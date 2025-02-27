X-MEN '97: Marvel's Brad Winderbaum Confirms That Season 2 Won't Arrive Until 2026

X-MEN '97: Marvel's Brad Winderbaum Confirms That Season 2 Won't Arrive Until 2026

Marvel Television's Brad Winderbaum has confirmed a recent report that the second season of the X-Men '97 animated series won't be with us until next year...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 27, 2025 12:02 PM EST
Filed Under: X-Men '97
Source: Via Toonado.com

Late last year, a rumor did the rounds that the highly-anticipated second season of X-Men '97 wouldn't premiere until 2026, and the lengthy wait has now been confirmed by Marvel's Brad Winderbaum.

"Season 2 of X-Men ‘97 is going to be in ‘26. We're working on it now," Winderbaum tells Collider. "It's exciting. That world of the ‘90s is just… Honestly, I can't believe they let me make it. I grew up at Marvel, as you know, clocked a lot of time here, and I feel like I used a lot of currency to revive this thing that I loved watching after school. So, the fact that we get to play in that universe with those actors is honestly why I went into this business in the first place."

When asked if we could expect more animated shows - and possibly a feature - to be announced soon, Winderbaum played it a little closer to the vest.

"It's all in the preliminary. As you know, we're developing more than we make, so I don't want to announce anything before it's ready. But there's hopefully some exciting stuff on the horizon."

Honestly, if the scripts for season 2 of X-Men '97 are still being worked on, we'd say 2026 might even be ambitious when you consider how time-consuming a full season of animated television is to produce.

Although the recent Disney+ show served as a revival of an animated series that aired 25 years ago, the decision was made to keep the action rooted firmly in the original era. But with reports that Marvel Studios fully intends to keep the show going for as long as possible, could the mutant heroes make the jump into the noughties?

During a 2024 interview with Discussing Film, supervising director Jake Castorena was asked if they intend to hold on to the '90s aesthetic, and if he anticipates the show taking influence from later comic book runs for the second season.

"We touched on that, even in season one with E is for Extinction, which was definitely not of the ’90s run per se but in the zeitgeist of the era that came a little later," he replied. "Once so much time passes, that’s pretty much late ’90s — we’re still dressing like that. That’s how I validate it, 'When did the clothing style change?' That’s the time we’re in. We play with a little time fudging, like in E is for Extinction. But, to your point, there are 30-plus years since the show’s been over where the comics have expanded. Speaking in comic book lore, past and present, X-Men is and always should be an allegory for prejudice, first and foremost. The minute you take that element away, you’ve automatically taken away the excellence."

In the season 1 finale, the team managed to defeat Bastion and prevent Asteroid M from destroying the planet, but the heroes somehow ended up being transported through time in the process, where some of them encountered a younger En Sabah Nur. There are obviously plenty of '90s-set Apocalypse stories to adapt, but having covered some of them in the original series, we wouldn't be surprised if season 2 at least touched upon some of the villain's 2000s exploits.

Castorena didn't confirm any potential story arcs, but did mention a couple of iconic runs.

"The X-Men always should be the underdogs," he continued. "There’s a reason why they’re not tattered or received as well as The Avengers. But there’s also a reason why they work so well, and why they have things like the Danger Room. While the Avengers might just wing that shit, the X-Men work together. They have their squabbles, they have their drama, their love triangles, though they always come back together as a unit. When using the Chris Claremont or Jim Lee runs, or even pulling from Giant-Size X-Men, they are all great but, also, I think it’s fair to say that enough time has passed to where we can fudge a little bit of that time bringing in early 2000s stories."

X-Men '97's voice cast includes Ray Chase as Cyclops, Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey, Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm, Cal Dodd as Wolverine, JP Karliak as Morph, Lenore Zann as Rogue, George Buza as Beast, AJ LoCascio as Gambit, Holly Chou as Jubilee, Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop, Matthew Waterson as Magneto and Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler.

Beau DeMayo, who was fired as showrunner prior to the premiere, serves as head writer, while episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura. Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo executive produce.

What did you think of the first season of X-Men '97? Drop us a comment down below.

"A band of mutants use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them; they're challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future. New Episodes, New Era," reads the official synopsis.

Beau DeMayo Says X-MEN '97 Episode 4 Felt Off Because Marvel Handed It Over To WHAT IF...?'s Editor
Related:

Beau DeMayo Says X-MEN '97 Episode 4 Felt "Off" Because Marvel Handed It Over To WHAT IF...?'s Editor
X-MEN '97: Beau DeMayo Claims Storm Was Originally Recast Because Allison Sealy Smith Wasn't African Enough
Recommended For You:

X-MEN '97: Beau DeMayo Claims Storm Was Originally Recast Because Allison Sealy Smith Wasn't "African Enough"

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/27/2025, 12:01 PM
Good.

🪰
🗑
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/27/2025, 12:03 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Yea we can wait
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/27/2025, 12:04 PM
Season 1 was will executed.

But I believe we all need a live-action Xmen movie.

since it could be the only thing that can save Marvel.

For [frick]s sake.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/27/2025, 12:13 PM
Lost all hope for this once they got the "What if" dude to replace the last guy as showrunner.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 2/27/2025, 12:13 PM
Jesus, we used to get an entire season of saturday morning cartoons, the Transformers and GI: Joe every year. WTF does this take so long from a company with an animation history?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/27/2025, 12:15 PM
Cool , I hope S2 turns out well since S1 was so good!!.

I know some have concerns about it with the new head writer as I do too but I’m someone who enjoyed his episodes of What If since S1 to varying degrees so I hope S2 & beyond is atleast up to par in that if not better…

Given that Winderbaum seemed to be hind the revival of this show he seems to love and the directors are still the same , that gives me even more hope since I doubt the former atleast would want to mess it up after the success of S1.

Anyway , I’m cautiously optimistic so far!!.

User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 2/27/2025, 12:26 PM
Here comes shirtless jobless what's his face
Pampero
Pampero - 2/27/2025, 12:27 PM
less gay innuendo please
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 2/27/2025, 12:38 PM
@Pampero - Why do you even watch X-Men?
Pampero
Pampero - 2/27/2025, 1:00 PM
@FinnishDude - Yes, I did watch it. Did you? It was full-on gay propaganda
DocSpock
DocSpock - 2/27/2025, 12:33 PM

Or never would be good too.
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 2/27/2025, 12:37 PM
Yeah they have to remove Demayo’s stink from the previous version of season 2 they had started… rumor has it Logan and Cyclops were about to get it on in his season 2.
Vigor
Vigor - 2/27/2025, 12:50 PM
@slickrickdesigns - lol surely you jest

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder