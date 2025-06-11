DCU Rumor Roundup: SUPERMAN Has Reduced Number Of "Sex Jokes"; Update On Which Robin We'll See In TEEN TITANS

Tickets for Superman will likely be on sale by the time you read this, and as excitement for the movie continues to build, all that negative test screening chatter feels like a distant memory.

The first DCU movie has undergone some changes, though, and filmmaker James Gunn is thought to have shaken up Superman's editing and music teams. We've also confirmed that a day-of-the-week structure was recently removed for a slightly more linear storytelling approach.

You may recall that, following an early screening, we heard about the movie featuring some pretty risqué jokes (including Eve Teschmacher sexting Jimmy Olsen). All of Gunn's previous DC projects have been R-Rated—The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, and Creature Commandos—so we're not shocked to hear that he pushed the limits of Superman's PG-13 rating.

The Guardians of the Galaxy movies are PG-13, but feature noteworthy examples of adult humour; lest we forget that hilarious Jackson Pollock gag from the first movie.

However, Gunn might have decided that approach didn't work for Superman because @MyTimeToShineH claims, "I heard James Gunn has removed a lot of the sex jokes from Superman." Take that as you will.

In other DCU news, Daniel Richtman has shared an update on DC Studios' Teen Titans plans. According to the scooper, "It's unclear which movie will come first, Teen Titans or Brave and the Bold. That will also determine which Robin appears in Teen Titans. If Teen Titans comes first, then Tim Drake is likely to be the Robin in that film."

This lines up with another recent report about the possibility of Tim Drake being part of the movie, and it's clear now that the DCU's Batman will be surrounded by an established Bat-Family. It's about time.

"It was something that Ana was really impassioned about, and she turned over an amazing script for us," Gunn previously said of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow scribe Ana Nogueira's take on Teen Titans. "She’s fiddling with that now, but it’s definitely not a finished script."

A rumoured logline for the movie suggested the initial plan was for Damian Wayne to take centre stage. "The Teen Titans are further apart than ever before," it reads, "until Damian Wayne recruits Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and the new Kid Flash to join him in a fight against his own grandfather, Ra’s al Ghul."

Initially debuting in 1964, the team has a storied history in the DC Universe. The 1980 series, Teen Titans, brought together iconic characters such as Robin (Dick Grayson), Starfire, Cyborg, Beast Boy, and Raven under the guidance of writer Marv Wolfman and artist George Pérez.

Stay tuned for updates on Superman and Teen Titans as we have them.