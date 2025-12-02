RETURN TO SILENT HILL Gets A Gruesome, Spine-Chilling New Trailer (And Does Right By SILENT HILL 2)

As we first reported on FearHQ.com, an international trailer for Return to Silent Hill has been released today. This comes after a leaked sneak peek did the rounds yesterday, and this is another nightmare-inducing preview that points to the movie being one of 2026's most terrifying horror titles.

Christophe Gans, who helmed 2006's Silent Hill (it received mostly negative reviews—34% on Rotten Tomatoes—and grossed $100 million on a $50 million budget), returns to helm the movie, and based on the trailer at least, this follow-up looks like a definite upgrade.

Based on the Silent Hill 2 video game, Return to Silent Hill stars Jeremy Irvine (War Horse) and Hannah Emily Anderson (Jigsaw). The former plays James Sunderland, a man who must endure the horrifying town as he searches for the love of his life, Mary Crane (Anderson).

The synopsis adds, "When James receives a mysterious letter from his lost love Mary, he is drawn to Silent Hill—a once-familiar town now consumed by darkness. As he searches for her, James faces monstrous creatures and unravels a terrifying truth that will push him to the edge of his sanity."

Gans co-wrote Return to Silent Hill with Sandra Vo-Anh and William Schneider. Akira Yamaoka, the original composer of the Silent Hill video game franchise's eerie music, returns to the series for the movie. He'll also serve as executive producer alongside Victor Hadida (Resident Evil), Molly Hassell (The Crow) and David M. Wulf (Inheritance).

"I hope audiences will enjoy the thrill of journeying through a place that is not only a physical trap one has to survive, but also a mirror that exposes one’s own shortcomings and fears," Gans said today, adding that, "It’s a twisted and emotional ride through hell and back to save someone you love, all while having to face your own inner demons."

Hadida chimed in with, "Every camera angle, every sound, every moment that Christophe has crafted is a completely immersive experience through a terrifying place." He'd later say that Return to Silent Hill was "designed for the cinema on a big screen."

Return to Silent Hill will begin its international rollout in Australia, Italy, and the Middle East on January 22. It will then arrive in the U.S., UK, China, Spain, and Poland on January 23, before reaching the rest of the world through February and March.

2026 marks the 20th anniversary of the original Silent Hill movie, and this trailer certainly seems to hit a lot of the right notes. Hopefully, it manages to live up to this latest sneak peek, especially with video game adaptations on the rise (and much better than they used to be).

You can watch this new Return to Silent Hill trailer below.