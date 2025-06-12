DC Studios Reveals First Look At New MISTER MIRACLE Animated Series - Will Include Darkseid And Big Barda

At the Annecy Animation Festival today, Warner Bros. Animation and DC Studios announced plans for a Mister Miracle TV series based on the critically acclaimed comic book run of the same name by Tom King and Mitch Gerads.

King will serve as executive producer and showrunner; there's no word on where the series will land (more details are expected to be revealed during Warner Bros. Animation's panel tomorrow), but we'd bet on it joining Creature Commandos on HBO Max.

Animation is proving to be an important part of the DC Studios slate; Creature Commandos kicked off the DCU last year, while a Blue Beetle show is also in active development starring Xolo Maridueña. While Starfire!, My Adventures with Green Lantern, and DC Super Powers are in the works, they're expected to be aimed at a younger audience.

The Dynamic Duo movie from Swaybox Studios will revolve around Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, but is expected to be an "Elseworlds" tale.

Mister Miracle will presumably be part of the DCU, meaning whoever is cast in the title role will likely play the character in live-action somewhere down the line.

Here's the official logline:

The series follows Scott Free, known worldwide as Mister Miracle, the greatest escape artist who ever lived. With his wife, Big Barda, Scott seemed to have built the perfect life on Earth, until everything began to unravel. As war erupts between the planets Apocalypse and New Genesis, Scott’s adoptive father, Darkseid, has apparently obtained the Anti-Life Equation, a devastating force capable of dominating the universe. With carnage escalating on both sides, Mister Miracle becomes the last hope to end the conflict and restore peace. But the power of the Anti-Life Equation might already be affecting Scott’s mind, distorting his reality and threatening the happiness he shares with Barda.

Introducing Apocalypse and New Genesis in animation is a ballsy move by DC Studios, and one that sets the stage for the characters who inhabit those worlds to take on a larger role within the DCU. Whether James Gunn has wider plans for Darkseid remains to be seen.

King is proving to be a major player in the new DCU. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is based on his and Bilquis Evely's comic book of the same name, while he's also one of the writers on the upcoming Lanterns TV series.

You can get a first look at DC Studios' Mister Miracle animated series below. In terms of animation, it appears to be very much in line with what we saw from Creature Commandos.