DC Studios Reveals First Look At New MISTER MIRACLE Animated Series - Will Include Darkseid And Big Barda

DC Studios has officially announced a Mister Miracle animated TV show from Tom King, which will seemingly add characters like Scott Free, Big Barda, and Darkseid to the DCU. You can get a first look here!

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 12, 2025 10:06 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

At the Annecy Animation Festival today, Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios announced plans for a Mister Miracle TV series based on the critically acclaimed comic book run of the same name by Tom King and Mitch Gerads.

King will serve as executive producer and showrunner; there's no word on where the series will land (more details are expected to be revealed during Warner Bros. Animation's panel tomorrow), but we'd bet on it joining Creature Commandos on HBO Max. 

Animation is proving to be an important part of the DC Studios slate; Creature Commandos kicked off the DCU last year, while a Blue Beetle show is also in active development starring Xolo Maridueña. While Starfire!My Adventures with Green Lantern, and DC Super Powers are in the works, they're expected to be aimed at a younger audience. 

The Dynamic Duo movie from Swaybox Studios will revolve around Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, but is expected to be an "Elseworlds" tale.

Mister Miracle will presumably be part of the DCU, meaning whoever is cast in the title role will likely play the character in live-action somewhere down the line. 

Here's the official logline:

The series follows Scott Free, known worldwide as Mister Miracle, the greatest escape artist who ever lived. With his wife, Big Barda, Scott seemed to have built the perfect life on Earth, until everything began to unravel. As war erupts between the planets Apocalypse and New Genesis, Scott’s adoptive father, Darkseid, has apparently obtained the Anti-Life Equation, a devastating force capable of dominating the universe.

With carnage escalating on both sides, Mister Miracle becomes the last hope to end the conflict and restore peace. But the power of the Anti-Life Equation might already be affecting Scott’s mind, distorting his reality and threatening the happiness he shares with Barda.

Introducing Apocalypse and New Genesis in animation is a ballsy move by DC Studios, and one that sets the stage for the characters who inhabit those worlds to take on a larger role within the DCU. Whether James Gunn has wider plans for Darkseid remains to be seen. 

King is proving to be a major player in the new DCU. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is based on his and Bilquis Evely's comic book of the same name, while he's also one of the writers on the upcoming Lanterns TV series.

You can get a first look at DC Studios' Mister Miracle animated series below. In terms of animation, it appears to be very much in line with what we saw from Creature Commandos

image host
Warner Bros. Discovery To Officially Split Into Two Companies; Majority Of Debt To Be Taken Off Movie Studio
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/12/2025, 10:30 AM
Such a great character. I’m all the way in on this

Hope we see some of his youth
User Comment Image
Irregular
Irregular - 6/12/2025, 10:33 AM
@MisterBones - Wow...that's actually a pretty cool panel ngl. Idk why its so basic but yet kinda mesmerizing.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/12/2025, 10:40 AM
@Irregular - I’ve always loved this sequence. There’s something about the simplicity of the panels, but at the same time with it being so simple it also feels dynamic because of the way that the character is moving through each panel. And the use of shadow and perspective too. The art puts Scott through a number of different physical positions.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 6/12/2025, 10:44 AM
@Irregular @MisterBones - Reminds me of some of Chris Ware's stuff, if considerably less claustrophobic.
User Comment Image
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/12/2025, 10:45 AM
@Clintthahamster - I love comic and graphic novel art like this. There’s a simplicity and a grand intricacy at the same time.
tmp3
tmp3 - 6/12/2025, 10:35 AM
One of the best comics I’ve ever read. REALLY hope they pull this off because there’s some legitimately beautiful story-telling on display
MisterBones
MisterBones - 6/12/2025, 10:41 AM
@tmp3 - King has his issues and his detractors, but this comic is literally one of the best modern comics EVER.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 6/12/2025, 10:40 AM
User Comment Image
IronGenesis
IronGenesis - 6/12/2025, 10:44 AM
YES!!!!!

Oh baby!

🤩!
FusionWarrior
FusionWarrior - 6/12/2025, 10:50 AM
The New Gods are coming!
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 6/12/2025, 10:55 AM
I don't mind them introducing big stuff in animation. It's linked, but it'll get reintroduced when needed in live-action. Each thing is it's own story I think Gunn said.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 6/12/2025, 10:59 AM
The art looks great. Not a fan of Tom King, but DC has a great track record with animation. I'm excited for this!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/12/2025, 11:00 AM
Cool , I’ll definitely give this a shot especially since I have heard nothing but good things about King’s run on the character (the longline sounds interesting aswell)

If this is truly set in the DCU then this will likely mean that the actors voicing Mister Miracle ,Big Barda and Darkseid will be the same who play them in live action so here’s my fan cast…

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 6/12/2025, 11:03 AM
This is a nice little surprise. I had no idea they were making this and I’m excited to see what they do story wise. Plus there’s the added bonus that the animated projects are confined to be part of the larger cannon-so that means however these characters look in the show will be indicative of how they will eventually look in live action.

I’ve always been scared of them fugging up MM and Barda in love cartoon-casting wise-but they both look extremely comic accurate in that image
tRuckRogers46A
tRuckRogers46A - 6/12/2025, 11:12 AM
Two of my favourite DC characters ever. Fantastic news.
I sure hope they get the casting right though.

