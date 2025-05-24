AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor Points To X-MEN '97-Inspired Introduction For The Mutant Heroes

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor Points To X-MEN '97-Inspired Introduction For The Mutant Heroes

According to a new rumor, the action scenes currently being filmed on the set of Avengers: Doomsday will serve as the X-Men's introduction to the movie...

News
By MarkCassidy - May 24, 2025 11:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Avengers: Doomsday

Cameras are currently rolling on Avengers: Doomsday in London, and we have some new details on what is believed to be the X-Men's introduction to Marvel Studios' next big event movie.

We've known that these first scenes being filmed will feature the X-Men for a while, and even though no cast members have been photographed, we have seen evidence of a destructive battle on the grounds of the X-Mansion, with Sentinel limbs strewn across the ground.

According to scooper MTTSH, this action sequence will be the first time we see the mutant heroes in Doomsday, and the battle - which is also rumored to feature members of The Avengers - will be "similar to that of X-Men '97, with them fighting the Sentinels. That way, we are introduced to the team and their powers." 

Of course, fans of the 20th Century Fox X-Men movies will already be familiar with this incarnation of the team.

Previous rumors have claimed that Doomsday will also introduce some cast members from the planned X-Men reboot, but more recent reports have refuted this. There's a chance they might show up in Avengers: Secret Wars, but any plans that may have been in place have likely been shaken-up due to both Avengers films being hit with significant release date delays.

@UnBoxHD has also shared a new video from the set. It's not particularly revealing, but does give us a nice birds-eye view of the battleground.

Both Doomsday and Secret Wars will be directed by the Russo brothers, who also make their MCU return after helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves”, said The Russos in a statement after the SDCC panel.

You can check out the full (for now) Doomsday cast list below.

• Paul Rudd as Ant-Man

• Simu Liu as Shang-Chi

• Tom Hiddleston as Loki

• Lewis Pullman as Sentry

• Florence Pugh as Yelena

• Danny Ramirez as Falcon

• Ian McKellen as Magneto

• Sebastian Stan as Bucky

• Winston Duke as M’Baku

• Chris Hemsworth as Thor

• Kelsey Grammer as Beast

• James Marsden as Cyclops

• Channing Tatum as Gambit

• Wyatt Russell as U.S. Agent

• Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm

• Rebecca Romijn as Mystique

• Patrick Stewart as Professor X

• Alan Cumming as Nightcrawler

• Letitia Wright as Black Panther

• Tenoch Huerta Mejia as Namor

• Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards

• Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost

• Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm

• David Harbour as Red Guardian

• Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom

• Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing

• Anthony Mackie as Captain America

Here's Why Disney And Marvel Studios Delayed AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And AVENGERS: SECRET WARS
Related:

Here's Why Disney And Marvel Studios Delayed AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY And AVENGERS: SECRET WARS
AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor Points To A VERY Surprising Character Return - Possible SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY Rumor Points To A VERY Surprising Character Return - Possible SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/24/2025, 11:49 AM
I can't help but fear this and Secret Wars are going to crumble under their own weight.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 5/24/2025, 11:55 AM
@TheJok3r - Fear, or hope? ⚖️
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/24/2025, 11:57 AM
@EskimoJ - I absolutely loved Marvel's first three phases, so nothing would make me happier than to see them get back on track, but I just don't think these two Avengers movies will be it. Something about them just seems unorganized.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/24/2025, 12:01 PM
@TheJok3r - everything about it is inorganic.

D&W beibg successful is not good precedent. If i am to guess they based the decision for an avengers vs xmen light because of it
Huskers
Huskers - 5/24/2025, 11:56 AM
I think it’s such a strange choice using the Fox Men in these films. It’s going to be weird to introduce them to the MCU and then have the same characters played by different younger actors post Secret Wars. Why not just use their own MCU versions here? Unless the plan is to reboot everyone with new actors playing Tony and Steve. 🤷🏻‍♂️ Marvel/Disney continue to confound me by their choices.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/24/2025, 11:58 AM
@Huskers - "Marvel/Disney continue to confound me by their choices."

This has been my reaction to most of what they've done since Endgame; everything is so directionless.
Timerider
Timerider - 5/24/2025, 12:13 PM
@Huskers - it’s a way to say goodbye to the original actors of X-Men that helped build Marvel, with the likes of Blade and Spider-man. After Secret Wars, you’ll have a whole new team

I’d like to see Angelica Jones (Firestar)and Bobby Drake (Iceman) show up in Spider-man introducing the X-Men to their college roommate Peter Parker first.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 5/24/2025, 11:56 AM
These films are going to be Electric State levels of bad. The Russos cannot make a movie with zero hype in the mcu.

Replace the Russos and hire a new writer to rewrite. Joss Whedon is available as writer and director
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 5/24/2025, 11:58 AM
Sentinels always just getting their ass whooped, but it’s a great way to show that team dynamic and power sets we didn’t really see in the FoX-Men movies.
XelCorp
XelCorp - 5/24/2025, 11:59 AM
Captain Marvel vs Scarlet Witch vs Jean Grey-Phoenix Vs The Sentry 4 way show down let’s Go. I’d also like to see them (Or a group of the mcu’s current power houses take on Doom at once. ).
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/24/2025, 12:46 PM
@XelCorp - Logan Vs Jean Grey Vs Cyclops 3 way.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 5/24/2025, 12:03 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/24/2025, 12:05 PM
Sweet!!.

It would be a good introduction to this version of the team and their powers , especially if it’s in the Danger Room…

User Comment Image
Makiveli21
Makiveli21 - 5/24/2025, 12:25 PM
If you want them to have an X-men 97 type introduction then you need to use the song. Instant fan appreciation. Also do they have a wolverine? The Logan from Deadpool is not their Wolverine- his X-men all died… so is their Wolverine the one who dies at the end of the Logan movie?
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 5/24/2025, 12:42 PM
@Makiveli21 - Good question. Would make sense for them to be from a timeline where Logan died. That way when “the worst Wolverine” shows up with Deadpool and X-23, maybe Domino too, it’s kind of a cool reunion for all of them.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 5/24/2025, 12:49 PM
@Makiveli21 - It could just be a timeline where all the OG FoX-Men actors are all alive and wearing Jim Lee style costumes.
gambgel
gambgel - 5/24/2025, 12:53 PM
@Makiveli21 - they will all be variants. Logan's Charles also died on that movie.

Beast from the Marvels look different from X3 beast, so the Russo will just show another world with a different version of the X-Men, just the same actors (like Deadpool&Wolverine did, showing multiple Wolverines, most being Hugh Jackman. Different universes, same actors, same as Doctor Strange on Multiverse of Maddness or Wanda)

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder