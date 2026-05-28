Stan Lee's Likeness And Voice Have Been "Resurrected" Via AI For New ElevenLabs Projects

Stan Lee's Likeness And Voice Have Been &quot;Resurrected&quot; Via AI For New ElevenLabs Projects

The controversial practice of "resurrecting" deceased celebrities continues, as ElevenLabs strikes a deal with the Stan Lee Universe to use the late Marvel Comics legend's voice and likeness...

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By MarkCassidy - May 28, 2026 01:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Stan Lee, who created and co-created some of the most iconic comic book characters in the history of the medium, passed away in 2018 at the age of 95, but the legendary Marvel Comics writer/editor is set to "return" via AI.

Variety reports that AI audio company ElevenLabs has struck an expansive deal with Stan Lee Universe, the joint venture between Genius Brands International and POW! Entertainment, to add Lee's voice and likeness to its collection of celebrity personality voices and likenesses that companies can license for commercial use.

Users will be able to utilise the digitised voice, created from professional recordings Lee made throughout his career, to create their own content on editorial and commercial levels.

Other actors and personalities whose voices and likenesses are available through ElevenLabs include Michael Caine, Judy Garland, Burt Reynolds, David Hasselhoff and Albert Einstein.

"Stan always believed in meeting his fans where they were: in the pages of a comic, at a convention, or in a quick on-screen cameo,” Chaz Rainey, a lawyer and board member for Stan Lee Universe, said in a statement. “This partnership is a way of continuing that. Fans have always told us that when they read his comics, they hear the words in Stan’s voice, and now, thanks to ElevenLabs, we can make that a reality.”

“As producers, we are used to bringing very different people to the same table to solve hard problems, and that is exactly what this moment requires,” Lori McCreary, who co-founded production company Revelations with Morgan Freeman, added. “Technology companies and the entertainment industry need to work together to create AI systems that respect consent, protect name, image, and likeness rights, and preserve the value of human creativity. If we do that well, we won’t just keep up with technology, we will help shape it.”

The use of AI in entertainment - especially in this context - continues to be a hot-button topic, and, as you might expect, this announcement has been met with a largely negative response.

In related news, a documentary exploring Lee's final years has found a home at Osmosis Global. Stan Lee: The Final Chapter was directed by Lee’s former assistant Jon Bolerjack, and edited down from hundreds of hours of footage he shot before Lee’s passing.

It's been well documented that Lee endured a challenging time prior to his death, with allegations of elder abuse arising as various people vied for control of his care and estate.

“Witnessing the treatment that Stan endured during those final years, especially at his age, really changes you,” said Bolerjack. “The people around him believed they were untouchable, and I felt a responsibility to document what was happening. It took ten years to finish this film, but sharing the truth about those years is something I owed to Stan and to his fans.”

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
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Lisa89
Lisa89 - 5/28/2026, 1:58 PM
Gross.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/28/2026, 2:02 PM
Disgusting
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AgentSmith
AgentSmith - 5/28/2026, 2:12 PM
@MisterBones - Why? I mean, look, I get it. I really do. If it has good intention behind it, why not? And, of all people, Stan would be one of those celebrities that I think really wouldn't care as long as it was done in good taste and was enjoyed by the fans.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/28/2026, 2:47 PM
@AgentSmith - I here all that but I just have a personal objection to this stuff on a moral, societal and structural level. My mind goes to the ripple effect and the ethical implications. This feels like desecration of his corpse by puppetry. Literally a Black Mirror episode. Bringing the dead back just to shove their likeness and voice into whatever slop the mega-corp wants to capitalize on is the kind of cynical storyline you'd have seen in speculative fiction from the 60's.

The ripple effect being the grander consequences. Nostalgia will consume all culture until it ceases to exist. This is an illustration of not being to "let go" and that is dangerous. We are going to [frick] up our species' relationship with death and loss a in a whole new way.

Private companies, funeral homes, insurance companies, lawyers, social media companies have already, in one way or another, been exploiting the pain of mourning in order to generate profit. This AI resurrection is another profit tool in the making that distorts how we encounter death and loss for dollars. Dying is a very large industry. This will only add fuel to the fire.

"Speak with your deceased loved one via our AI Resurrection Tool! A subscription package with the burial plot coming soon!"

In the short-term, it can be a quick fix to ease the pain. However, it is highly unethical, and in the long run, it'll cause substantially more harm than good.

It’s the modern day equivalent of those psychics that rob widows’ life savings to communicate with their departed beloved. And on an unintentionally humorous note, they have put those very psychics out of business when it comes for the need to speak to loved ones who have crossed over.
Odekahn
Odekahn - 5/28/2026, 2:13 PM
Awesome!

Why is this even controversial?
TemporarilyHere
TemporarilyHere - 5/28/2026, 2:57 PM
@Odekahn -

You either lack subtlety in your trolling, or are genuinely incompetent to comprehend the scale of the consequences that your collective stupidity has brought forth.

Definitively and provably, your lot is a cancerous tumor to society.
Matchesz
Matchesz - 5/28/2026, 2:24 PM
"Captain Marvel 2 what the hell was that?" - Stan Lee
Alucard28
Alucard28 - 5/28/2026, 2:36 PM
Good for people who enjoy AI crap. I'm in favor of using it as a research tool but I hate when they use it in "art".

Personally I'm not consuming movies, books, videos etc that use AI slop.

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