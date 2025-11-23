Multiple GAME OF THRONES Sequel Series Are In Development At HBO According To George R.R. Martin

At a recent overseas event, George R.R. Martin reaffirmed that several Game of Thrones sequel spin-offs are still moving forward and in development at HBO.

News
By MarkJulian - Nov 23, 2025 10:11 AM EST
Filed Under: Game of Thrones
Source: SFFGazette.com

For some time, fans have known that HBO had several Game of Thrones prequel projects in early development. However, it sounds as if there are also a few sequels being developed and that might include a sequel series that was previously thought to have been shelved.

The most talked-about was a Jon Snow series that would have followed his life among the Wildlings beyond the Wall. However, that project eventually stalled, and there’s been little to no movement on it since late 2024.

Another proposed sequel focused on Arya Stark, charting her journey west of Westeros as she ventured into uncharted lands. Maisie Williams has previously said she’d be open to returning, so long as the story felt right.

Now, A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin has reignited speculation, offering new comments at the Iceland Noir convention that suggest multiple spin-offs are still very much in play.

Martin reportedly told fans in attendance that there were, "five or six" spinoff projects in development and that while most were prequels, “there are some sequels.

This has of course, set the Game of Thrones fandom afire with theories that the Jon Snow series might be back in development or that HBO is finally moving forward with the Arya Stark project.

Another sequel option would be to just pick up exactly where the finale left off, following Bran the Broken as King of the Six Kingdoms and/or Sansa Stark's reign as Queen of the North.

Another option would be to just move the series down the line, maybe 40-50 years, creating a new period where most of the original characters are likely dead but their exploits and adventures are still recent enough to where they haven't been forgotten or turned into folklore.

Currently, House of the Dragon has been renewed for season 4, with a tentative premiere date in 2028. The network is also preparing to launch A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, another prequel which is set to premiere on January 18. You can check out the teaser trailer below.

"A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros… a young, naive but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 11/23/2025, 10:49 AM
If David Benioff and D.B. Weiss are involved,

User Comment Image
Bucky74
Bucky74 - 11/23/2025, 12:12 PM
@Wahhvacado - I don’t care how obvious it was, Jon Snow should have sat upon the Iron Throne in the end. He had Tygarian blood, didn’t want it (what you want in a King), and was the most qualified, natural choice. But they wanted to “circumvent expectations” and had no idea where the story was going (no book ending didn’t help) so we got that waste of a finale. Also, what’s his name should have never been cool with Jon killing Dynarius. He was devoted to her until the end and just let it go. Jon as King waiting atop her dragon (he had the blood) would have been a satisfying ending
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 11/23/2025, 12:16 PM
@Bucky74 - I absolutely agree. They fumbled it so hard. Went from a cultural phenomenon to dead in the water so fast
abd00bie
abd00bie - 11/23/2025, 10:52 AM
Man should just focus on finishing his novels
MuadDib
MuadDib - 11/23/2025, 11:06 AM
Ain’t gonna lie, I feel the opposite of TWD. Keep this train going, as long as it’s quality, which so far it has been. IMO a sequel series > more prequel series.
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 11/23/2025, 11:12 AM
This show died when they killed the Frost King. Why go back and waste money on this silly shit. Give me some some damn Batman or DC characters shows.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 11/23/2025, 11:52 AM

Snooze. I haven't gotten motivated to watch any of the post GoT shows, and I'm not sure if I ever will.
mountainman
mountainman - 11/23/2025, 11:58 AM
This dude will never finish the books. Hopefully after he dies his estate hires Joe Abercrombie to wrap those final two books up.

