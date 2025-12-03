28 YEARS LATER: THE BONE TEMPLE Trailer Teases A Bizarre New Twist On The Zombie Franchise

Expanding upon the world created by Danny Boyle and Alex Garland in 28 Years Later—but turning that world on its head—Nia DaCosta directs 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.

Sony Pictures has released a new trailer and poster for the movie (via FearHQ.com), and it teases the continued evolution of the horror franchise that began with 2002's 28 Days Later. It seems Dr. Kelson believes he can control or restore the infected, starting with the Alpha, Samson (something tells us that won't end well for him).

Spike, meanwhile, finds himself forced to contend with being taken under Jimmy's wing and being given the "Jimmy" moniker himself. In the world of 28 Years Later, Jimmy and his gang have based themselves on the iconic British television star, Jimmy Savile, who was exposed as a sex abuser and paedophile following his 2011 death.

DaCosta, best known to many of you for helming The Marvels, is no stranger to horror after helming Candyman, and her follow-up to 28 Years Later looks suitably twisted and gory.

Boyle has repeatedly confirmed that 28 Days Later star Cillian Murphy will make a cameo appearance in this sequel, likely to drum up further interest in where this story is going.

"In a continuation of the epic story, Dr. Kelson (Ralph Fiennes) finds himself in a shocking new relationship," reads the synopsis, "with consequences that could change the world as they know it."

"Spike's (Alfie Williams) encounter with Jimmy Crystal (Jack O'Connell) becomes a nightmare he can't escape," it continues. "In the world of The Bone Temple, the infected are no longer the greatest threat to survival - the inhumanity of the survivors can be stranger and more terrifying."

Directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Alex Garland, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple is produced by Andrew Macdonald, Peter Rice, Bernard Bellew, Danny Boyle, and Alex Garland. Cillian Murphy serves as executive producer.

The movie stars Ralph Fiennes, Jack O'Connell, Alfie Williams, Erin Kellyman, and Chi Lewis-Parry. It arrives in theaters on January 16, 2026, and Boyle has confirmed that he plans to helm a third instalment starring Murphy, provided Sony gives it a green light.

That's very much up in the air right now, as 28 Years Later only grossed $151.3 million worldwide on a $60 million budget. Boyle himself has said that a third movie won't happen unless the DaCosta's sequel is a hit, meaning this planned trilogy could end up being a duology.

Check out the new trailer and posters for 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple below.