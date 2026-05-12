Supergirl Poster Reveals New Look At Lobo; Matthew Lillard's Man Of Tomorrow Role Possibly Revealed

Supergirl Poster Reveals New Look At Lobo; Matthew Lillard's Man Of Tomorrow Role Possibly Revealed

A new international poster for Supergirl has been released, and it includes a fresh look at Jason Momoa's Lobo. We also have some possible Man of Tomorrow cast update ahead of its release next summer.

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By JoshWilding - May 12, 2026 10:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

A new international poster for Supergirl has been released, and it spotlights the movie's three leads: the Woman of Tomorrow (Milly Alcock), Lobo (Jason Momoa), and Ruthye Marye Knoll (Eve Ridley).

That's a new shot of The Main Man, and it doesn't seem premature to say that Momoa is better suited to this DC role than he ever was to Aquaman. Still, his solo outings as Arthur Curry grossed a combined $1.5 billion, and only time will tell whether he can recapture that level of success in the new DCU.

"Well, it's Jason Momoa. Talk about a great fit," DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran previously said. "In real life, he is Lobo, so it's a perfect fit."

"You kind of want actors that are volunteers, and not recruits, and he was volunteering to be Lobo. He just wanted to do it. He came in, we shot in England, and he just crushed it. He brought exactly what he wanted to it. And he made it his own, as well."

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, and we're anticipating DC Studios to really up the ante in terms of marketing in the weeks ahead. Tickets haven't gone on sale yet, and we're still due a final trailer.

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In other "Superman Saga" news, we have an update best taken with a pinch of salt. Man of Tomorrow's Letterboxd page is listing Lanterns star Kyle Chandler as part of the movie's cast. It also claims that Daredevil: Born Again's Matthew Lillard is playing Kingsley Faraday.

In the comics, he's a spy working for a number of government organisations, including the Central Bureau of Investigation and Checkmate.

We wouldn't put too much stock into the listing as it's akin to IMDb—making this the potential equivalent of a fan cast—but this might be worth keeping an eye on. After all, casting details like this have certainly come from stranger places in the past. 

In Man of Tomorrow, Superman will be forced to team up with Lex Luthor to battle Brainiac, a threat not just to Metropolis but the entire world. 

Written and directed by James Gunn, previously announced stars include David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Lars Eidinger as Brainiac, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr., Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Adria Arjona, Andre Royo, Sinqua Walls, and Matthew Lillard have recently joined the cast, though we still don't know for sure whether the Arjona is playing Maxima or Wonder Woman. There's also speculation about Eva De Dominici playing one of those characters.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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JackDeth
JackDeth - 5/12/2026, 10:35 AM
The MAIN MAN better get his own movie or series or I'm FRAGGIN' DONE !!!
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 5/12/2026, 10:38 AM
Rolling my eyes if Lillard is another forgettable government agent type character. What are we doing here? But hey, at least Supergirl will have Baby Groo- I mean puppy Krypto!
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 5/12/2026, 10:40 AM
@SpideyPuffsMJ - Yep. Make mine Summer of Spidey cus i’m tired of this mid ass gunnslop
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 5/12/2026, 11:05 AM
@TheVisionary26 - Very excited for Brand New Day
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/12/2026, 11:06 AM
@SpideyPuffsMJ - so you throw shade at Marvel for making him a cookie cutter character, yet you're going to bash DC even though you don't know who he's actually playing HAHAHA
HumanRubiksCube
HumanRubiksCube - 5/12/2026, 10:40 AM
tyat chick has a swastika on her chest...wtf lmao

twitter gonna explode
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 5/12/2026, 10:41 AM
2034 can't come fast enough.
TheVisionary26
TheVisionary26 - 5/12/2026, 10:42 AM
@InfinitePunches - 2034 aka when Skydance reboots DC and makes it great again? Heck yeah!!
Nolanite
Nolanite - 5/12/2026, 11:02 AM
@InfinitePunches -

Join the DC Alliance. The only alliance that matters. You know you want to.

#DCAlliance

Nolanite out
Sominan
Sominan - 5/12/2026, 10:44 AM
Excellent. Great casting all around. Momoa is finally playing the character he should have been from day one.

Lilard as King Faraday also works for me. Bring it on.

#DCAlliance
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 5/12/2026, 10:46 AM
"Supergirl Poster Reveals New Look At Lobo As Matthew Lillard's Man Of Tomorrow Is Possibly Revealed" ---> clickbait title. Reads like Lillard IS playing Superman. Sneaky bastard
LeonNova
LeonNova - 5/12/2026, 10:47 AM
“Matthew Lillard’s Man of Tomorrow possibly revealed”. He’s playing Superman now? Bold choice.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/12/2026, 10:50 AM

How many more low level unneeded who cares characters will Gunn cram into his 2nd Superman movie?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/12/2026, 10:51 AM
Cool group shot , Momoa looks great as Lobo there imo!!.

Also in regards to that Letterbox post , I think it’s fake considering it’s King Faraday , not Kingsley Faraday (unless he gets somewhat of a name change in MOT)…

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If this is true then I guess Lillard gets to play a government official/spy in both the MCU & DCU!!.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/12/2026, 11:07 AM
I don't care if he's the mother [frick]ing gingerbread man. Keep raging
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/12/2026, 11:09 AM
I'm saying it doesn't matter, what matters is if the movie is good. All you fair weather Gunn haters loved all of his Marvel stuff. You're just mad he jumped off the sinking ship

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