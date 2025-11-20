GAME OF THRONES Spin-offs Renewed Through 2028 By HBO; First Look At HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Season 3 Revealed

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, today's press presentation in New York City saw Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and HBO Max Content, officially announce the renewal of HBO's two Game of Thrones series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and House of the Dragon.

Both shows will run through 2028, with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms getting a second season in 2027. Season 1 will premiere on Sunday, January 18, 2026 on HBO and HBO Max.

House of the Dragon is returning to our screens for Season 3 in summer 2026. Ahead of its return, HBO has renewed the series for a fourth season, debuting in 2028.

Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, Head of HBO Drama Series and Films, said, "We are thrilled to be able to deliver new seasons of these two series for the next three years, for the legion of fans of the 'Game of Thrones' universe. Together, House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms reveal just how expansive and richly imagined George R. R. Martin’s universe continues to be."

"In January, I think audiences will be delighted by the inspiring underdog tale of Dunk and Egg that George and Ira Parker have captured so beautifully," she added. "And this summer, House of the Dragon is set to ignite once again with some of its most epic battles yet."

While not confirmed, House of the Dragon Season 4 will likely be the show's last (they're running out of story to tell). HBO has attempted to get several Game of Thrones prequels, sequels, and spin-offs on our screens—including one revolving around Jon Snow—so we'd imagine the cable network is already thinking about 2029.

From the world of Westeros comes an endearing tale, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, centered on the adventures of an unexpected duo. Season 1's cast includes Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan "Dunk" the Tall, Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg, Daniel Ings, Bertie Carvel, Danny Webb, Sam Spruell, Shaun Thomas, Finn Bennett, Edward Ashley, Tanzyn Crawford, Henry Ashton, Youssef Kerkour, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor and Daniel Monks.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen.

Season 3's cast includes Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Steve Toussaint, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, Matthew Needham, James Norton, Tom Bennett, Kieran Bew, Kurt Egyiawan, Freddie Fox, Clinton Liberty, Gayle Rankin, and Abubakar Salim.

The first stills from House of the Dragon Season 3 have also been released today. You can check those out below.