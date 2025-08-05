SPIDER-MAN: BRAND NEW DAY Set Video Finds Tom Holland's Stunt Double Practising PRACTICAL Web-Swinging Scenes

Work has resumed on Spider-Man: Brand New Day in Glasgow, and Tom Holland's stunt double has been spotted swinging through the streets of the Scottish city that's currently doubling for New York.

We've had web-swinging in the other Spider-Man movies produced by Marvel Studios, but it wasn't until Spider-Man: No Way Home's closing moments that fans were treated to a proper "final swing" through Manhattan. Now that he's a street-level superhero, it looks like we can expect Spidey to swing between the Big Apple's skyscrapers, at last.

The stunt double isn't suited up (yet), but it looks like he'll be pursuing this tank—which may or may not belong to The Punisher—first through the skies, and later when he lands on top and attempts to stop the driver.

The biggest takeaway here, of course, is that this is being done practically rather than with visual effects. While a CG Spidey will be necessary when Peter Parker is hundreds of feet above the ground, this approach to shooting web-swinging is reminiscent of 2012's The Amazing Spider-Man.

This is a Marvel Studios movie, meaning VFX will be plentiful. However, a greater focus on practical stunts and web-slinging is bound to give Spider-Man: Brand New Day a very different feel.

Jon Watts did an amazing job with his Spider-Man trilogy, but filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton looks to be giving the fans more of what they want, including a wall-crawler who is brought more in line with his comic book counterpart.

Check out these new set videos from the set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the players below.

We got our first look at Holland suited up as Spider-Man on Sunday, and a fan site devoted to the actor has just published over 130 photos of him in the web-slinger's new suit. You can find those by following the link in the X post below.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day shares a title with a controversial era of storytelling, which, thanks to a deal with Mephisto, saw the wall-crawler get a fresh start when his marriage to Mary Jane Watson ended and his identity became secret again. He faced many new sinister foes during that time and was surrounded by an overhauled supporting cast, including a resurrected Harry Osborn.

Mister Negative, Jackpot, Menace, and Carlie Cooper were some of the standout additions to his world, and are among the most likely possibilities to make an appearance next summer. As of now, all signs point to Spidey teaming up with The Punisher to battle a Savage Hulk.

We recently published a feature about how the "Brand New Day" comics will influence the next Spider-Man movie, along with a breakdown of every villain rumoured to appear.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day from a script by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland leads a cast that also includes Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Michael Mando, and Liza Colón-Zayas.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released in theaters on July 31, 2026.