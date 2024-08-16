X-MEN '97: Marvel Studios Hits Back At Beau DeMayo's Claims As Sexual Misconduct Allegations Emerge

X-MEN '97: Marvel Studios Hits Back At Beau DeMayo's Claims As Sexual Misconduct Allegations Emerge

Shortly after former X-Men '97 Head Writer Beau DeMayo's explosive claims about why Marvel Studios "stripped" him of a season 2 credit, the studio has hit back as allegation of sexual misconduct surface.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 16, 2024 07:08 AM EST
Filed Under: X-Men '97

Earlier today, we shared comments from former X-Men '97 Head Writer Beau DeMayo in which he strongly hinted that homophobia might have been the reason for his dismissal from the critically acclaimed Disney+ series. 

Alluding to continued issues he'd encountered behind the scenes, DeMayo claimed he'd been stripped of his season 2 credits mere days after posing some Gay Pride Month fan art of himself in a skimpy, but largely harmless, Cyclops costume. 

Now, Marvel Studios - a studio that rarely issues statements about what happens behind the scenes - has hit back at DeMayo, pointing to "egregious" misconduct being the reason for his initial March 2024 firing. 

"Mr. DeMayo was terminated in March 2024 following an internal investigation," the studio told The Hollywood Reporter. "Given the egregious nature of the findings, we severed ties with him immediately and he has no further affiliation with Marvel."

The trade has since shared further insights from inside sources, revealing that "following his exit, an agreement was reached between the two parties over the issue of tweeting about the show, something that DeMayo had continued to occasionally do. In light of the breeches, his credit for season two was removed."

"While no details of the cause of the termination or the internal reviews have surfaced, sources say it involved sexual misconduct."

Marvel Studios is no longer holding back and it appears DeMayo's repeated Tweet-alongs were the reason for him losing that season 2 credit. If we had to hazard a guess, that came after a likely agreement about him no longer sharing "unofficial" reveals and insights which saw his name appear in headlines week after week. 

As for that alleged sexual misconduct, no further details have been provided about what he did or didn't do. DeMayo has, however, issued a response:

When DeMayo was fired in March, he had already completed work on both seasons 1 and 2 of X-Men '97 (the latter season had only just begun being animated). 

The series remains one of Marvel Studios' best-reviewed Disney+ titles and DeMayo, who previously made some pretty bold claims about The Witcher's writing team "hating" the books, also worked on Moon Knight and Blade

It feels like this is just the beginning and, if DeMayo continues pushing Disney and Marvel Studios, it's highly likely specific will be shared about his alleged sexual misconduct while working on X-Men '97.

X-MEN '97: Beau DeMayo Breaks Silence On Marvel Firing And Claims He Was Stripped Of Season 2 Credit
Related:

X-MEN '97: Beau DeMayo Breaks Silence On Marvel Firing And Claims He Was "Stripped" Of Season 2 Credit
BLUE EYE SAMURAI And X-MEN '97 Lead The Pack In This Year's Emmy Race For Best Animated Series
Recommended For You:

BLUE EYE SAMURAI And X-MEN '97 Lead The Pack In This Year's Emmy Race For Best Animated Series
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Batmangina
Batmangina - 8/16/2024, 7:10 AM
I believe the shirtless guy on X that Created the X-Men cartoon.
CAPTAINPINKEYE
CAPTAINPINKEYE - 8/16/2024, 7:19 AM
Speaking of animated series. I just watched Blue Eye Samurai. Holy shit that was the best thing I’ve seen in years!
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 8/16/2024, 7:29 AM
@CAPTAINPINKEYE - few of us here said this when the animations came up, don't remember exactly what topic it was, but yeah.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/16/2024, 7:45 AM
@CAPTAINPINKEYE - Agree, BES is one of the best animated shows we've watched in a long time, looking forward to the next season of Arcane too which is another banger
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/16/2024, 7:22 AM
I mean if it’s true that Beau and Marvel had an agreement about the former not being able to talk about the show yet he continued to do so then it’s in their right to strip his season 2 credit from him…

Plus I’m pretty sure it’s been reported that those scripts have been rewritten so according to WGA guidelines (and if I understand them correctly) , there may not be much or anything left from his original ones to give him credit for.

Anyway , I have a feeling this is gonna turn into another Ray Fisher situation so we’ll see but man it’s just unfortunate that the show and others involved might have to suffer for his apparent indiscretions.
LSHF
LSHF - 8/16/2024, 7:26 AM
Arguably, he should have stayed quiet about everything the entire time.

Not arguably, he shouldn't have taken chances with his job to begin with.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/16/2024, 7:28 AM
Also I haven’t seen any of his colleagues or friends come to his defense but I did see this…

Mo (EIC - The Streamr)
@TwoLetterMo
·
6h

Re Beau, I will also say that his inappropriateness is not just limited to the workplace. He has no sense of professional boundaries and acted in an extremely concerning manner toward a friend and colleague of mine.

Also just to clarify…


Mo (EIC - The Streamr)
@TwoLetterMo

Just to keep the conversation focused, DeMayo is claiming his writing credits for Season 2 were stripped as a result of posting the fan art in June. He hasn’t actually addressed the reasons for his firing in March.

Disney claims his credits were stripped because the constant posting between March and June was a breach of the termination agreement they gave him in March.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 8/16/2024, 7:28 AM
There you go.
User Comment Image
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/16/2024, 7:38 AM
According to @mountainman, you guys get a slap on the wrist over there for sexual harassment, which doesn’t at all surprise me.

But if this man is a predator - and make no mistake, if he’s sexually harassing people, he is - shame this man. Because otherwise, it looks like they’ve sacked him because he has a non-explicit OnlyFans, which is their prerogative, but at the same time, isn’t a good look considering they rehired the straight white dude after he made some very distasteful pedo funnies.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 8/16/2024, 7:42 AM
You're going to try to accuse Disney of being homophobic?

User Comment Image
billnye69
billnye69 - 8/16/2024, 7:42 AM
People will just pick a side.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 8/16/2024, 7:53 AM
I don't have any opinion on this controversy...but speaking of animation, I just got into Batman: Caped Crusader, and it's [frick]ing fantastic. Great writing/characters/animation

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder