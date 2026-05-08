Supergirl Stills See Milly Alcock Suit Up As The DCU's Woman Of Tomorrow

Supergirl swoops into theaters next month, and excitement is definitely on the rise for the next chapter in DC Studios' "Superman Saga."

While we're expecting one final trailer for the movie to arrive somewhere around the time tickets go on sale, a couple of new stills have just been revealed in Entertainment Weekly and USA Today's respective summer previews.

The first shot shows Milly Alcock suited up as the DCU's Maid of Might. The second takes place on a space bus, which is reportedly part of an action scene with Kara Zor-El regaining her powers after being exposed to a yellow sun (remember, she travels to planets with a red sun to get drunk).

"She’s like an unapologetic mess," the House of the Dragon alum previously said of how Supergirl differs from Superman. "She doesn’t want to be a hero, and I really admire that about her. I think Clark puts on a mask in his everyday life, and Kara won’t submit to that. I find that really admirable."

James Gunn, meanwhile, has said Supergirl's story is "bittersweet." He added, "I think that’s one of the things that attracted me to the graphic novel. It’s a Supergirl who is so different from Superman and who is haunted. The luxury that Superman has is he was raised by really wonderful parents who loved him from the time he was an infant, so his background is so different."

"To be able to see somebody else who is good-hearted, as Kara is, but her background is extremely different from his—to see the contrast between those two is one of the things that interested me in making this movie," the DC Studios co-CEO added.

While Supergirl has made some big changes to the comic book it's based on, there's no reason to believe this won't be a fun, memorable adventure for the character. It also promises to better explore Krypton's destruction and should lead into next summer's Man of Tomorrow.

As for the costume, the basic design is very much in line with what Superman wore in his movie. That makes sense, of course, but it might be good for a future story to embrace some of Kara's more unique suits from the comics just to keep things fresh.

Check out this new look at Supergirl in the X posts below. We've also included the latest banner for the movie.

Supergirl, DC Studios' newest feature film to hit the big screen, arrives in theaters worldwide next summer from Warner Bros. Pictures, and stars Milly Alcock in the dual role of Supergirl/Kara Zor-El. Craig Gillespie directs the film from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira.

When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice. Alcock stars alongside Matthias Schoenaerts, Eve Ridley, David Krumholtz, Emily Beecham, and Jason Momoa.

The film is executive produced by Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther. Behind the camera, Gillespie is joined by director of photography Rob Hardy, production designer Neil Lamont, editor Tatiana S. Riegel, costume designer Anna B. Sheppard, Visual Effects Supervisor Geoffrey Baumann, and composer Ramin Djawadi Junkie XL Claudia Sarne.

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026.