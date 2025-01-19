Beau DeMayo Says X-MEN '97 Episode 4 Felt "Off" Because Marvel Handed It Over To WHAT IF...?'s Editor

Beau DeMayo Says X-MEN '97 Episode 4 Felt &quot;Off&quot; Because Marvel Handed It Over To WHAT IF...?'s Editor

Former X-Men '97 showrunner Beau DeMayo continues to call out Marvel on social media, and this time he's claiming that the fourth episode of the show felt "off" because it was "taken away" from his team...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jan 19, 2025 09:01 AM EST
Filed Under: X-Men '97

X-Men '97 received highly positive reviews and was widely embraced by the majority of fans. Some episodes were better than others, but one instalment in particular stood out as a low point of the season for a lot of viewers.

Episode 4, "Motendo; Lifedeath - Part 1," featured a mostly self-contained Jubilee adventure along with the first part of a Storm/Forge focused story which was supposed to build towards a romantic relationship forming between the characters.

Unfortunately, this part of the episode felt very rushed, with complaints that the connection between Ororo and the mystical mutant inventor seemed forced. "Lifedeath - Part 1" also introduced Storm's demonic Adversary, a bird-like creature who arrives near the end of the episode with hardly any explanation.

In the thread below, former showrunner Beau DeMayo claims that the reason this episode felt so "off" is because the show's co-executive producer (we assume he's referring to Victoria Alonso) "hated" his original idea, "stole the episode away and gave it to an editor on What If to redo it to her vision, which coincidentally eviscerated about 1/3 of Storm’s story and split Ep4 into two separate pieces."

DeMayo says that he also had to work very hard to convince Yellowstone actor Gil Birmingham to voice Forge after Marvel Studios soured their relationship by cutting his Native American God character from Thor: Ragnarök without telling him (DeMayo could be mistaken here, as Birmingham was actually listed in the credits for Eternals).

You can check out DeMayo's comments in full in the thread below.

While everything DeMayo says above might well be accurate, it's important to put his beef with Marvel in context.

Last year, we got word that Marvel Studios/Disney had fired DeMayo shortly before the animated revival show's world premiere. Since then, the internet has been rife with rumors and speculation about what might have led to his dismissal, and Marvel finally released a statement on the matter in late 2024.

"Mr. DeMayo was terminated in March 2024 following an internal investigation. Given the egregious nature of the findings, we severed ties with him immediately and he has no further affiliation with Marvel."

Though there are some conflicting reports on what exactly occurred, DeMayo is said to have been terminated for sending lewd photos to members of his staff, and there have been further allegations claiming that he was physically and sexually inappropriate with several of his colleagues.

DeMayo has always denied this, suggesting that his firing was simply due to homophobia, and claiming that he was stripped of his X-Men '97 season 2 credit shortly after sharing some Gay Pride Month fan art of himself in a skimpy Cyclops costume.

It's up to you who you choose to believe, but whatever the truth may be, DeMayo clearly hasn't been able to let things go.

X-MEN '97: Beau DeMayo Claims Storm Was Originally Recast Because Allison Sealy Smith Wasn't African Enough
Related:

X-MEN '97: Beau DeMayo Claims Storm Was Originally Recast Because Allison Sealy Smith Wasn't "African Enough"
Rotten Tomatoes Awards Result In Noteworthy Golden Tomato Wins For THE PENGUIN And X-MEN '97
Recommended For You:

Rotten Tomatoes Awards Result In Noteworthy "Golden Tomato" Wins For THE PENGUIN And X-MEN '97

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Itwasme
Itwasme - 1/19/2025, 9:42 AM
Don't recall it feeling off at all.
Lokiwasright
Lokiwasright - 1/19/2025, 9:42 AM
I didn't watch xmen 97 or what if season 2 Nd 3. Therefore it's like they never happened.
Vigor
Vigor - 1/19/2025, 9:51 AM
@Lokiwasright - cool
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 1/19/2025, 9:43 AM
This man has literally nothing else to talk about.

I get it, it sucks, life isn't always fair, but sweet Jesus shut up and move on with your life Beau. There's no endgame here, he's just talking shit for the sake of talking shit.
micvalpro
micvalpro - 1/19/2025, 9:54 AM
@TrentCrimm - People ask him these questions on instagram, all hes doing is answering them. Its not like its him posting it as news on sites like this...
xfan320
xfan320 - 1/19/2025, 9:45 AM
I wish some other studio would just hire him already. so that way he'd stay busy on something NEW and not just keep stirring the drama pot over and over...

I believe he's super talented, but wish he could just find a way to move on.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 1/19/2025, 9:45 AM
I'm sure this guy has a gripe for every episode, and every interaction he had with marvel studios. If he was able to do a better job representing his employer, as most of us must, we wouldn't be hearing any of this
Please, hold DeMayo
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/19/2025, 9:53 AM
I've never been so excited and hyped for a show and it actually delivered on all accounts. With Beau leaving I have ZERO confidence next season will be decent. Who wrote and came up with this? Exactly.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder