don't think so."

"This version of Johnny is less callous with other people's feelings, and hopefully there's a self-awareness about what's driving that attention-seeking behavior." 

Shakman adds, "[Johnny] is really smart. He's on that spaceship for a reason, and I think sometimes people forget that in various comic stories, he's been one of the most heroic of them, even if he's undercutting his heroism at every turn through humor. He's Sue's brother, which means they are cut from similar cloth."

Sue Storm has also undergone some big changes during the transition from page to screen; this take on the Invisible Woman has "helped achieve global demilitarization and peace," with the filmmaker describing her as "the most emotionally intelligent person on the planet. Between [her and Reed], they're building an idealistic society."

Vanessa Kirby also talked more about playing a pregnant superhero and confirmed she's taken a deep dive into the comics by referencing Sue's darker alter-ego, Malice (a negative aspect of her personality brought to the surface by Psycho-Man after she suffered a miscarriage). 

"Matt and I were really aware that there hasn't really been a mother with a baby in these superhero archetypes women have been getting," Kirby explains. "One of the things I love most from Sue's history is when she becomes Malice, and all her dark stuff comes out. I was obsessed with that chapter of her life."

"So I wanted to make sure that there were tones of Malice in there with her, that she wasn't just the stereotype of a goody, sweet mother."

"I've always been really interested in the mess of femininity, and how can you be both? How can you be all the things? Not just the tough, invincible, powerful woman, but also a mother who gives birth, which is itself a superhero act," Kirby continues. "I love that these characters are real humans in a messy family who argue and try to work it out and get things wrong."

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025. Check out some new stills from the movie below.

JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/10/2025, 1:22 PM
oh boy. here we go.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/10/2025, 1:22 PM

I just want Vanessa to come to my birthday party and everyone else stay home.

Yum.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 4/10/2025, 1:26 PM
I hate the word reimagining
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 4/10/2025, 1:28 PM
@AllsNotGood - Same. That word could easily be replaced with "neutering".
ComicBandit
ComicBandit - 4/10/2025, 1:31 PM
@AllsNotGood -Its what Hollywood filmmakers say when they want to steal someone's idea because they lack an imagination of their own.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 4/10/2025, 1:26 PM
"He was branded as this womanizing, devil-may-care guy, but is that sexy these days? I don't think so."

Yes it is.
ComicBandit
ComicBandit - 4/10/2025, 1:28 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - He realizes that the main fans of this are a bunch of geeks doesn't he?
Vigor
Vigor - 4/10/2025, 1:31 PM
@ComicBandit - exactly. Like who is he trying to attract with statements like that ?
ComicBandit
ComicBandit - 4/10/2025, 1:32 PM
@Vigor - Yup. They really need to stop.
Vigor
Vigor - 4/10/2025, 1:26 PM
Seeing a possible commonality with this Sue and Wanda. Both mothers to twins. Both have a brother with super powers who rushes into things.

Wanda's pursuits led her to the dark hold, and a dark prophetic path
While Sue's pursuits led her world to de militarizatiin and care for humanity

Im sure they weren't written that way on purpose. But it would be cool to see a conversation between the two in secret wars, like how vision and white vision discussed philosophy
ComicBandit
ComicBandit - 4/10/2025, 1:26 PM
This thread will be very entertaining.
URCOMMENTSUCKS
URCOMMENTSUCKS - 4/10/2025, 1:27 PM
I [frick]ing called it.

I knew they'd not keep Johnny's frat boy/bully attitude. So yeah, no jokes at Ben's expanse regarding his appearance and no Johnny abusing his fame status to get the chicks.

So Tim Story's FF will remain the best one, it appears.
Vigor
Vigor - 4/10/2025, 1:29 PM
These people need to be careful with what they say BEFORE a movie comes out. While there's nothing wrong with what he said. Written description of a character change vs. Seeing it play out in real time, is just asking for fans to be triggered. Just let us see the characters. Stop talking about them. We get it. Different universe. Ok cool. Let's see the movie. Don't tell me about them. Because on paper it sounds like meddling.
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 4/10/2025, 1:30 PM
"He was branded as this womanizing, devil-may-care guy, but is that sexy these days? I don't think so."
"This version of Johnny is less callous with other people's feelings, and hopefully there's a self-awareness about what's driving that attention-seeking behavior."

-So, in other words; He's NOT Johnny. 🤪😑

We can't have a young man who's a bit of a "womanizer" who has a devil-may-care additude these days, even though that's the way most young heterosexual men actually are. Instead, we have to continue to promote the agenda, which is a false reality, in an attempt to make young men believe they should be more "sensitive", conformist and docile and good little consumers. 🤢
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 4/10/2025, 1:40 PM
@Feralwookiee - I would bet my entire brokerage account that there is a draft of this movie where Johnny was gay.
tRuckRogers46A
tRuckRogers46A - 4/10/2025, 1:30 PM
Since when has Johnny been smart? A part of his character is not being the smart guy. Way to go marvel!
ComicBandit
ComicBandit - 4/10/2025, 1:36 PM
@tRuckRogers46A - Actually, in his more modern iterations, he's always been kind of smart relatively to the others in the team of course. Race car driver, pilot, astronaut. You can't be those things and be completely stupid. He just doesn't need to be with Reed around.
IronDean2099
IronDean2099 - 4/10/2025, 1:33 PM
Yeah cos imagine if a character actually had flaws. How uninteresting and two dimensional would that be? What if you had a character who started out one way, but then through the events of a story and a journey they somehow learned and changed? Wouldn't that be crazy?
Fogs
Fogs - 4/10/2025, 1:52 PM
@IronDean2099 - ha, but apparently there should be allowed only the right flaws nowadays.
Gambito
Gambito - 4/10/2025, 1:36 PM
Have they not finished the VFX yet? All these photos and we’re yet to see Reed stretch or Sue turn invisible; we get it the astronaut suits are cool what else??
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/10/2025, 1:37 PM
"...Between [her and Reed], they're building an idealistic society.""

Like the idealistic communist socialist society in No White?

Communists:

Your fake multicultural utopia is a pipedream.

A promise of peace, but only a reality of misery and hardship.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 4/10/2025, 1:38 PM
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/10/2025, 1:38 PM
"HUGE Changes To The Human Torch And Invisible Womanis"...oh shit!! is Sue cucking reed now ? is johnny gay? r my gay?
User Comment Image
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 4/10/2025, 1:43 PM
@harryba11zack - To be fair…Sue cucking Reed would be comic accurate…
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/10/2025, 1:45 PM
@BruceWayng - Johnny will be the father.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 4/10/2025, 1:47 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Sue’s the father
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/10/2025, 1:39 PM
Liberals want men to be self hating and weak.

Boycott this movie.

Let Disney know we don't want them endlessly ruining franchises.
ComicBandit
ComicBandit - 4/10/2025, 1:41 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Don't start Great. Lol
PatientXero
PatientXero - 4/10/2025, 1:41 PM
So he’s not Johnny Storm really anymore. Sounds like an overly sensitive simp
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 4/10/2025, 1:44 PM
They gave us Eddie, when they should have gave us Billy.

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/10/2025, 1:51 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - he toooo manly to play a modern "man"
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 4/10/2025, 1:44 PM
Got a really good feeling about this one.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 4/10/2025, 1:47 PM
Johnny should be a little callous, but at least he’ll have a function on the ship and not just be a dumb jock
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/10/2025, 1:52 PM
That 2005 film is going to be the closest were going to get with these guys isn't it.
User Comment Image

