Supergirl Poster Reveals New Look At Lobo; Matthew Lillard's Man Of Tomorrow Role Possibly Revealed

A new international poster for Supergirl has been released, and it spotlights the movie's three leads: the Woman of Tomorrow (Milly Alcock), Lobo (Jason Momoa), and Ruthye Marye Knoll (Eve Ridley).

That's a new shot of The Main Man, and it doesn't seem premature to say that Momoa is better suited to this DC role than he ever was to Aquaman. Still, his solo outings as Arthur Curry grossed a combined $1.5 billion, and only time will tell whether he can recapture that level of success in the new DCU.

"Well, it's Jason Momoa. Talk about a great fit," DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran previously said. "In real life, he is Lobo, so it's a perfect fit."

"You kind of want actors that are volunteers, and not recruits, and he was volunteering to be Lobo. He just wanted to do it. He came in, we shot in England, and he just crushed it. He brought exactly what he wanted to it. And he made it his own, as well."

Supergirl arrives in theaters on June 26, and we're anticipating DC Studios to really up the ante in terms of marketing in the weeks ahead. Tickets haven't gone on sale yet, and we're still due a final trailer.

In other "Superman Saga" news, we have an update best taken with a pinch of salt. Man of Tomorrow's Letterboxd page is listing Lanterns star Kyle Chandler as part of the movie's cast. It also claims that Daredevil: Born Again's Matthew Lillard is playing Kingsley Faraday.

In the comics, he's a spy working for a number of government organisations, including the Central Bureau of Investigation and Checkmate.

We wouldn't put too much stock into the listing as it's akin to IMDb—making this the potential equivalent of a fan cast—but this might be worth keeping an eye on. After all, casting details like this have certainly come from stranger places in the past.

In Man of Tomorrow, Superman will be forced to team up with Lex Luthor to battle Brainiac, a threat not just to Metropolis but the entire world.

Written and directed by James Gunn, previously announced stars include David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Lars Eidinger as Brainiac, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag, Sr., Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific.

Adria Arjona, Andre Royo, Sinqua Walls, and Matthew Lillard have recently joined the cast, though we still don't know for sure whether the Arjona is playing Maxima or Wonder Woman. There's also speculation about Eva De Dominici playing one of those characters.

Man of Tomorrow arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.