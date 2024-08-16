X-MEN '97: Beau DeMayo Breaks Silence On Marvel Firing And Claims He Was "Stripped" Of Season 2 Credit

X-MEN '97: Beau DeMayo Breaks Silence On Marvel Firing And Claims He Was &quot;Stripped&quot; Of Season 2 Credit

Former X-Men '97 Head Writer Beau DeMayo has broken his silence on parting ways with Marvel Studios and, while he's still not explained his firing, he does make some undeniably explosive accusations...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 16, 2024 03:08 AM EST
Filed Under: X-Men '97

Shortly before X-Men '97 premiered on Disney+, Head Writer Beau DeMayo was unceremoniously fired by Marvel Studios. Interviews that had already been scheduled with the press were cancelled and rumours soon started swirling about his dismissal. 

For example, we heard he'd been "an absolute nightmare to deal with on a daily basis," with it later alleged that DeMayo's non-nude OnlyFans account "raised concerns" with Disney higher-ups. Apparently, they found his behaviour on the platform "unsettling" and "creepy."

DeMayo initially remained silent but soon started answering fan questions on X, breaking down key creative decisions in episodes of X-Men '97 and offering some undeniably fascinating insights into the making of the Disney+ series. 

However, the writer - who also worked on Moon Knight and Blade for Marvel Studios - also made it clear that he'd have no involvement with season 2 beyond what he'd already contributed, all while stopping short of revealing exactly why he and Disney parted ways. 

DeMayo has recently taken some shots at Disney and Marvel Studios for excluding him from X-Men '97's Emmy campaign and, in an explosive social media post, he may have shed some light on why he was really fired. 

The writer claims that, after he shared some X-Men fan-art depicting himself as a scantily clad Cyclops, "[Marvel Studios] sent a letter notifying me that they’d stripped my Season 2 credits due to the post. Sadly, this is the latest in a troubling pattern I suffered through while on working on [X-Men '97] and [Blade]."

That's a hugely damaging allegation to lay at Disney and Marvel Studios' feet, though it's worth noting that DeMayo was fired from the series in March, not June.

As a result, he's still dancing around that initial firing, though he has alluded to homophobia being an issue throughout his entire tenure in the posts below. Still, Marvel Studios removing him from X-Men '97 season 2's credits over a piece of fan art seems odd, and it will be interesting to see whether the Disney-owned studio chooses to respond to these allegations.

Stay tuned for updates. 

BLUE EYE SAMURAI And X-MEN '97 Lead The Pack In This Year's Emmy Race For Best Animated Series
Related:

BLUE EYE SAMURAI And X-MEN '97 Lead The Pack In This Year's Emmy Race For Best Animated Series
X-MEN '97 Enlists MS. MARVEL And WHAT IF...? Writer Matthew Chauncey To Replace Beau DeMayo For Season 3
Recommended For You:

X-MEN '97 Enlists MS. MARVEL And WHAT IF...? Writer Matthew Chauncey To Replace Beau DeMayo For Season 3
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/16/2024, 3:44 AM
I'm sure MARVEL will be able to get by.
LSHF
LSHF - 8/16/2024, 3:52 AM
After all the shit that has gone down with people in Hollywood getting fired, there is NO F#CKING WAY I would have posted those pictures!

While I'm not exactly saying that he "should have at least known better", he should have at least considered the possibility and NOT taken any chances with his job!

Good grief, Charlie Brown!
LSHF
LSHF - 8/16/2024, 3:57 AM
P.S.

If you really like your job, strive to be a great person to work with and avoid a bad reputation.

Every little bit can add up.

Now he's bashing his previous employers and letting potential future employers know that he might do the same to them.
Chappers
Chappers - 8/16/2024, 4:03 AM
It sounds like it was definitely sexual misconduct and there’s hardly anyone else involved coming out to defend him.
What I’m seeing is that he apparently sent loads of naked and half-naked photos to cast and crew, sometimes in skimpy superhero outfits and framed it as “use these poses as inspiration for the characters” etc. etc.

Just weird behaviour but lines up with a lot of the content he posts
S8R8M
S8R8M - 8/16/2024, 4:03 AM
I hope he gets to do more xmen. Xmen97 was brilliant.
ThePott
ThePott - 8/16/2024, 4:09 AM
Are you literally leaving out half the story to post an 'update' later for clicks that is already readily available hours before you posted this? Marvel are claiming he breeched the terms of his termination agreement by continuing to tweet about the show and his dismissal was apparently to do with sexual misconduct.


"Sources say that following his exit, an agreement was reached between the two parties over the issue of tweeting about the show, something that DeMayo had continued to occasionally do. In light of the breeches, his credit for season two was removed. While no details of the cause of the termination or the internal reviews have surfaced, sources say it involved sexual misconduct."

Source: THR - https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/x-men-97-creator-claims-marvel-gay-pride-1235976534/

The reporting on this site is getting worse to be honest.

User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 8/16/2024, 4:23 AM
@ThePott - Can’t leave the work to workers anymore, not in these parts…
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/16/2024, 4:25 AM
If he did something wrong then hold him accountable. Sexual misconduct? Call a cop.

Whether or not that should mean that he should no longer be allowed to make a living doing what he does best is another matter. Because from where I'm standing, he's the best there is at what he does and what he does actually is very nice.
User Comment Image
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/16/2024, 4:45 AM
What it’s looking like to me here is that he was essentially acting “too” gay. Because if it was really sexual misconduct, to echo @ObserverIO said, call a cop.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder