GAME OF THRONES Spin-offs Renewed Through 2028 By HBO; First Look At HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Season 3 Revealed

The Game of Thrones franchise will be remaining on our screens through 2028, as it's been announced today that House of the Dragon Season 4 and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms Season 2 are in the works.

By JoshWilding - Nov 20, 2025 01:11 PM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, today's press presentation in New York City saw Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and HBO Max Content, officially announce the renewal of HBO's two Game of Thrones series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and House of the Dragon.

Both shows will run through 2028, with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms getting a second season in 2027. Season 1 will premiere on Sunday, January 18, 2026 on HBO and HBO Max. 

House of the Dragon is returning to our screens for Season 3 in summer 2026. Ahead of its return, HBO has renewed the series for a fourth season, debuting in 2028.

Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, said, "We are thrilled to be able to deliver new seasons of these two series for the next three years, for the legion of fans of the 'Game of Thrones' universe. Together, House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms reveal just how expansive and richly imagined George R. R. Martin’s universe continues to be."

"In January, I think audiences will be delighted by the inspiring underdog tale of Dunk and Egg that George and Ira Parker have captured so beautifully," she added. "And this summer, House of the Dragon is set to ignite once again with some of its most epic battles yet."

While not confirmed, House of the Dragon Season 4 will likely be the show's last (they're running out of story to tell). HBO has attempted to get several Game of Thrones prequels, sequels, and spin-offs on our screens—including one revolving around Jon Snow—so we'd imagine the cable network is already thinking about 2029. 

From the world of Westeros comes an endearing tale, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, centered on the adventures of an unexpected duo. Season 1's cast includes Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan "Dunk" the Tall, Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg, Daniel Ings, Bertie Carvel, Danny Webb, Sam Spruell, Shaun Thomas, Finn Bennett, Edward Ashley, Tanzyn Crawford, Henry Ashton, Youssef Kerkour, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor and Daniel Monks.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen.

Season 3's cast includes Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, James Norton, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, and Abubakar Salim.

The first stills from House of the Dragon Season 3 have also been released today. You can check those out below. 

XenoJazz
XenoJazz - 11/20/2025, 1:43 PM
Hopefully something happens in Season 3 🤷‍♂️
JackDeth
JackDeth - 11/20/2025, 1:50 PM
I love this show, but the seasons are so far apart, I don't remember what happened by the time the next season starts. I have to watch full-on recap shows to get me back to where I was three years ago.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 11/20/2025, 1:50 PM
Of course the knight of the seven kingdoms was renewed, it was clear from the start and it's only 3 short seasons.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 11/20/2025, 1:54 PM
Hard to get excited, that last season undid the good will season 1 gained and brought game of thrones back to the days of season 8.
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 11/20/2025, 5:33 PM
@HashTagSwagg - They'll watch it anyway. It's very Snydery that way.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/20/2025, 2:05 PM

I watched all of GoT. I have not watched any of these spinoff shows. I suppose I will some day unless I decide to croak first.
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 11/20/2025, 2:25 PM
@DocSpock - don't bother. It's been two seasons of absolutely NOTHING happening.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/20/2025, 2:28 PM
@Waifuslayer2 -

Thanks. Good to know. And I'm a busy guy. I still haven't reorganized my squirrel head collection yet.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 11/20/2025, 3:11 PM
@DocSpock - season 1 is good, season 2 is a little disappointing and inconsistent sometimes.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 11/20/2025, 2:16 PM
HoTD should've been 2 seasons at most. The fact that it's being stretched out to 4 seasons is such an awful choice. Just look at Season 2, a horribly written dragged messed. The source material is already thin, sure you can expand on it, but 2 seasons would've been just fine.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 11/20/2025, 2:19 PM
No thanks.

House of the Dragon Season 2 killed any interest I had in this universe.

Knight of the Seven Kingdoms looks like dogshit too.

After GOT Season 8 and all of this mess following, I think I might be done.
Waifuslayer2
Waifuslayer2 - 11/20/2025, 2:24 PM
I watched both seasons and forgot it existed. HotD can't hold a candle to GoT
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 11/20/2025, 2:30 PM
I didnt think HoTD season 2 was THAT bad. Why is everyone hating on it so much?
whatevtrev
whatevtrev - 11/20/2025, 3:06 PM
@Shivermetimbers - Agreed. The season finale was terrible (one of the worst GoT episodes overall) and Matt Smith's storyline was dragged out for far too long because they had nothing else for him to do (just like every Danearys storyline in GoT Seasons 2-5), but I thought the rest of the season was pretty entertaining
mountainman
mountainman - 11/20/2025, 3:01 PM
Stretching out the story of the Dance of the Dragons is degrading what this show could have been. It really shouldn’t have taken more than 3 seasons to tell this story, unless they would have done it like the book and started with Aegon the Conqueror and made it anthology style.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 11/20/2025, 3:41 PM
@mountainman - Aegon the conqueror is getting his own series, so I agree with you. Should have started with that.
mountainman
mountainman - 11/20/2025, 4:22 PM
@RegularPoochie - Yeah they need to milk this franchise dry going in reverse history order (other than Knight of the Seven Kingdoms taking place after House of the Dragon).

Man I once loved Westeros. What made me get back into fantasy as an adult. Just need to recapture that GoT Seasons 1-4 energy again.
TheOtherOn
TheOtherOn - 11/20/2025, 3:10 PM
User Comment Image
Kadara
Kadara - 11/20/2025, 10:24 PM
The fourth season is in 2028?? Yeah f that, I'm done with this show. Besides, with the madman in charge of the US, 2027 is not even guaranteed lol!!

