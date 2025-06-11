DCU Rumor Roundup: SUPERMAN Has Reduced Number Of "Sex Jokes"; Update On Which Robin We'll See In TEEN TITANS

We have more intriguing DCU rumours to share with you today, including a supposed change to some tongue-in-cheek jokes in Superman and an update on what's happening with the Robin set to lead Teen Titans.

By JoshWilding - Jun 11, 2025 11:06 AM EST
Tickets for Superman will likely be on sale by the time you read this, and as excitement for the movie continues to build, all that negative test screening chatter feels like a distant memory. 

The first DCU movie has undergone some changes, though, and filmmaker James Gunn is thought to have shaken up Superman's editing and music teams. We've also confirmed that a day-of-the-week structure was recently removed for a slightly more linear storytelling approach. 

You may recall that, following an early screening, we heard about the movie featuring some pretty risqué jokes (including Eve Teschmacher sexting Jimmy Olsen). All of Gunn's previous DC projects have been R-Rated—The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, and Creature Commandos—so we're not shocked to hear that he pushed the limits of Superman's PG-13 rating. 

The Guardians of the Galaxy movies are PG-13, but feature noteworthy examples of adult humour; lest we forget that hilarious Jackson Pollock gag from the first movie. 

However, Gunn might have decided that approach didn't work for Superman because @MyTimeToShineH claims, "I heard James Gunn has removed a lot of the sex jokes from Superman." Take that as you will.

In other DCU news, Daniel Richtman has shared an update on DC Studios' Teen Titans plans. According to the scooper, "It's unclear which movie will come first, Teen Titans or Brave and the Bold. That will also determine which Robin appears in Teen Titans. If Teen Titans comes first, then Tim Drake is likely to be the Robin in that film."

This lines up with another recent report about the possibility of Tim Drake being part of the movie, and it's clear now that the DCU's Batman will be surrounded by an established Bat-Family. It's about time. 

"It was something that Ana was really impassioned about, and she turned over an amazing script for us," Gunn previously said of Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow scribe Ana Nogueira's take on Teen Titans. "She’s fiddling with that now, but it’s definitely not a finished script."

A rumoured logline for the movie suggested the initial plan was for Damian Wayne to take centre stage. "The Teen Titans are further apart than ever before," it reads, "until Damian Wayne recruits Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy and the new Kid Flash to join him in a fight against his own grandfather, Ra’s al Ghul."

Initially debuting in 1964, the team has a storied history in the DC Universe. The 1980 series, Teen Titans, brought together iconic characters such as Robin (Dick Grayson), Starfire, Cyborg, Beast Boy, and Raven under the guidance of writer Marv Wolfman and artist George Pérez.

Stay tuned for updates on Superman and Teen Titans as we have them. 

SUPERMAN Director James Gunn Reveals New Ultraman Details; Metamorpho, Engineer's Roles Explained - SPOILERS
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/11/2025, 11:30 AM
@AllsGood @McMurdo @HashTagSwagg @Nomis929 @vectorsigma @Lisa89 @mountainman
OFF-TOPIC: Everyone keeps attacking toilet paper brands like AngelSoft and Charmin, Cottonelle and Scott.

BUT can you name the last time you used Quilted Northern and didn't puncture the ply while wiping?
User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/11/2025, 11:35 AM
@TheFinestSmack - lolz! 😭

Im not from the US but I tried bus tickets on an emergency outside with the nearest toilet not having any ply or water 😂😂😂
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/11/2025, 11:41 AM
@TheFinestSmack - don't tag @doubled @allsaboutboxoffice @allsgood hell just quote you numbers
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 6/11/2025, 11:41 AM
@TheFinestSmack - User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/11/2025, 11:54 AM
@TheFinestSmack -

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 6/11/2025, 12:13 PM
It's so funny how the rumors are SO DESPERATE with this shit. First the screenings were horrible, then they weren't, then they re-edited the entire movie in a couple weeks to "remove the episodic feel" and now they're taking out sex jokes. The best part is, none of this can be confirmed! How [frick]ing convenient. Now the losers can say the usual brain rot shit because all the scoopers are [frick]ing rage bait losers who peaked in high school
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 6/11/2025, 11:34 AM
Lol there is a world in which there were never any sex jokes in Superman, but people will still go see it and say "wow, can't believe WB made them remove all the sex jokes"
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 6/11/2025, 11:37 AM
@foreverintheway - my thoughts exactly. These bums will say anything that is hard to corroborate at all just to diss Gunn and the movie.
TK420
TK420 - 6/11/2025, 12:26 PM
@vectorsigma - Reminds you of TDS, don't it?
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 6/11/2025, 11:40 AM
So from 585 to 534

User Comment Image
TheLobster
TheLobster - 6/11/2025, 11:49 AM
Can James Gunn just remove all of his jokes from the film in general? I promise it’ll be all the better for it!
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/11/2025, 11:50 AM
...all that negative test screening chatter feels like a distant memory.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/11/2025, 11:50 AM
I hope we get Tim Drake in Teen Titans rather then Damian just because I feel the former is still underrated and overlooked to an extent…

He’s always felt like the true natural successor to me for Bruce rather then Dick or even Damian.

Hell , one of my favorite moments was in a run of Red Robin in which he outsmarts Ra’s and the latter calls him “detective”….

User Comment Image

Anyway , I hope he’s given the spotlight tbh!!.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/11/2025, 11:54 AM
Gunn trying to hold onto those sex jokes
User Comment Image
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/11/2025, 11:56 AM
Gunn resisting the need to write sex jokes into the sctipt of his next DC project.

User Comment Image
fosdog
fosdog - 6/11/2025, 11:58 AM
I don't understand the reason to have any sex jokes in any movie, unless you are just proud of how perverted of a mind you have. There's nothing creative about adding sex jokes in movies just to get a quick laugh or giggle from the audience. IMO, this just shows the deviancy of James Gunn's mind; kind of goes back to the inappropriate statements he made regarding pedophilia and child sexual abuse. Just this ol' boys opinion.
Typhoon20
Typhoon20 - 6/11/2025, 12:17 PM
@fosdog - It's how i feel about romance in movies/sex scenes. Often it feels so forced and unnatural. I feel it's just pandering to the male execs or something.But Gunn is a creep anyway so not surprised at any of this. I just don't see how a Supes movie needs that sht in any way.
PC04
PC04 - 6/11/2025, 12:14 PM
Seeing Red Robin and Nightwing along side Batman would be a real "HELL YEAH!" moment. Hope we're getting a Robin --> Red Robin at some point.
TK420
TK420 - 6/11/2025, 12:27 PM
Whose mom is that?

