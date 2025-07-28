DC Studios Co-CEO James Gunn Shares DCU Slate Update (And Things Don't Sound Good For THE AUTHORITY)

At the start of 2023, the newly formed DC Studios announced an ambitious slate of movies and TV shows. The Hollywood strikes delayed things, and while a few projects have fallen by the wayside (including Waller and Paradise Lost), the DCU is starting to take shape.

Creature Commandos was a critical hit, and Superman was a definite win for the studio, despite a sluggish run at the international box office.

Speaking at this weekend's San Diego Comic-Con, filmmaker and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn shared an update on the immediate projects in development for the DCU.

"We got Supergirl coming out in a year, we got Lanterns coming out, probably less than a year," the Superman helmer revealed. "We're making Clayface right now and that is, oh man, the script by Mike Flanagan is so good. Straight horror."

"We're working on The Brave and the Bold, Wonder Woman, The Batman 2 with Matt Reeves...Sgt. Rock," Gunn continued. "The Authority...that's... [Interview: That's not going so well?] [Laughs] The Krypto shorts. Little cartoons for kids that are really fun."

There's no mention of Swamp Thing, Teen Titans, Booster Gold, and a few other projects we've heard are in the early stages of development. The implication seems to be that these movies and TV shows (Gunn also called Creature Commandos season 2 a "real big priority for us") are now the main priority for DC Studios.

Gunn laughing off The Authority is very interesting. When that movie was first announced, it was described as following WildStorm characters who join the DCU, as members of The Authority take matters into their own hands to do what they believe is right.

It never really sounded like a movie with mass appeal, though there are rumblings about Gunn's next project being Superman vs. The Authority.

"I just really liked The Engineer's powerset and I liked taking elements of The Authority's story—she's a member of The Authority in the comics—and giving those elements to Lex Luthor, to really combine the Wildstorm and DC characters in the DCU," Gunn previously said of including Angela Spica in Superman. "And I thought her powerset was good to fight Superman."

Asked in the same interview whether The Authority will still happen, he said, "We could for sure, it could happen. It's not something that's going especially quickly right now but it could happen, for sure."

You can hear more from Gunn on the state of the DCU in the player below.