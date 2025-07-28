DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn Shares DCU Slate Update (And Things Don't Sound Good For THE AUTHORITY)

DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn Shares DCU Slate Update (And Things Don't Sound Good For THE AUTHORITY)

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has revealed the movies and TV shows that are the current priority for the DCU, but the Superman helmer's reaction to The Authority doesn't bode well for the planned feature.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 28, 2025 06:07 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Studios

At the start of 2023, the newly formed DC Studios announced an ambitious slate of movies and TV shows. The Hollywood strikes delayed things, and while a few projects have fallen by the wayside (including Waller and Paradise Lost), the DCU is starting to take shape.

Creature Commandos was a critical hit, and Superman was a definite win for the studio, despite a sluggish run at the international box office. 

Speaking at this weekend's San Diego Comic-Con, filmmaker and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn shared an update on the immediate projects in development for the DCU. 

"We got Supergirl coming out in a year, we got Lanterns coming out, probably less than a year," the Superman helmer revealed. "We're making Clayface right now and that is, oh man, the script by Mike Flanagan is so good. Straight horror."

"We're working on The Brave and the Bold, Wonder Woman, The Batman 2 with Matt Reeves...Sgt. Rock," Gunn continued. "The Authority...that's... [Interview: That's not going so well?] [Laughs] The Krypto shorts. Little cartoons for kids that are really fun."

There's no mention of Swamp Thing, Teen Titans, Booster Gold, and a few other projects we've heard are in the early stages of development. The implication seems to be that these movies and TV shows (Gunn also called Creature Commandos season 2 a "real big priority for us") are now the main priority for DC Studios.

Gunn laughing off The Authority is very interesting. When that movie was first announced, it was described as following WildStorm characters who join the DCU, as members of The Authority take matters into their own hands to do what they believe is right. 

It never really sounded like a movie with mass appeal, though there are rumblings about Gunn's next project being Superman vs. The Authority.

"I just really liked The Engineer's powerset and I liked taking elements of The Authority's story—she's a member of The Authority in the comics—and giving those elements to Lex Luthor, to really combine the Wildstorm and DC characters in the DCU," Gunn previously said of including Angela Spica in Superman. "And I thought her powerset was good to fight Superman."

Asked in the same interview whether The Authority will still happen, he said, "We could for sure, it could happen. It's not something that's going especially quickly right now but it could happen, for sure."

You can hear more from Gunn on the state of the DCU in the player below. 

@straw_hat_goofy Never forget, Peacemaker Season 2 is coming August 21! @HBO Max @DC #Peacemaker #DC @John Cena @James Gunn ♬ original sound - Straw Hat Goofy
Related:

JobinJ
JobinJ - 7/28/2025, 6:31 AM
Superman was so weak in this movie. Engineer was kicking his ass. Not possible. But whatever. I guess fart jokes make a good movie
Sinner
Sinner - 7/28/2025, 6:37 AM
@JobinJ - He knocked Engineer tf out
CrimsonComet
CrimsonComet - 7/28/2025, 6:51 AM
@JobinJ -

The part where she tried to suffocate him was a [frick]ing joke. He's Superman! He flies in space! He doesn't need to [frick]ing breathe!
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 7/28/2025, 6:59 AM
@JobinJ - it was a bad movie and terrible way to kick off a new universe
JobinJ
JobinJ - 7/28/2025, 7:03 AM
@CrimsonComet - exactly
JobinJ
JobinJ - 7/28/2025, 7:04 AM
@Sinner - she literally almost killed him by suffocation.
Discod83
Discod83 - 7/28/2025, 7:41 AM
@JobinJ - Snyder fan by any chance. Not once in the movies was she an actual threat to him but cry more.
Sinner
Sinner - 7/28/2025, 7:45 AM
@JobinJ - She tried to kill him, but she wasn’t close to nearly doing it. The man literally just flew up and then back down and she was done for.
Sinner
Sinner - 7/28/2025, 6:37 AM
Nobody wants the Authority, and that Engineer was a straight up villain without any redeeming qualities
CrimsonComet
CrimsonComet - 7/28/2025, 6:52 AM
[frick] this Authority shit, get working on my boy The Flash!

User Comment Image
herohype
herohype - 7/28/2025, 7:34 AM
@CrimsonComet - oh yes flash should be top priority bc he has superstar potential if done right

budget can be under 100M too so it can turn a profit then you go bigger with the sequel
F4ntasticClunge
F4ntasticClunge - 7/28/2025, 6:59 AM
Superman getting deepthroated by the engineer wasn't something I was expecting in Gunns superman movie!

This guy is such a perv! 😌

User Comment Image
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/28/2025, 7:04 AM
My question is after the Last 2 Comic Book Movies Box Office Results is it Real?

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/28/2025, 7:11 AM
@AllsGood - no, just marvel burnout
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 7/28/2025, 7:14 AM
@AllsGood - I think low budget street level superheroes are the way to go..... they're is an incredible Heroes For Hire flick waiting to be made for $65M
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/28/2025, 7:20 AM
@vectorsigma - Don't look NOW but the WB/DCU Superman is already a Box Office Flop.

AND Marvel Studios Fantastic Four: First Steps movie Opened the Same as Superman Box Office Numbers.

The Actuals will be released later today.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/28/2025, 7:29 AM
@ProfessorWhy - All Movie Studios will be cutting their Budgets for Comic Book Related entertainment.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/28/2025, 7:06 AM
Man , sucks that the Authority isn’t going so well apparently since that movie was one of the projects I was most interested in when first announced…

It’s such an interesting team & group of characters so I do hope it sees the light of day eventually (hopefully sooner then later)!!.

User Comment Image

Also there’s likely no mention of Swamp Thing since Mangold is busy with his SW film and/or other projects while Booster Gold just got a writer so it’s probably early days there and Teen Titans is still being worked on.

View Recorder