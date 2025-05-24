AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor Points To X-MEN '97-Inspired Introduction For The Mutant Heroes

Cameras are currently rolling on Avengers: Doomsday in London, and we have some new details on what is believed to be the X-Men's introduction to Marvel Studios' next big event movie.

We've known that these first scenes being filmed will feature the X-Men for a while, and even though no cast members have been photographed, we have seen evidence of a destructive battle on the grounds of the X-Mansion, with Sentinel limbs strewn across the ground.

According to scooper MTTSH, this action sequence will be the first time we see the mutant heroes in Doomsday, and the battle - which is also rumored to feature members of The Avengers - will be "similar to that of X-Men '97, with them fighting the Sentinels. That way, we are introduced to the team and their powers."

Of course, fans of the 20th Century Fox X-Men movies will already be familiar with this incarnation of the team.

Previous rumors have claimed that Doomsday will also introduce some cast members from the planned X-Men reboot, but more recent reports have refuted this. There's a chance they might show up in Avengers: Secret Wars, but any plans that may have been in place have likely been shaken-up due to both Avengers films being hit with significant release date delays.

@UnBoxHD has also shared a new video from the set. It's not particularly revealing, but does give us a nice birds-eye view of the battleground.

NEW VIDEO:



Avengers Doomsday Filming Set https://t.co/3s2wbVqPpM — UnBoxPHD (@UnBoxPHD) May 24, 2025

Both Doomsday and Secret Wars will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America