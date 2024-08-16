X-MEN '97: Beau DeMayo Breaks Silence On Marvel Firing And Claims He Was "Stripped" Of Season 2 Credit

Shortly before X-Men '97 premiered on Disney+, Head Writer Beau DeMayo was unceremoniously fired by Marvel Studios. Interviews that had already been scheduled with the press were cancelled and rumours soon started swirling about his dismissal.

For example, we heard he'd been "an absolute nightmare to deal with on a daily basis," with it later alleged that DeMayo's non-nude OnlyFans account "raised concerns" with Disney higher-ups. Apparently, they found his behaviour on the platform "unsettling" and "creepy."

DeMayo initially remained silent but soon started answering fan questions on X, breaking down key creative decisions in episodes of X-Men '97 and offering some undeniably fascinating insights into the making of the Disney+ series.

However, the writer - who also worked on Moon Knight and Blade for Marvel Studios - also made it clear that he'd have no involvement with season 2 beyond what he'd already contributed, all while stopping short of revealing exactly why he and Disney parted ways.

DeMayo has recently taken some shots at Disney and Marvel Studios for excluding him from X-Men '97's Emmy campaign and, in an explosive social media post, he may have shed some light on why he was really fired.

The writer claims that, after he shared some X-Men fan-art depicting himself as a scantily clad Cyclops, "[Marvel Studios] sent a letter notifying me that they’d stripped my Season 2 credits due to the post. Sadly, this is the latest in a troubling pattern I suffered through while on working on [X-Men '97] and [Blade]."

That's a hugely damaging allegation to lay at Disney and Marvel Studios' feet, though it's worth noting that DeMayo was fired from the series in March, not June.

As a result, he's still dancing around that initial firing, though he has alluded to homophobia being an issue throughout his entire tenure in the posts below. Still, Marvel Studios removing him from X-Men '97 season 2's credits over a piece of fan art seems odd, and it will be interesting to see whether the Disney-owned studio chooses to respond to these allegations.

Stay tuned for updates.