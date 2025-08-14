James Gunn Gives Telling Response When Asked About A Possible PEACEMAKER Movie

James Gunn was asked if we will ever see Peacemaker (John Cena) in his own movie, and while he didn't confirm or deny, the DC Studios co-head's response may be very telling...

News
By MarkCassidy - Aug 14, 2025 08:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker

Christopher Smith (John Cena) was introduced in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, before going on to star in his own HBO Max spin-off series. Season 2 is right around the corner, and Cena recently made a brief cameo in Superman.

Gunn's affection for this character is clear, and the filmmaker has already confirmed that there are big plans for Smith in the DCU beyond the second season of Peacemaker. With this in mind, it would be reasonable to assume that we will see the reformed villain back on the big screen at some point.

Could Cena take the lead of his own Peacemaker movie?

Gunn was asked that very question during a roundtable interview (via ComicBook.com) to promote season 2 of Peacemaker, and his response might be very telling.

"I actually know the answer to that question. I am not at liberty to say under penalty of the Safran punishment, which is a loss of my knuckle. Every time I give away something, Peter Safran will take away another joint of my finger. It’s very painful. He uses a cigar cutter."

While this is obviously far from confirmation, the fact that Gunn didn't go with the usual "not at this time" or "we'll see what happens" leads us to believe that there are indeed plans in place for a Peacemaker feature - or at least, for the character to have a major role in another DCU movie.

The Suicide Squad did not perform very well at the box office despite rave reviews, and some feel that the small screen is the best place for lesser-known characters like Smith and the rest of Task Force X. When even a Superman movie struggles to pass $600 million worldwide, how smart it would be to give a Peacemaker movie the greenlight is up for debate. Then again, the character has gained a lot more fans since the first season.

What do you make of Gunn's comments? Any interest in a Peacemaker movie?

"The new season follows Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante Super Hero as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evil-doer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost.

In season 2, Peacemaker discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.”

DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/14/2025, 8:53 AM

This sounds cool...maybe... But too much more goofiness will hurt the new DCU.
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/14/2025, 9:22 AM
@DocSpock - marvel got away with it for so long then it sucked after avengers end game goofiness and seriousness
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 8/14/2025, 8:54 AM
Obviously....his wife can earn a bit more
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/14/2025, 9:02 AM
@HelloBoysImBack - this is why you're single
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 8/14/2025, 9:10 AM
@HelloBoysImBack - If a ‘Peacemaker’ film is made, it’s unlikely that his wife would be in it. They wouldn’t want to remind people of how they killed Harcourt off in season two so Holland could play a much bigger/flashier role in the DCU. Think one of the Gotham City Sirens of Birds Of Prey.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 8/14/2025, 9:19 AM
@bobevanz - does she not need to earn a bit more?
Forthas
Forthas - 8/14/2025, 9:00 AM
This company LOVES to lose money! Go figure!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/14/2025, 9:03 AM
I wouldn't mind it, I don't have a stick up my ass like some people on here
ReverseFlasher
ReverseFlasher - 8/14/2025, 9:47 AM
@bobevanz - bro have you read any of your 8 million posts abt scoopers and rumors?

Lol pls dont make me laugh that hard
LenSpiderman
LenSpiderman - 8/14/2025, 9:03 AM
He’s such a crass person. His movies (the “good” ones) are not good enough that we should keep giving him as a person outside of the movies such a big stage to keep running his mouth. If he can’t resist telling a detailed “joke” about having someone cut off his finger, then just say “I’m not at liberty to say”. But we do keep giving him this attention and it just inflates his ego.
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 8/14/2025, 9:09 AM
@LenSpiderman - You must be fun at the parties
SuperCat
SuperCat - 8/14/2025, 9:03 AM
User Comment Image
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 8/14/2025, 9:17 AM
Gwayglan Downey Junya
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/14/2025, 9:22 AM
I'm good with Gunn giving Peacemaker his own show so it tickles his fancy, but a PM movie would absolutely bomb. Does not need to happen.
dragon316
dragon316 - 8/14/2025, 9:28 AM
@lazlodaytona - no one knows that for sure only comic fans will say that comic fans don’t talk non comic buyer fans who fans of movies by watching not reading those other half of people who make comic movies successful need talk to general normal movie fans who don’t by comics what there interests are in entertainment.,

After trailers where shown people be saying Superman will suck with krypto scenes and fantastic four be make billion easy same with transformers one be successful thunderbolts was half and half before people saw movie movies in theater is gamble movies to stupid direct to tv release is cheap alternative but expensive to make dragonball super hero’s got lucky be number one movie at box office with no marketing and anime is not big America as it is japan some how dragonball and anime fans made that happen
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/14/2025, 9:31 AM
It seems more like he might have a big part in a DC film rather then have his own feature…

Anyway , I wouldn’t mind him having supporting it even co-lead roles in the films while being front & center in his own tv show rather then his own film since that just seems unnecessary imo given he already has a spotlight with his series.

I have liked the character & his arc so far so would be cool to see him interact with other heroes in the future ( a face to face between him and Fillion’s Guy could be fun!!).
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 8/14/2025, 9:51 AM
If it was a no he would’ve just said no.

